generate-template-files
A simple generator that is independent of any language. Create custom boilerplate, scaffolding, skeleton, and templating code files that you need to create over and over again. All you need is NodeJS installed to get started.
With NPM:
$ npm install generate-template-files
With Yarn:
$ yarn add generate-template-files
examples folder or create a file called
generate.js. Note that this file name is flexible.
node generate.js within Terminal (Mac) or Powershell (Win) once you've added your template files.
const { generateTemplateFiles } = require('generate-template-files');
const config = require('../package.json');
generateTemplateFiles([
{
option: 'Create Redux Store',
defaultCase: '(pascalCase)',
entry: {
folderPath: './tools/templates/react/redux-store/',
},
stringReplacers: ['__store__', { question: 'Insert model name', slot: '__model__' }],
output: {
path: './src/stores/__store__(lowerCase)',
pathAndFileNameDefaultCase: '(kebabCase)',
overwrite: true,
},
},
{
option: 'Create Reduce Action',
defaultCase: '(pascalCase)',
entry: {
folderPath: './tools/templates/react/redux-store/__store__Action.ts',
},
stringReplacers: ['__store__', '__model__'],
dynamicReplacers: [
{ slot: '__version__', slotValue: config.version },
{ slot: '__description__', slotValue: config.description },
],
output: {
path: './src/stores/__store__/__store__(lowerCase)/__store__(pascalCase)Action.ts',
pathAndFileNameDefaultCase: '(kebabCase)',
},
onComplete: (results) => {
console.log(`results`, results);
},
},
]);
As outlined in the
examples folder, I prefer to create a
tools folder and place
generate.js w/
templates files in there. Additionally, I'll add a script task (
"generate": "node ./tools/generate.js") to my
package.json file for convienent running of the generator using
npm run generate or
yarn generate.
┣━ package.json
┣━ src
┗━ tools/
┣━ generate.js
┗━ templates/
┣━ SomeFile.js
┗━ __name__(pascalCase)Action.ts
The
generateTemplateFiles function takes an array of
IConfigItem items.
IConfigItem
option - The name of the option to choose when asked.
defaultCase - The default Case Converters to use with the Replacer Slots in the template files. Default is
(noCase).
entry.folderPath - Path to a folder of files or a single template file.
stringReplacers - An array of Replacer Slots used to replace content in the designated
entry.folderPath.
dynamicReplacers - (Optional) An array of IReplacer used to replace content in the designated
entry.folderPath.
output.path - The desired output path for generated files. Case Converters and Replacer Slots can be used to make the path somewhat dynamic.
output.pathAndFileNameDefaultCase - The Case Converters to use for the file path and file name(s).
output.overwrite - (Optional) When
true it will overwrite any files that are named the same.
onComplete - (Optional) Takes a callback function that is called once the file(s) have been outputted. A IResults object will be passed to the callback.
{
option: 'Create Redux Store',
defaultCase: '(pascalCase)',
entry: {
folderPath: './tools/templates/react/redux-store/',
},
stringReplacers: ['__store__', { question: 'Insert model name', slot: '__model__' }],
dynamicReplacers: [
{slot:'__version__', slotValue: config.version},
{slot:'__description__', slotValue: config.description}
],
output: {
path: './src/stores/__store__(lowerCase)',
pathAndFileNameDefaultCase: '(kebabCase)',
},
onComplete: (results) => {
console.log(results);
},
},
IResults
Below is an example of what you receive from the
onComplete callback. It has the output path, list of files created and the Replacer Slots with the value entered.
output.path - The file(s) output path
output.files - List of files created
stringReplacers - List of Replacer Slots; name and values entered during the setup process
{
output: {
path: './src/stores/some-thing',
files: [
'./src/stores/some-thing/SomeThingModule.ts',
'./src/stores/some-thing/SomeThingModuleAction.ts',
'./src/stores/some-thing/SomeThingModuleGetter.ts',
'./src/stores/some-thing/SomeThingModuleMutation.ts',
'./src/stores/some-thing/SomeThingService.ts',
'./src/stores/some-thing/models/actions/ISomeThingState.ts',
'./src/stores/some-thing/models/actions/OtherThingResponseModel.ts'
]
},
stringReplacers: [
{
slot: '__store__',
slotValue: 'some thing'
},
{
slot: '__model__',
slotValue: 'other thing'
}
]
}
Replacer Slots are unique string value(s) to be replaced by the generator. An array of string values and/or
IReplacerSlotQuestion objects can be used.
stringReplacers: ['__store__', { question: 'Insert model name', slot: '__model__' }];
Replacer slot can be any string value you want to use. You can use something like this in your template files and/or in the file path names.
~replacerSlot~
{{something else}}
__AnythingYouWant__
IReplacerSlotQuestion
Below is an example of a
IReplacerSlotQuestion
{question: 'Insert model name', slot: '__model__'}
question - The question to ask the use what value should be used for the replacer
slot
slot - The string value for the Replacer Slots
If you have data that is dynamically generated, or you have hard coded values you can use the
dynamicReplacers:
dynamicReplacers: [
{slot:'__description__', slotValue: config.description}
],
Case Converters transform the string value entered upon use of the generator.
