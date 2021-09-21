Generate ESM wrapper files for CommonJS modules
This CLI tool makes it easier for module authors to support both ES modules and CommonJS modules for Node.js. It looks at the exports of an existing CommonJS module, and creates an ES module wrapper file that makes the exports available as named exports.
For example, if you are in the root of your npm package, you can use
gen-esm-wrapper . path/to/wrapper/output.mjs
to create a wrapper file, and add
...
"exports": {
".": {
"require": "./<same file as 'main'>",
"import": "./path/to/wrapper/output.mjs"
},
"./": "./"
}
...
to your
package.json in order to make your module available as a dual
ESM/CJS package.
The command can also be added as a build step before publishing.
The above example
"exports": key can be simplified to
...
"exports": {
"require": "./<same file as 'main'>",
"import": "./path/to/wrapper/output.mjs"
}
...
if there are no other JavaScript files that can be required from the package
besides the main entry point (e.g. a file named
foo.js that can be loaded
through
require('package/foo')), or if you are okay with breaking
require() calls to those modules. This is the recommended approach for new
modules that are being published for the first time.
There is a minimal example in the
example-project directory in this
repository. This is its package.json:
{
"name": "example-project",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "Example project for gen-esm-wrapper",
"main": "index.js",
"exports": {
".": {
"require": "./index.js",
"import": "./dist/output.mjs"
},
"./": "./"
},
"scripts": {
"test": "npm run build && node ./dist/output.mjs",
"build": "gen-esm-wrapper . ./dist/output.mjs",
"prepack": "npm run build"
},
"devDependencies": {
"gen-esm-wrapper": "^1.0.4"
}
}