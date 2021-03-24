Generate Schemas

Convert JSON Objects to MySQL Table Schema, JSON Schema, Mongoose Schema, ClickHouse Schema, Google BigQuery, or a Generic template for documentation, code generation, and more.

Table of Contents

Installation

Install with npm:

$ npm i --save generate-schema

Optionally, add -g to the above if you want the generate-schema command line executable.

CLI

Usage: generate-schema [options ...] [file] Common Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - q, --quiet Skip help message in program output Mode Options: - g, --generic Generic JSON Primitives schema output - j, --json-schema JSON Schema output - s, --mysql MySQL Table Schema output - m, --mongoose Mongoose Schema output - b, --big-query Google BigQuery Schema output - c, --clickhouse Clickhouse Table Schema output

REPL Mode

When no file is specified, generate-schema enters a REPL mode.

Example

$ generate- schema -b generate- schema v2 .5 .1 (bigquery) Type "exit" to quit. Type {a:"b"} to see an example. > {a:"b"} [ { "name": "a", "type": "STRING", "mode": "NULLABLE" } ]

Usage

var GenerateSchema = require ( 'generate-schema' )

Example

// Capture Schema Output var schema = GenerateSchema.json('Product', [ { "id": 2 , "name": "An ice sculpture" , "price": 12.50 , "tags": ["cold", "ice" ], "dimensions": { "length": 7.0 , "width": 12.0 , "height": 9.5 }, "warehouseLocation": { "latitude": -78.75 , "longitude": 20.4 } }, { "id": 3 , "name": "A blue mouse" , "price": 25.50 , "dimensions": { "length": 3.1 , "width": 1.0 , "height": 1.0 }, "warehouseLocation": { "latitude": 54.4 , "longitude": -32.7 } } ])

Outputs:

{ "$schema" : "http://json-schema.org/draft-04/schema#" , "title" : "Product Set" , "type" : "array" , "items" : { "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "id" : { "type" : "number" }, "name" : { "type" : "string" }, "price" : { "type" : "number" }, "tags" : { "type" : "array" , "items" : { "type" : "string" } }, "dimensions" : { "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "length" : { "type" : "number" }, "width" : { "type" : "number" }, "height" : { "type" : "number" } } }, "warehouseLocation" : { "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "latitude" : { "type" : "number" }, "longitude" : { "type" : "number" } } } }, "required" : [ "id" , "name" , "price" , "dimensions" , "warehouseLocation" ], "title" : "Product" } }

Methods

Generates a generic schema from object . Property types are described using primitives.

g.mysql([String tableName,] Mixed object)

Generates MySQL Table Schema from object .

tableName is optional, defaults to generic

is optional, defaults to object must be of type Object or Array

g.json([String title,] Mixed object)

Generates JSON Schema from object .

title is optional

is optional object must be of type Object or Array

Generates a Mongoose Schema from object .

Generates a Google BigQuery schema from object .

Generates ClickHouse Table Schema from object .

tableName is optional, defaults to generic

is optional, defaults to object must be of type Object or Array

must be of type or dateField Date field for ENGINE, must be of type Date

License

MIT