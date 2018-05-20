Looking for maintainers. Please reach out to me if you're interested!

Animate Components

Elemental components for doing animation in React

Packages

This repository uses Lerna to organise the codebase.

Package Version Description animate-keyframes Keyframes for animations animate-components Components for animations element-utils Utility functions for animate-components ac-inferno animate-components for InfernoJS

Docs

View the docs here

Support

Animate Components also supports InfernoJS (separate package so inferno-compat is not required) and Preact (with preact-compat ).

Why a separate package for InfernoJS ? Read here.