Generates .docx from template and data

Returns a Buffer or saves the generated file if given path and filename.

Example save file

Promises

const generateDocx = require ( 'generate-docx' ) const options = { template : { filePath : 'test/data/testdoc.docx' , data : { title : 'This is the title' , description : 'Description is good' , body : 'My body is my temple' } }, save : { filePath : 'test/data/savedfile.docx' } } generateDocx(options) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error)

Callback

const generateDocx = require ( 'generate-docx' ) const options = { template : { filePath : 'test/data/testdoc.docx' , data : { title : 'This is the title' , description : 'Description is good' , body : 'My body is my temple' } }, save : { filePath : 'test/data/savedfile.docx' } } generateDocx(options, (error, message) => { if (error) { console .error(error) } else { console .log(message) } })

Example return buffer

Promises

const { writeFileSync } = require ( 'fs' ) const generateDocx = require ( 'generate-docx' ) const options = { template : { filePath : 'test/data/testdoc.docx' , data : { title : 'This is the title' , description : 'Description is good' , body : 'My body is my temple' } } } generateDocx(options) .then( buf => { writeFileSync( 'test/data/frombuffer.docx' , buf) console .log( 'File written' ) }).catch( console .error)

Callback

const { writeFileSync } = require ( 'fs' ) const generateDocx = require ( 'generate-docx' ) const options = { template : { filePath : 'test/data/testdoc.docx' , data : { title : 'This is the title' , description : 'Description is good' , body : 'My body is my temple' } } } generateDocx(options, (error, buf) => { if (error) { console .error(error) } else { writeFileSync( 'test/data/frombuffer.docx' , buf) console .log( 'File written' ) } })

Options

If you need to pass an option object to configure docxtemplater you can do using templateOptions .

For example you can configure docxtemplater to parse

as a linebreak in the document

const options = { template : { filePath : 'test/data/testdoc.docx' , data : { title : 'This is the title' , description : 'Description is good' , body : 'My body is

my temple' } }, templateOptions : { linebreaks : true }, save : { filePath : 'test/data/savedfile.docx' } }

License

MIT