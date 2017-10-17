Generate a license file. Choose any of the licenses supported by https://github.com/github/choosealicense.com.

(TOC generated by verb using markdown-toc)

Install

To run this generator from the command line you must install both generate and generate-license :

$ npm install --global generate generate-license $ npm install --global generate-license

Generate a license

Use generate's CLI to write a license file to the current working directory:

$ gen license

The file is automatically named according to preferences defined at GitHub's choosealicense.com repository (usually it's LICENSE , but not always. See the license files in that repository for more details).

Specify the license to generate

If you don't want to be prompted, you can specify the license up front:

$ gen license:<license name> $ gen license:mit

Specify output directory

$ gen license -d some-folder

API

Visit generate's documenatation to learn how to use this generator as a plugin or sub-generator.

Getting started

Install

Installing the CLI

To run the readme generator from the command line, you'll need to install Generate globally first. You can do that now with the following command:

$ npm install --global generate

This adds the gen command to your system path, allowing it to be run from any directory.

Install generate-license

Install this module with the following command:

$ npm install --global generate-license

CLI

Run this generator's default task with the following command:

$ gen readme

What you should see in the terminal

If completed successfully, you should see both starting and finished events in the terminal, like the following:

[00:44:21] starting ... ... [00:44:22] finished ✔

If you do not see one or both of those events, please let us know about it.

Help

To see a general help menu and available commands for Generate's CLI, run:

$ gen help

Available tasks

All available tasks for this generator.

The default task prompts you to choose the LICENSE to generate. All licenses from github/choosealicense.com are available.

Example

$ gen license $ gen license --dest ./docs $ gen license:choose $ gen license:choose --dest ./docs

Visit Generate's documentation for tasks.

Next steps

Running unit tests

It's never too early to begin running unit tests. When you're ready to get started, the following command will ensure the project's dependencies are installed then run all of the unit tests:

$ npm install && test

Publishing your generator

If you're tests are passing and you're ready to publish your generator to npm, you can do that now with the following command:

Are you sure you're ready?!

Let's go!

$ npm publish

About

What is "Generate"?

Generate is a command line tool and developer framework for scaffolding out new GitHub projects using generators and tasks.

Answers to prompts and the user's environment can be used to determine the templates, directories, files and contents to build. Support for gulp, base and assemble plugins, and much more.

For more information:

Contributors

Commits Contributor 78 jonschlinkert 10 pointnet 4 doowb

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

