This package allows you to generate a new yarn.lock file from an existing yarn.lock file and package.json. This is useful for use with Yarn workspaces and allows you to generate a lockfile for a workspace using the root lockfile. The cli only looks up exact versions and should not be used for generating a lockfile from one project to another.
Usage: index.js --package <package> --lockfile <lockfile> [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-p, --package <package> package.json path
-l, --lockfile <lockfile> yarn.lock path
-v, --verbose [verbose] Log details
-f, --force [force] Overwrite lockfile
-d, --dev [dev] Include devDependencies
-w, --write [write] Write lockfile