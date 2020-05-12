Awesome generator robots.txt.

Installation

npm install --save-dev generate-robotstxt

Usage

import robotstxt from "generate-robotstxt" ; robotstxt({ policy : [ { userAgent : "Googlebot" , allow : "/" , disallow : "/search" , crawlDelay : 2 , }, { userAgent : "OtherBot" , allow : [ "/allow-for-all-bots" , "/allow-only-for-other-bot" ], disallow : [ "/admin" , "/login" ], crawlDelay : 2 , }, { userAgent : "*" , allow : "/" , disallow : "/search" , crawlDelay : 10 , cleanParam : "ref /articles/" , }, ], sitemap : "http://example.com/sitemap.xml" , host : "http://example.com" , }) .then( ( content ) => { console .log(content); return content; }) .catch( ( error ) => { throw error; });

File based configuration

robots-txt.config.js

module .exports = { policy : [ { userAgent : "Googlebot" , allow : "/" , disallow : [ "/search" ], crawlDelay : 2 , }, { userAgent : "OtherBot" , allow : [ "/allow-for-all-bots" , "/allow-only-for-other-bot" ], disallow : [ "/admin" , "/login" ], crawlDelay : 2 , }, { userAgent : "*" , allow : "/" , disallow : "/search" , crawlDelay : 10 , cleanParam : "ref /articles/" , }, ], sitemap : "http://example.com/sitemap.xml" , host : "http://example.com" , };

CLI

Awesome generator robots.txt Usage generate-robotstxt [options] <dest> Options: --config Path to a specific configuration file.

Contribution

Feel free to push your code if you agree with publishing under the MIT license.