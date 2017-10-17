Generate a license file. Choose any of the licenses supported by https://github.com/github/choosealicense.com.
To run this generator from the command line you must install both generate and
generate-license:
# install generate and generate-license
$ npm install --global generate generate-license
# install only generate-license
$ npm install --global generate-license
Use generate's CLI to write a license file to the current working directory:
# prompts you to choose a license to generate
$ gen license
The file is automatically named according to preferences defined at GitHub's choosealicense.com repository (usually it's
LICENSE, but not always. See the license files in that repository for more details).
Specify the license to generate
If you don't want to be prompted, you can specify the license up front:
$ gen license:<license name>
# example
$ gen license:mit
Specify output directory
# write a license file to "some-folder/LICENSE"
$ gen license -d some-folder
Visit generate's documenatation to learn how to use this generator as a plugin or sub-generator.
Installing the CLI
To run the
readme generator from the command line, you'll need to install Generate globally first. You can do that now with the following command:
$ npm install --global generate
This adds the
gen command to your system path, allowing it to be run from any directory.
Install generate-license
Install this module with the following command:
$ npm install --global generate-license
Run this generator's
default task with the following command:
$ gen readme
What you should see in the terminal
If completed successfully, you should see both
starting and
finished events in the terminal, like the following:
[00:44:21] starting ...
...
[00:44:22] finished ✔
If you do not see one or both of those events, please let us know about it.
To see a general help menu and available commands for Generate's CLI, run:
$ gen help
All available tasks for this generator.
The
default task prompts you to choose the
LICENSE to generate. All licenses from github/choosealicense.com are available.
Example
$ gen license
$ gen license --dest ./docs
# or
$ gen license:choose
$ gen license:choose --dest ./docs
Visit Generate's documentation for tasks.
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
