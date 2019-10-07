A command line tool and Node.js library for generating globally unique and cryptographically unpredictable identifiers.

Identifiers consist entirely of uppercase and lowercase letters (a-z, A-Z), digits (0-9), hyphens ("-"), and underscores ("_"), making them safe in URLs and other contexts.

Why not UUIDs?

Random UUIDs (UUIDv4) do not have enough entropy to be universally unique (ironic, eh?). Random UUIDs have only 122 bits of entropy, which suggests that a duplicate will occur after only 2^61 IDs. Additionally, some UUIDv4 implementations do not use a cryptographically strong random number generator.

This library generates 240-bit IDs using the Node.js crypto RNG, suggesting the first duplicate will occur after generating 2^120 IDs. Based on the current energy production of the human race, this threshold will be impossible to cross for the foreseeable future.

Usage

Installation with npm:

npm install generate-safe-id

Using generate-safe-id from Node.js:

var generateSafeId = require ( 'generate-safe-id' ); var id = generateSafeId();

Alternatively, this library can be used from the command line when installed globally:

npm install -g generate-safe-id generate-safe-id teErzw09Am-Yq_ylT8gb3zBCbpnSWgeS-m_xv5-v

Use the -n flag to prevent the output from being terminated with a line break (useful for scripting).

generate-safe-id -n wiIVSSXbbnDp5NJ_x7Iu1VC2iF34WZRtt9fXh13C

Reporting security vulnerabilities

Contact Tim McLean at [first name]@[first name][last name].net (PGP key).

Note: this ID generator is not constant time (see issue #1).