Example
__replacerSlot__ is appended by the
(pascalCase) converter such as
__replacerSlot__(pascalCase).
"product reducer" is provided for
__replacerSlot__.
ProductReducer.
Here is the string
Lives down BY the River with each of the converters:
// If you typed in 'Lives down BY the River' for the a Replacer Slot named '__replacerSlot__' and
// used one of the optional Case Converters you would get the following:
__replacerSlot__(noCase) // Lives down BY the River
__replacerSlot__(camelCase) // livesDownByTheRiver
__replacerSlot__(constantCase) // LIVES_DOWN_BY_THE_RIVER
__replacerSlot__(dotCase) // lives.down.by.the.river
__replacerSlot__(kebabCase) // lives-down-by-the-river
__replacerSlot__(lowerCase) // livesdownbytheriver
__replacerSlot__(pascalCase) // LivesDownByTheRiver
__replacerSlot__(pathCase) // lives/down/by/the/river
__replacerSlot__(sentenceCase) // Lives down by the river
__replacerSlot__(snakeCase) // lives_down_by_the_river
__replacerSlot__(titleCase) // Lives Down By The River
// Note: you can set a 'defaultCase' converter in IConfigItem so all
// Replacer Slots without a Case Converter will be transformed the same way.
__replacerSlot__; // LivesDownByTheRiver
You may also specify the case using an underscores-only syntax e.g.
PascalCase__:
__replacerSlot__NoCase__ // Lives down BY the River
__replacerSlot__CamelCase__ // livesDownByTheRiver
__replacerSlot__ConstantCase__ // LIVES_DOWN_BY_THE_RIVER
__replacerSlot__DotCase__ // lives.down.by.the.river
__replacerSlot__KebabCase__ // lives-down-by-the-river
__replacerSlot__LowerCase__ // livesdownbytheriver
__replacerSlot__PascalCase__ // LivesDownByTheRiver
__replacerSlot__PathCase__ // lives/down/by/the/river
__replacerSlot__SentenceCase__ // Lives down by the river
__replacerSlot__SnakeCase__ // lives_down_by_the_river
__replacerSlot__TitleCase__ // Lives Down By The River
Take your Replacer Slots
__replacerSlot__, the Case Converters
PascalCase__ and combine them together to make
__replacerSlot__PascalCase__.
One Rule: no spaces between the Replacer Slots and Case Converters. If there is a space, Case Converters will not work.
__name__(camelCase) OR
__name__CamelCase__
__name__ (camelCase) OR
__name__ CamelCase__
You can use
generate-template-files to generate your template files programmatically, without any interactive prompts. This mode does not support
stringReplacers.
The following example will generate the component, unit tests, and the SCSS module in one do.
// generateTemplateFile.js
const { generateTemplateFilesBatch } = require('generate-template-files');
const componentWithInterface = (componentName, componentScope = 'common') => {
generateTemplateFilesBatch([
{
option: 'Component',
defaultCase: '(pascalCase)',
entry: {
folderPath: './tools/templates/react/component',
},
dynamicReplacers: [
{ slot: '__name__', slotValue: componentName },
{ slot: '__scope__', slotValue: componentScope },
],
output: {
path: `./src/component/__scope__(camelCase)`,
pathAndFileNameDefaultCase: '(pascalCase)',
},
},
{
option: 'Component Interface',
defaultCase: '(pascalCase)',
entry: {
folderPath: './tools/templates/react/I__interface__.ts',
},
dynamicReplacers: [
{ slot: '__interface__', slotValue: componentName },
{ slot: '__scope__', slotValue: componentScope },
],
output: {
path: `./src/component/__scope__(camelCase)/I__interface__.ts`,
pathAndFileNameDefaultCase: '(pascalCase)',
},
},
]).catch(() => {
console.log('Build Error');
});
};
You can use
generate-template-files with the command line to generate your template files.
// generate.js
const { generateTemplateFilesCommandLine } = require('generate-template-files');
generateTemplateFilesCommandLine([
{
option: 'Create Reduce Action',
defaultCase: '(pascalCase)',
entry: {
folderPath: './tools/templates/react/redux-store/__store__Action.ts',
},
stringReplacers: ['__store__', '__model__'],
dynamicReplacers: [
{ slot: '__version__', slotValue: config.version },
{ slot: '__description__', slotValue: config.description },
],
output: {
path: './src/stores/__store__/__store__(lowerCase)/__store__(pascalCase)Action.ts',
pathAndFileNameDefaultCase: '(kebabCase)',
},
},
]);
node ./tools/generate.js create-reduce-action __store__=some-name __model__=some-other-name
node ./tools/generate.js create-reduce-action __store__=some-name __model__=some-other-name --outputpath=./src/here --overwrite
Command LIne Script Overview
node ./tools/generate.js - Runs the
generate-template-files library
create-reduce-action - The template name; It uses the same option name in the IConfigItem but converts all options names to kebab-case. For example
option: 'Create Reduce Action' will be converted to
create-reduce-action when using the command line
__store__=some-name - Are Replacer Slots and will be converted to
{ slot: "__store__", slotValue: "some-name" }
--outputpath=./src/here - Will override the
output.path in the IConfigItem
--overwrite - Will overwrite files if the files already exists