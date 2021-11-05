Info on gemoji.
This package contains info on gemoji (GitHub Emoji).
Gemoji are the shortcodes that GitHub uses to represent emoji.
For example,
:grinning: can be used for
😀.
Use this package if you need:
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install gemoji
In Deno with Skypack:
import {gemoji} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/gemoji@7?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import {gemoji} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/gemoji@7?min'
</script>
See examples below.
This package exports the following identifiers:
gemoji,
nameToEmoji,
emojiToName.
There is no default export.
gemoji
List of info objects (
Array<Gemoji>).
Each
Gemoji has the following fields:
emoji (
string)
— example:
😀
names (
Array<string>)
— example:
['grinning']
tags (
Array<string>)
— example:
['smile', 'happy']
description (
string)
— example:
grinning face
category (
string)
— example:
Smileys & Emotion
import {gemoji} from 'gemoji'
console.log(gemoji)
Yields:
[
{
emoji: '😀',
names: ['grinning'],
tags: ['smile', 'happy'],
description: 'grinning face',
category: 'Smileys & Emotion'
},
{
emoji: '😃',
names: ['smiley'],
tags: ['happy', 'joy', 'haha'],
description: 'grinning face with big eyes',
category: 'Smileys & Emotion'
},
{
emoji: '😄',
names: ['smile'],
tags: ['happy', 'joy', 'laugh', 'pleased'],
description: 'grinning face with smiling eyes',
category: 'Smileys & Emotion'
},
// …
]
nameToEmoji
Map of names (
100) to emoji (
💯) (
Record<string, string>).
import {nameToEmoji} from 'gemoji'
console.log(nameToEmoji.cat) //=> 🐱
console.log(nameToEmoji.poop) //=> 💩
emojiToName
Map of emoji (
😀) to names (
grinning) (
Record<string, string>).
import {emojiToName} from 'gemoji'
console.log(emojiToName['🐶']) //=> dog
console.log(emojiToName['\uD83D\uDCA9']) //=> hankey
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
It exports an additional
Gemoji type that models its respective interface.
See
support.md.
The emoji list is crawled from
github/gemoji and later processed for
relevant information.
See its license for more information.
No images are included in this repository: the copyrighted material may or may not be available on the users computer.
This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.
This package is safe.
words/emoji-emotion
— list of emoji rated for valence
wooorm/emoticon
— info on ASCII emoticons
wooorm/strip-skin-tone
— Strip skin-tones from emoji
wooorm.com/checkmoji
— Check emoji across platforms
Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.
wooorm/gemoji is not affiliated with GitHub.