Gender Detection

Description

A node.js module to determine a person's gender based on his/her first name.

It works also for many languages other than english, supporting international names, using an own datasource of 40.000 records that can be extended. This module is able to clean the text, detecting gender from dirty or unclear names.

Installation

npm install gender-detection

Example

const gender = require ( 'gender-detection' ); let g; g = gender.detect( 'Tim Johnson' ); g = gender.detect( 'Holly' ); g = gender.detect( 'GhJGhgj' ) g = gender.detect( 'BiLL$...' ); g = gender.detect( '::Jenni♥fer::' ); const first_name = gender.getFirstName( 'Mario Bros' );

Unit tests