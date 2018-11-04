openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gd

gender-detection

by Davide Miceli
0.1.0 (see all)

Determine a person's gender based on his/her first name.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

431

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Gender Detection

Description

A node.js module to determine a person's gender based on his/her first name.

It works also for many languages other than english, supporting international names, using an own datasource of 40.000 records that can be extended. This module is able to clean the text, detecting gender from dirty or unclear names.

Installation

$ npm install gender-detection

Example

// Require gender detection module
const gender = require('gender-detection');

let g;

// Use it to detect the gender:
g = gender.detect('Tim Johnson');
// "male"

g = gender.detect('Holly');
// "female"

g = gender.detect('GhJGhgj')
// "unknown"

// It works also with unclean or dirty names:
g = gender.detect('BiLL$...');
// "male"

g = gender.detect('::Jenni♥fer::');
// "female"

// Extract the first name
const first_name = gender.getFirstName('Mario Bros');
// "mario"

Unit tests

npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial