openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gjw

generate-json-webpack-plugin

by Spencer Elliott
2.0.0 (see all)

Webpack plugin to generate a custom JSON asset

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22K

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

generate-json-webpack-plugin

npm version

webpack plugin to generate a custom JSON asset

Installation

npm install generate-json-webpack-plugin

Usage

// webpack.config.js
const GenerateJsonPlugin = require('generate-json-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
  // ...
  plugins: [
    // ...
    new GenerateJsonPlugin('my-file.json', {
      foo: 'bar',
    }),
  ],
  // ...
};

This will create a file my-file.json in webpack's output directory, with contents:

{ "foo": "bar" }

You may optionally pass 'replacer' and 'space' arguments as the 3rd and 4th arguments, which will be passed to JSON.stringify to customize the JSON output:

new GenerateJsonPlugin(
  'my-file.json',
  { foo: 'bar', one: 'two' },
  (key, value) => {
    if (value === 'bar') {
      return 'baz';
    }
    return value;
  },
  2
);

my-file.json will contain:

{
  "foo": "baz",
  "one": "two"
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial