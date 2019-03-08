openbase logo
gen

generact

by Haz
0.4.0

Generate React components by replicating your own

generact

generact


Tool for generating React components by replicating your own.
It's intended to work no matter how your file structure is.


generact

 Are you looking for a VS Code extension? Try vscode-generact.


It already works with boilerplates such as create-react-app (above example), react-boilerplate, react-starter-kit and ARc (ok, I'm self-promoting here 😆). So, most likely this will work for you with your current project.

Install

$ npm install -g generact

Motivation

Facebook poll Facebook poll

I usually work on different projects with different file structures. Whenever I needed to create a new component, the approach I used was to copy and paste a similar or very basic component and start writing the new component from it. Talking with other developers, this seemed like a very common process.

However, I've never been satisfied with that. It looked like I was doing a robot job. So why not create a robot to do that?

Usage

$ cd ~/my-projects/my-react-project
$ generact

That will scan ~/my-projects/my-react-project for components to replicate.

Specify another root path to find components

If you want to replicate components from another directory, you can do that by using root option:

$ generact --root relative/or/absolute/path/to/any/react/project

Specify component path to replicate

generact will probably find all component files inside the root path automagically (using list-react-files). But, if it doesn't, you can still pass in the component path:

$ generact relative/or/absolute/path/to/component.js

Contributing

PRs are welcome.

Use npm run watch while coding.

License

MIT © Diego Haz

