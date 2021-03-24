Convert JSON Objects to MySQL Table Schema, JSON Schema, Mongoose Schema, ClickHouse Schema, Google BigQuery, or a Generic template for documentation, code generation, and more.
Install with npm:
$ npm i --save generate-schema
Optionally, add
-g to the above if you want the
generate-schema command line executable.
Usage: generate-schema [options ...] [file]
Common Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-q, --quiet Skip help message in program output
Mode Options:
-g, --generic Generic JSON Primitives schema output
-j, --json-schema JSON Schema output
-s, --mysql MySQL Table Schema output
-m, --mongoose Mongoose Schema output
-b, --big-query Google BigQuery Schema output
-c, --clickhouse Clickhouse Table Schema output
When no file is specified,
generate-schema enters a REPL mode.
$ generate-schema -b
generate-schema v2.5.1 (bigquery)
Type "exit" to quit.
Type {a:"b"} to see an example.
> {a:"b"}
[
{
"name": "a",
"type": "STRING",
"mode": "NULLABLE"
}
]
var GenerateSchema = require('generate-schema')
// Capture Schema Output
var schema = GenerateSchema.json('Product', [
{
"id": 2,
"name": "An ice sculpture",
"price": 12.50,
"tags": ["cold", "ice"],
"dimensions": {
"length": 7.0,
"width": 12.0,
"height": 9.5
},
"warehouseLocation": {
"latitude": -78.75,
"longitude": 20.4
}
},
{
"id": 3,
"name": "A blue mouse",
"price": 25.50,
"dimensions": {
"length": 3.1,
"width": 1.0,
"height": 1.0
},
"warehouseLocation": {
"latitude": 54.4,
"longitude": -32.7
}
}
])
Outputs:
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-04/schema#",
"title": "Product Set",
"type": "array",
"items": {
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"id": {
"type": "number"
},
"name": {
"type": "string"
},
"price": {
"type": "number"
},
"tags": {
"type": "array",
"items": {
"type": "string"
}
},
"dimensions": {
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"length": {
"type": "number"
},
"width": {
"type": "number"
},
"height": {
"type": "number"
}
}
},
"warehouseLocation": {
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"latitude": {
"type": "number"
},
"longitude": {
"type": "number"
}
}
}
},
"required": [
"id",
"name",
"price",
"dimensions",
"warehouseLocation"
],
"title": "Product"
}
}
g.generic(Object object)
Generates a generic schema from
object. Property types are described using primitives.
g.mysql([String tableName,] Mixed object)
Generates MySQL Table Schema from
object.
tableName is optional, defaults to
generic
object must be of type
Object or
Array
g.json([String title,] Mixed object)
Generates JSON Schema from
object.
title is optional
object must be of type
Object or
Array
g.mongoose(Object object)
Generates a Mongoose Schema from
object.
g.bigquery(Object object)
Generates a Google BigQuery schema from
object.
g.clickhouse([String tableName,] Mixed object, String dateField)
Generates ClickHouse Table Schema from
object.
tableName is optional, defaults to
generic
object must be of type
Object or
Array
dateField Date field for ENGINE, must be of type
Date