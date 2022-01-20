Takes your .env file as input

SESSION_SECRET=asdjpfowqip STRIPE_ACCESS_TOKEN=qoi120wqe

And generates a .d.ts file

declare namespace NodeJS { export interface ProcessEnv { SESSION_SECRET: string ; STRIPE_ACCESS_TOKEN: string ; } }

Include the generated file in your tsconfig.json if not already:

{ "include" : [ "./env.d.ts" ] }

Now process.env.SESSION_SECRET will autocomplete and be type-safe.

Customize

gen-env-types respects changes made to generated files, meaning you can overwrite .env.example and env.d.ts values, this can be helpful if you want a union type:

declare namespace NodeJS { export interface ProcessEnv { NODE_ENV: "development" | "production" ; } }

Or if you want to persist .env.example values:

PORT=3000

Usage

npx gen-env-types path/to/.env

Options

- V, --version Show version number - h, --help Show usage information - o, --types-output Output name/path for types file | defaults to `env.d.ts` - e, --example-env-path Path to save .env.example file - r, --rename-example-env Custom name for .env example output file | defaults to `env.example` if omitted - k, --keep-comments Keep comments/blank lines in .env example output file | defaults to false if omitted. Not accepting the value. When specified, it will be true.

Examples with options

npx gen-env-types .env -o src/types/env.d.ts -e .