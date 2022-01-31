webpack plugin to generate a custom JSON asset

Installation

npm install generate-json-webpack-plugin

Usage

const GenerateJsonPlugin = require ( 'generate-json-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new GenerateJsonPlugin( 'my-file.json' , { foo : 'bar' , }), ], };

This will create a file my-file.json in webpack's output directory, with contents:

{ "foo" : "bar" }

You may optionally pass 'replacer' and 'space' arguments as the 3rd and 4th arguments, which will be passed to JSON.stringify to customize the JSON output:

new GenerateJsonPlugin( 'my-file.json' , { foo : 'bar' , one : 'two' }, (key, value) => { if (value === 'bar' ) { return 'baz' ; } return value; }, 2 );

my-file.json will contain: