For limiting the dependencies inside
package.jsonto only those that are actually being used by your code.
package.json?
This plugin is useful for when you have a large source project for development / testing from which smaller Node.js projects are bundled for various deployments and applications. Such as Google Cloud Functions.
Or even just for bundling your regular Node.js server code, and knowing that your
package.json is as lean as it can
possibly be for that next deployment.
We all know how our development environments can get a bit messy... 😅
npm install generate-package-json-webpack-plugin --save-dev
const basePackage = {
"name": "my-nodejs-module",
"version": "1.0.0",
"main": "./index.js",
"engines": {
"node": ">= 14"
}
}
// inside your webpack configuration
plugins: [new GeneratePackageJsonPlugin(basePackage)],
That's pretty much it. The plugin will generate a new
package.json file with all the dependencies your code uses. The
versions for the detected dependencies are sourced directly from the modules inside
node_modules.
N.B. This base package file is deliberately barren, as a base to build upon for our final output
package.json- any
dependencies listed inside of it will be set deliberately and interpretted differently by the generation process. See
below for more information.
externals
The plugin only writes the dependencies of modules which are found in the input code and have been marked in
externals
inside of your Webpack config.
This is logical because if a module is not marked as an external module it is included in your final webpack bundle and hence wouldn't need to be installed as a dependency again on deployment.
Because of this, this plugin is best used in conjunction with something
like webpack-node-externals, which you can use to make sure your node
modules are not included with your final
bundle.js, like so:
const nodeExternals = require("webpack-node-externals");
// inside your webpack config
externals: [nodeExternals({
whitelist: [/^module-I-want-bundled/],
})],
As you can see, you can add modules that you deliberately do want bundled using the
whitelist option.
peerDependencies, for example)
Simply place those dependencies inside the
basePackageValues object which represents the base of the
new
package.json to be created.
Keep the version number string empty (
"") to have the plugin resolve the version. To use a version which is
different, set the version string deliberately here.
const basePackageValues = {
"name": "my-nodejs-module",
"version": "1.0.0",
"main": "./index.js",
"scripts": {
"start": "cross-var node --max-old-space-size=$NODE_JS_MAX_OLD_SPACE_SIZE ./server.js"
}
"engines": {
"node": ">= 14"
},
devDependencies: {
"cross-var": "^1.1.0",
"cross-env": "",
},
peerDependencies: {
"react" : "",
}
}
In this example,
cross-var has deliberately been set to version
^1.1.0, and regardless of what is actually installed
it will use this version.
cross-env however will pull its version number from
node_modules.
This is mostly useful for adding dependencies which are required at runtime but which are not picked up in your webpack
bundle. Such as
cross-var in this example which injects environment variables into a run script in a cross-platform
friendly way.
Note that the same behaviour applies to all types of dependencies (
dependencies,
devDependencies and
peerDependencies). In this example
react will have the same behaviour as
cross-env, but rather than being placed
inside the
dependencies list in the output file, it will be placed inside the
peerDependencies list.
new GeneratePackageJsonPlugin(basePackage, options)
basePackage
( Required ) You should set the base values for your
package.json file here. For example:
const basePackage = {
"name": "my-nodejs-module",
"version": "1.0.0",
"main": "./bundle.js",
"engines": {
"node": ">= 14"
}
}
This will be merged with the generated
"dependencies": { ... } to form the final
package.json distribution file.
options
( Optional )
An object with the following structure:
{
debug: true,
useInstalledVersions: true,
resolveContextPaths: [__dirname],
sourcePackageFilenames: [
join(__dirname, "../other-workspace/package.json"),
],
forceWebpackVersion: "webpack5",
excludeDependencies: ["aws-sdk"],
}
The options:
debug (default: false) : Enable to show some debugging information on how the plugin is finding dependencies and
creating a new
package.json.
useInstalledVersions (default: true) : Resolve node modules and use the exact version that is installed in your
environment. This is useful to lock versions on production deployments. This is the default and easiest way to use the
plugin, if this is not enabled then you should be providing package.json files in
sourcePackageFilenames from which
the plugin will source module versions.
resolveContextPaths: Context paths for the internal resolve behaviour that looks upwards for
node_modules to pull
the versions from. The current directory is the default, but if you have a monorepo, there are edge cases where defining
multiple contexts could be useful.
sourcePackageFilenames : If the default
useInstalledVersions option is set, then this is only used as a final
fallback for finding versions. This is useful for mono-repos and projects where your dependencies in your code are not
only defined from a single contextual project. If you share code between multiple projects or "workspaces" to be bundled
into a final distribution project, you might want to set this option.
forceWebpackVersion (optional- by default the plugin will attempt to detect the version) : This can be set to one of:
webpack4 or
webpack5. If you are using a version of Webpack lower than 4- then set it to
webpack4. This may help
folks who are using Webpack in an environment where multiple versions might be present.
excludeDependencies : Here you can set any dependencies you absolutely never want in your output
package.json file,
even if they happen to be used by your code. This is useful in some edge cases, such as where an execution environment
provides these dependencies for you automatically, without installation required.
You should remember to set the
"main": "./index.js" to the correct filename (would probably be the output bundle file
from the same webpack task), and / or correctly set your starting script which will be run on Node.js server deployments
by
npm start. You can set these values in the
basePackage object you pass into the plugin, example:
const basePackage = {
"name": "my-nodejs-module",
"version": "1.0.0",
"main": "./bundle.js",
"scripts": {
"start": "node ./bundle.js"
},
"engines": {
"node": ">= 14"
}
}