Generates .docx from template and data
Returns a Buffer or saves the generated file if given path and filename.
const generateDocx = require('generate-docx')
const options = {
template: {
filePath: 'test/data/testdoc.docx',
data: {
title: 'This is the title',
description: 'Description is good',
body: 'My body is my temple'
}
},
save: {
filePath: 'test/data/savedfile.docx'
}
}
generateDocx(options)
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error)
const generateDocx = require('generate-docx')
const options = {
template: {
filePath: 'test/data/testdoc.docx',
data: {
title: 'This is the title',
description: 'Description is good',
body: 'My body is my temple'
}
},
save: {
filePath: 'test/data/savedfile.docx'
}
}
generateDocx(options, (error, message) => {
if (error) {
console.error(error)
} else {
console.log(message)
}
})
const { writeFileSync } = require('fs')
const generateDocx = require('generate-docx')
const options = {
template: {
filePath: 'test/data/testdoc.docx',
data: {
title: 'This is the title',
description: 'Description is good',
body: 'My body is my temple'
}
}
}
generateDocx(options)
.then(buf => {
writeFileSync('test/data/frombuffer.docx', buf)
console.log('File written')
}).catch(console.error)
const { writeFileSync } = require('fs')
const generateDocx = require('generate-docx')
const options = {
template: {
filePath: 'test/data/testdoc.docx',
data: {
title: 'This is the title',
description: 'Description is good',
body: 'My body is my temple'
}
}
}
generateDocx(options, (error, buf) => {
if (error) {
console.error(error)
} else {
writeFileSync('test/data/frombuffer.docx', buf)
console.log('File written')
}
})
If you need to pass an option object to configure docxtemplater you can do using
templateOptions.
For example you can configure docxtemplater to parse
\n as a linebreak in the document
const options = {
template: {
filePath: 'test/data/testdoc.docx',
data: {
title: 'This is the title',
description: 'Description is good',
body: 'My body is \n my temple'
}
},
templateOptions: {
linebreaks: true
},
save: {
filePath: 'test/data/savedfile.docx'
}
}