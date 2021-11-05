gemoji

Info on gemoji.

Contents

What is this?

This package contains info on gemoji (GitHub Emoji). Gemoji are the shortcodes that GitHub uses to represent emoji. For example, :grinning: can be used for 😀 .

When should I use this?

Use this package if you need:

info on gemoji, such as associated tags, description, and category

to map between emoji and names and vice versa

to list emoji or names

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install gemoji

In Deno with Skypack:

import {gemoji} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/gemoji@7?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import {gemoji} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/gemoji@7?min' </ script >

Use

See examples below.

API

This package exports the following identifiers: gemoji , nameToEmoji , emojiToName . There is no default export.

gemoji

List of info objects ( Array<Gemoji> ). Each Gemoji has the following fields:

emoji ( string ) — example: 😀

( ) — example: names ( Array<string> ) — example: ['grinning']

( ) — example: tags ( Array<string> ) — example: ['smile', 'happy']

( ) — example: description ( string ) — example: grinning face

( ) — example: category ( string ) — example: Smileys & Emotion

Example

import {gemoji} from 'gemoji' console .log(gemoji)

Yields:

[ { emoji : '😀' , names : [ 'grinning' ], tags : [ 'smile' , 'happy' ], description : 'grinning face' , category : 'Smileys & Emotion' }, { emoji : '😃' , names : [ 'smiley' ], tags : [ 'happy' , 'joy' , 'haha' ], description : 'grinning face with big eyes' , category : 'Smileys & Emotion' }, { emoji : '😄' , names : [ 'smile' ], tags : [ 'happy' , 'joy' , 'laugh' , 'pleased' ], description : 'grinning face with smiling eyes' , category : 'Smileys & Emotion' }, ]

nameToEmoji

Map of names ( 100 ) to emoji ( 💯 ) ( Record<string, string> ).

Example

import {nameToEmoji} from 'gemoji' console .log(nameToEmoji.cat) console .log(nameToEmoji.poop)

emojiToName

Map of emoji ( 😀 ) to names ( grinning ) ( Record<string, string> ).

Example

import {emojiToName} from 'gemoji' console .log(emojiToName[ '🐶' ]) console .log(emojiToName[ '\uD83D\uDCA9' ])

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript. It exports an additional Gemoji type that models its respective interface.

List of gemoji

See support.md .

Data

The emoji list is crawled from github/gemoji and later processed for relevant information. See its license for more information.

No images are included in this repository: the copyrighted material may or may not be available on the users computer.

Compatibility

This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.

Security

This package is safe.

Related

words/emoji-emotion — list of emoji rated for valence

— list of emoji rated for valence wooorm/emoticon — info on ASCII emoticons

— info on ASCII emoticons wooorm/strip-skin-tone — Strip skin-tones from emoji

— Strip skin-tones from emoji wooorm.com/checkmoji — Check emoji across platforms

Contribute

Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.

Disclaimer

wooorm/gemoji is not affiliated with GitHub.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer