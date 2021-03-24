openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gs

generate-schema

by Nijiko Yonskai
2.6.0 (see all)

🧞 Convert JSON Objects to MySQL, JSON Schema, Mongoose, Google BigQuery, Swagger, and more.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

43.2K

GitHub Stars

885

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Generate Schemas

Convert JSON Objects to MySQL Table Schema, JSON Schema, Mongoose Schema, ClickHouse Schema, Google BigQuery, or a Generic template for documentation, code generation, and more.

Build Status version License Downloads

Table of Contents

Installation

Install with npm:

$ npm i --save generate-schema

Optionally, add -g to the above if you want the generate-schema command line executable.

CLI

  Usage: generate-schema [options ...] [file]

  Common Options:

    -h, --help         output usage information
    -V, --version      output the version number
    -q, --quiet        Skip help message in program output

  Mode Options:
    -g, --generic      Generic JSON Primitives schema output
    -j, --json-schema  JSON Schema output
    -s, --mysql        MySQL Table Schema output
    -m, --mongoose     Mongoose Schema output
    -b, --big-query    Google BigQuery Schema output
    -c, --clickhouse   Clickhouse Table Schema output

REPL Mode

When no file is specified, generate-schema enters a REPL mode.

Example

$ generate-schema -b
generate-schema v2.5.1 (bigquery)
Type "exit" to quit.
Type {a:"b"} to see an example.
> {a:"b"}
[
  {
    "name": "a",
    "type": "STRING",
    "mode": "NULLABLE"
  }
]

Usage

var GenerateSchema = require('generate-schema')

Example

// Capture Schema Output
var schema = GenerateSchema.json('Product', [
    {
        "id": 2,
        "name": "An ice sculpture",
        "price": 12.50,
        "tags": ["cold", "ice"],
        "dimensions": {
            "length": 7.0,
            "width": 12.0,
            "height": 9.5
        },
        "warehouseLocation": {
            "latitude": -78.75,
            "longitude": 20.4
        }
    },
    {
        "id": 3,
        "name": "A blue mouse",
        "price": 25.50,
        "dimensions": {
            "length": 3.1,
            "width": 1.0,
            "height": 1.0
        },
        "warehouseLocation": {
            "latitude": 54.4,
            "longitude": -32.7
        }
    }
])

Outputs:

{
  "$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-04/schema#",
  "title": "Product Set",
  "type": "array",
  "items": {
    "type": "object",
    "properties": {
      "id": {
        "type": "number"
      },
      "name": {
        "type": "string"
      },
      "price": {
        "type": "number"
      },
      "tags": {
        "type": "array",
        "items": {
          "type": "string"
        }
      },
      "dimensions": {
        "type": "object",
        "properties": {
          "length": {
            "type": "number"
          },
          "width": {
            "type": "number"
          },
          "height": {
            "type": "number"
          }
        }
      },
      "warehouseLocation": {
        "type": "object",
        "properties": {
          "latitude": {
            "type": "number"
          },
          "longitude": {
            "type": "number"
          }
        }
      }
    },
    "required": [
      "id",
      "name",
      "price",
      "dimensions",
      "warehouseLocation"
    ],
    "title": "Product"
  }
}

Methods

g.generic(Object object)

Generates a generic schema from object. Property types are described using primitives.

g.mysql([String tableName,] Mixed object)

Generates MySQL Table Schema from object.

  • tableName is optional, defaults to generic
  • object must be of type Object or Array

g.json([String title,] Mixed object)

Generates JSON Schema from object.

  • title is optional
  • object must be of type Object or Array

g.mongoose(Object object)

Generates a Mongoose Schema from object.

g.bigquery(Object object)

Generates a Google BigQuery schema from object.

g.clickhouse([String tableName,] Mixed object, String dateField)

Generates ClickHouse Table Schema from object.

  • tableName is optional, defaults to generic
  • object must be of type Object or Array
  • dateField Date field for ENGINE, must be of type Date

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial