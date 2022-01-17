To help speed up productivity in React projects and stop copying, pasting, and renaming files each time you want to create a new component.
A short article that goes a little deeper into why we created GRC if you have the time.
A few notes:
npx generate-react-cli component Box
(npx is a package runner tool that comes with npm 5.2+)
When you run GRC within your project the first time, it will ask you a series of questions to customize the cli for your project needs (this will create a "generate-react-cli.json" config file).
{
"usesTypeScript": false,
"usesCssModule": true,
"cssPreprocessor": "scss",
"testLibrary": "Testing Library",
"component": {
"default": {
"path": "src/components",
"withLazy": false,
"withStory": false,
"withStyle": true,
"withTest": true
}
}
}
npx generate-react-cli component Box
This command will create a folder with your component name within your default (e.g. src/components) directory, and its corresponding files.
|-- /src
|-- /components
|-- /Box
|-- Box.js
|-- Box.css
|-- Box.test.js
You can also override some of the GRC component config rules using one-off commands. So for example, let's say you have set withTest to be
true in the
component.default property. You can override it like this:
npx generate-react-cli component Box --withTest=false
Or vice versa, if you have set withTest to be
false you can do this:
npx generate-react-cli component Box --withTest=true
Otherwise, if you don't pass any options, it will just use the default values that you have set in the GRC config file under
component.default.
|Options
|Description
|Value Type
|Default Value
|--path
|Value of the path where you want the component to be generated in (e.g. src/components).
|String
|
component.default.path
|--type
|You can pass a custom component type that you have configured in the GRC config file that has its own set of component config rules. Read more about custom component types.
|String
|
component.default
|--withLazy
|Creates a corresponding lazy file (a file that lazy-loads your component out of the box and enables code splitting) with this component.
|Boolean
|
component.default.withLazy
|--withStory
|Creates a corresponding (storybook) story file with this component.
|Boolean
|
component.default.withStory
|--withStyle
|Creates a corresponding stylesheet file with this component.
|Boolean
|
component.default.withStyle
|--withTest
|Creates a corresponding test file with this component.
|Boolean
|
component.default.withTest
By default, GRC will use the
component.default configuration rules when running the component command out of the box.
What if you wanted to generate other types of components that have their own set of config rules (e.g., page or layout)?
You can do so by extending the generate-react-cli.json config file like this.
{
"usesTypeScript": false,
"usesCssModule": true,
"cssPreprocessor": "scss",
"testLibrary": "Testing Library",
"component": {
"default": {
"path": "src/components",
"withLazy": false,
"withStory": false,
"withStyle": true,
"withTest": true
},
"page": {
"path": "src/pages",
"withLazy": true,
"withStory": false,
"withStyle": true,
"withTest": true
},
"layout": {
"path": "src/layout",
"withLazy": false,
"withStory": false,
"withStyle": false,
"withTest": true
}
}
}
Now you can generate a component with your custom component types like this:
npx generate-react-cli component HomePage --type=page
npx generate-react-cli component BoxLayout --type=layout
You can also pass the same options to your custom component types as you would for the default component type.
You can also create your own custom templates that GRC can use instead of the built-in templates that come with it. We hope this will provide more flexibility for your components that you want to generate.
There is an optional
customTemplates object that you can pass to the
component.default or any of your custom component types within your generate-react-cli.json config file.
customTemplates object:
"customTemplates": {
"component": "templates/TemplateName.js",
"lazy": "templates/TemplateName.lazy.js",
"story": "templates/TemplateName.story.js",
"style": "templates/TemplateName.style.scss",
"test": "templates/TemplateName.test.js"
},
The keys represent the type of file, and the values are the paths that point to where your custom template lives in your project/system. Please note the
TemplateName keyword in the template filename. GRC will use this keyword and replace it with your component name as the filename. You can also use the keyword
templateName, which will be replaced with your component name in camelCase.
customTemplates object within your generate-react-cli.json config file:
{
"usesTypeScript": false,
"usesCssModule": true,
"cssPreprocessor": "scss",
"testLibrary": "Testing Library",
"component": {
"default": {
"customTemplates": {
"component": "templates/component/TemplateName.js",
"style": "templates/component/TemplateName.style.scss",
"test": "templates/component/TemplateName.test.js"
},
"path": "src/components",
"withStyle": true,
"withTest": true,
"withStory": true,
"withLazy": false
},
"page": {
"customTemplates": {
"test": "templates/page/TemplateName.test.js"
},
"path": "src/pages",
"withLazy": true,
"withStory": false,
"withStyle": true,
"withTest": true
}
}
}
Notice in the
page.customTemplates that we only specified the
test custom template type. That's because all the custom template types are optional. If you don't set the other types, GRC will default to using the built-in templates it comes with.
// templates/component/TemplateName.js
import React from 'react';
import styles from './TemplateName.module.css';
const TemplateName = () => (
<div className={styles.TemplateName} data-testid="TemplateName">
<h1>TemplateName component</h1>
</div>
);
export default TemplateName;
Important - Make sure to use the
TemplateName keyword in your templates as well. GRC will also use this keyword to replace it with your component name.
// templates/component/TemplateName.test.js
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import TemplateName from './TemplateName';
it('It should mount', () => {
const div = document.createElement('div');
ReactDOM.render(<TemplateName />, div);
ReactDOM.unmountComponentAtNode(div);
});
GRC comes with corresponding built-in files for a given component if you need them (i.e.,
withStyle,
withTest,
withStory, and
withLazy).
What if you wanted to add custom files of your own?
For example, let's say you wanted to add an
index.js file for each component, so you don't have to add the additional component name with each import (i.e.,
import Box from './components/Box' instead of
import Box from './components/Box/Box').
Or maybe you need an additional style file for your component stories.
You can do so by editing your generate-react-cli.json config file like so.
{
"usesTypeScript": false,
"usesCssModule": false,
"cssPreprocessor": "css",
"testLibrary": "Testing Library",
"component": {
"default": {
"path": "src/components",
"withStyle": true,
"withTest": true,
"withStory": true,
"withLazy": false,
"withIndex": true,
"withStoryStyle": true,
"customTemplates": {
"index": "templates/default/index.js",
"storyStyle": "templates/default/TemplateName.stories.css"
}
}
}
}
// templates/default/index.js
export { default } from './TemplateName';
/* templates/default/TemplateName.stories.css */
.TemplateName {}
In this case, we added a
withIndex &
withStoryStyle to the
component.default. Note: You can add custom files to any of your custom component types.
You should also see that we added
index and
storyStyle to our
customTemplates object. That's because custom files require custom templates. Otherwise, you will get an error when you generate a component.
Also, we used the
TemplateName keyword for the
storyStyle custom file. GRC will generate this corresponding file and replace
TemplateName with the component name.
Generate React CLI is open source software licensed as MIT.