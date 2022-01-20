Takes your
.env file as input
SESSION_SECRET=asdjpfowqip
STRIPE_ACCESS_TOKEN=qoi120wqe
And generates a
.d.ts file
declare namespace NodeJS {
export interface ProcessEnv {
SESSION_SECRET: string;
STRIPE_ACCESS_TOKEN: string;
}
}
Include the generated file in your
tsconfig.json if not already:
{
"include": [
"./env.d.ts"
]
}
Now
process.env.SESSION_SECRET will autocomplete and be type-safe.
gen-env-types respects changes made to generated files, meaning you can overwrite
.env.example and
env.d.ts values, this can be helpful if you want a union type:
declare namespace NodeJS {
export interface ProcessEnv {
NODE_ENV: "development" | "production";
}
}
Or if you want to persist
.env.example values:
PORT=3000
npx gen-env-types path/to/.env
-V, --version Show version number
-h, --help Show usage information
-o, --types-output Output name/path for types file | defaults to `env.d.ts`
-e, --example-env-path Path to save .env.example file
-r, --rename-example-env Custom name for .env example output file | defaults to `env.example` if omitted
-k, --keep-comments Keep comments/blank lines in .env example output file | defaults to false if omitted.
Not accepting the value. When specified, it will be true.
npx gen-env-types .env -o src/types/env.d.ts -e .
# With custom example env file name
npx gen-env-types .env -o src/types/env.d.ts -e . -r .env.test