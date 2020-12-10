openbase logo
generate-lockfile

by Chris Pavlicek
0.0.11 (see all)

CLI to generate a lockfile from a workspace lockfile and package.json

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.1K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Generate Lockfile

Description

This package allows you to generate a new yarn.lock file from an existing yarn.lock file and package.json. This is useful for use with Yarn workspaces and allows you to generate a lockfile for a workspace using the root lockfile. The cli only looks up exact versions and should not be used for generating a lockfile from one project to another.

Usage

  Usage: index.js --package <package> --lockfile <lockfile> [options]

  Options:

    -h, --help                 output usage information
    -V, --version              output the version number
    -p, --package <package>    package.json path
    -l, --lockfile <lockfile>  yarn.lock path
    -v, --verbose [verbose]    Log details
    -f, --force [force]        Overwrite lockfile
    -d, --dev [dev]            Include devDependencies
    -w, --write [write]        Write lockfile

