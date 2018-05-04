Generate a release for a project following semver using nodejs and gitflow or git-stream
Current Version: 1.1.1
Requires NodeJS v4.0.0 or greater
You can either install
generate-release globally or for a single project
Globally
Install package
npm install -g generate-release
Navigate to your project and execute
generate-release
Locally
cd your/project
npm install --save-dev generate-release
Then add the following to your
package.json file:
{
"scripts": {
"release": "generate-release"
}
}
Then you can run
npm run-script release in order to generate a release.
Important notes for gitflow OSX
Git-flow from nvie is broken on OSX, and
generate-release will not work. Please use the updated and actively
maintained version from petervanderdoes,
https://github.com/petervanderdoes/gitflow-avh. Please follow the
OSX Install Guide
This is the default process.
remote
remote/develop into develop
remote/master
files_to_version
pre_commit_commands
files_to_version and
files_to_commit
pre_commit_commands
post_commit_commands
remote
post_complete_commands
If any of the steps aside from the
post_complete_commands step fail, the entire release is canceled and everything
is reset.
All commands are run in either
sh or
cmd.exe. If
sh is available, even on windows, it will use that first.
CLI
run
generate-release --help to see this as well.
-p, --package FILE Path to package.json file. Default: ./package.json
-c, --current-version VERSION Current Version. Default: read from package.json
-v, --next-version VERSION Next Version. Default: automatically bumps
-t, --release-type TYPE Release Type: patch, minor, major. Ignored when next-version is given. Default: prompt, if next-version is undefined
-n, --no-confirm Do not ask for confirmation. Default: prompt for confirmation
-l, --skip-git-pull Do not pull from origin and rebase master and dev. Default: Do pull
-s, --skip-git-push Do not push to origin when complete. Default: Do push
-f, --skip-git-flow-finish, Do not finish git-flow release. Default: Do finish
--skip-finish
-d, --release-file FILE Path to your .release.json file. Default: ./.release.json
-o, --remote REMOTE Change the remote. Default: origin
-q, --quiet Less output. Default: Do show output
-m, release-message [MESSAGE] Set a release message. If no message given, prompt for one. Will replace
"{version}" with the next version. Default: Release {version}
Release File
By default, the following options can be set in a
.release.json file. The following
is an example with all default options set.
{
"package_file_location": "./package.json",
"no_confirm": false,
"skip_git_pull": false,
"skip_git_push": false,
"skip_finish": false,
"release_message": true,
"remote": "origin",
"pre_commit_commands": [],
"post_commit_commands": [],
"post_complete_commands": [],
"files_to_commit": [],
"files_to_version": ["README.md"]
}
The
files_to_commit and
files_to_version use node-glob. See the
documentation located there on how to format those options.
If
release_message is true, then you will be prompted to write a release message via your editor of choice.
package.json
If you are using this for an NPM package, you can include all the above options in your package.json instead of a dedicated file.
Place all your configuration options in
config : generateRelease.
{
...
"config": {
"generateRelease": {
"no_confirm": false,
"remote": "origin"
}
},
...
}
Option Precedence
Precedence is determined in the following order:
If you wish to build assets, run test, and/or publish your project automatically when the
release is being generated you can use the example
.release.json file below. The
following assumptions are made:
build-assets
./build
npm test command
npm publish command
.release.json
{
"pre_commit_commands": [
"npm run-script build-assets"
],
"post_commit_commands": [
"npm test"
],
"post_complete_commands": [
"npm publish"
],
"files_to_commit": [
"./build/**/*"
]
}
It's quite simple to use this on a non NPM based repo. The only npm specific aspect baked into Generate Release is the
usage of the package.json file. In fact, you are able to use any json file which maintains a version property. If you
are working on a PHP project which uses Composer, the composer.json already has the required
property. Either call generate-release with
-p composer.json or set the
package_file_location property of your
.release.json file.
If your project does not already contain a json file which maintains a version, you just use the
.release.json
file! Just put a version property in the file and set
package_file_location to ".release.json".