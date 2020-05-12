Awesome generator robots.txt.
npm install --save-dev generate-robotstxt
import robotstxt from "generate-robotstxt";
robotstxt({
policy: [
{
userAgent: "Googlebot",
allow: "/",
disallow: "/search",
crawlDelay: 2,
},
{
userAgent: "OtherBot",
allow: ["/allow-for-all-bots", "/allow-only-for-other-bot"],
disallow: ["/admin", "/login"],
crawlDelay: 2,
},
{
userAgent: "*",
allow: "/",
disallow: "/search",
crawlDelay: 10,
cleanParam: "ref /articles/",
},
],
sitemap: "http://example.com/sitemap.xml",
host: "http://example.com",
})
.then((content) => {
console.log(content);
return content;
})
.catch((error) => {
throw error;
});
robots-txt.config.js
module.exports = {
policy: [
{
userAgent: "Googlebot",
allow: "/",
disallow: ["/search"],
crawlDelay: 2,
},
{
userAgent: "OtherBot",
allow: ["/allow-for-all-bots", "/allow-only-for-other-bot"],
disallow: ["/admin", "/login"],
crawlDelay: 2,
},
{
userAgent: "*",
allow: "/",
disallow: "/search",
crawlDelay: 10,
cleanParam: "ref /articles/",
},
],
sitemap: "http://example.com/sitemap.xml",
host: "http://example.com",
};
Usage generate-robotstxt [options] <dest>
Options:
--config Path to a specific configuration file.
Feel free to push your code if you agree with publishing under the MIT license.