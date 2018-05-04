Generate a release for a project following semver using nodejs and gitflow or git-stream

Current Version: 1.1.1

Requires NodeJS v4.0.0 or greater

Usage

You can either install generate-release globally or for a single project

Globally

Install package

npm install -g generate-release

Navigate to your project and execute generate-release

Locally

cd your/project npm install --save-dev generate-release

Then add the following to your package.json file:

{ "scripts" : { "release" : "generate-release" } }

Then you can run npm run-script release in order to generate a release.

Important notes for gitflow OSX

Git-flow from nvie is broken on OSX, and generate-release will not work. Please use the updated and actively maintained version from petervanderdoes, https://github.com/petervanderdoes/gitflow-avh. Please follow the OSX Install Guide

What does it do?

This is the default process.

Verify the working directory is clean Reads git-flow settings from repo config file Reads Current version from package.json file and generates the new version Fetches from remote Rebases remote /develop into develop Resets master to remote /master Starts a gitflow or git-stream release named the new version number Changes the version number in package.json and any files in files_to_version Runs all pre_commit_commands Commits the changes to the package.json and any file in files_to_version and files_to_commit This will also commit any file deletions which may have occurred during the pre_commit_commands Runs all post_commit_commands Runs the gitflow or git-stream finish release command Pushes master, develop, and tags to remote Runs all the post_complete_commands

If any of the steps aside from the post_complete_commands step fail, the entire release is canceled and everything is reset.

All commands are run in either sh or cmd.exe . If sh is available, even on windows, it will use that first.

Options

CLI

run generate-release --help to see this as well.

-p, -c, -v, -t, -n, -l, -s, -f, -d, -o, -q, -m, release -message [MESSAGE] Set a release message. If no message given, prompt for one. Will replace "{version}" with the next version . Default : Release { version }

Release File

By default, the following options can be set in a .release.json file. The following is an example with all default options set.

{ "package_file_location" : "./package.json" , "no_confirm" : false , "skip_git_pull" : false , "skip_git_push" : false , "skip_finish" : false , "release_message" : true , "remote" : "origin" , "pre_commit_commands" : [], "post_commit_commands" : [], "post_complete_commands" : [], "files_to_commit" : [], "files_to_version" : [ "README.md" ] }

The files_to_commit and files_to_version use node-glob. See the documentation located there on how to format those options.

If release_message is true, then you will be prompted to write a release message via your editor of choice.

package.json

If you are using this for an NPM package, you can include all the above options in your package.json instead of a dedicated file.

Place all your configuration options in config : generateRelease .

{ ... "config" : { "generateRelease" : { "no_confirm" : false , "remote" : "origin" } }, ... }

Option Precedence

Precedence is determined in the following order:

CLI Argument

package.json file

.release.json file

Building Assets, Running Tests, and Publishing Package

If you wish to build assets, run test, and/or publish your project automatically when the release is being generated you can use the example .release.json file below. The following assumptions are made:

You have a script in your package file to build your assets named build-assets

All your built assets are saved to ./build

You run your tests via the npm test command

command You publish your package via the npm publish command

.release.json

{ "pre_commit_commands" : [ "npm run-script build-assets" ], "post_commit_commands" : [ "npm test" ], "post_complete_commands" : [ "npm publish" ], "files_to_commit" : [ "./build/**/*" ] }

Usage on a Non NPM Based Repo

It's quite simple to use this on a non NPM based repo. The only npm specific aspect baked into Generate Release is the usage of the package.json file. In fact, you are able to use any json file which maintains a version property. If you are working on a PHP project which uses Composer, the composer.json already has the required property. Either call generate-release with -p composer.json or set the package_file_location property of your .release.json file.

If your project does not already contain a json file which maintains a version, you just use the .release.json file! Just put a version property in the file and set package_file_location to ".release.json".

Roadmap