Command line tool and developer framework for scaffolding out new GitHub projects. Generate offers the robustness and configurability of Yeoman, the expressiveness and simplicity of Slush, and more powerful flow control and composability than either.
You might also be interested in update.
(TOC generated by verb using markdown-toc)
There are other project scaffolders out there, why should you spend your time learning to use Generate?
Generate offers the robustness, power and configurability of Yeoman, with the expressiveness and simplicity of slush and gulp. See the following links if you're interested in a more detailed comparison:
Generate is part of a suite of developer tools that share a common foundation. Any of these tools may be used standalone or together:
All of these applications are built on top of base and templates, which provides a number of benefits, including:
Generate may be installed locally or globally. However, if you wish to run any globally installed generators, Generate's CLI must be installed globally as well.
Install generate globally using npm:
$ npm install --global generate
This adds the
gen command to your system path, allowing it to be run from anywhere.
If you'd like to see how generators work, install
generate-example:
$ npm install --global generate-example
Then run the
example generator with the following command:
$ gen example
Visit the generate-example project for additional steps and guidance.
The syntax for running generators is:
$ gen generator:task
generator one or more space-separated generator names
task - (optional) one or more comma-separated task names
Examples
# run generate-project's "default" task
$ gen project
# run generate-project's "license" task
$ gen project:license
# run generate-project's "package" task
$ gen project:package
If a
generator.js is in the current working directory, Generate's CLI will attempt to load it and execute any tasks you've specified at the command line.
Examples
generators are plugins that can be run by command line or using Generate's API.
generategenerator
Plugins from any applications built on base should work with Generate (and can be used in your generator):
baseplugin keyword
assembleplugin keyword
generateplugin keyword
templatesplugin keyword
updateplugin keyword
verbplugin keyword
Visit the documentation for generators to learn how to use, author and publish generators.
Are you using Generate in your project? Have you published a generator and want to share your project with the world?
Here are some suggestions!
@generatejs or use the
#generatejs hashtag
generate
generatejs tag in questions)
generategenerator to package.json.
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Please read the contributing guide for advice on opening issues, pull requests, and coding standards.
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on June 02, 2017.