Custom overlay-scrollbars with native scrolling mechanism for web applications (if needed).
There is a React wrapper too — react-gemini-scrollbar.
Nowadays, some OS’s provides “overlay-scrollbars” natively. Those scrollbars look nice and work well (mostly mobile browsers and OSX opt-in). The problem came when you have to customize the remaining ‘ugly’ scrollbars out there. e.g: “having a sidebar with a dark background + native-non-floating-scrollbars” ...hum, ugly. Even when this problem can be merely visual, for me is a way of enhancing the user experience.
Check the scrollbar size. If the scrollbar size is zero (which means the scrollbars are already “over the content”) then we do nothing. Otherwise we simply “hide” native scrollbar and show custom in its place.
https://noeldelgado.github.io/gemini-scrollbar/
NPM
npm i gemini-scrollbar --save
Bower
bower install gemini-scrollbar --save
JS
var GeminiScrollbar = require('gemini-scrollbar')
var myScrollbar = new GeminiScrollbar({
element: document.querySelector('.my-scrollbar')
}).create();
LESS
@import (inline) "<path-to-gemini-scrollbar>/gemini-scrollbar.css";
CSS
@import url(<path-to-gemini-scrollbar>/gemini-scrollbar.css);
Or, you can add the relevant files in your document.
<link href="<path-to-gemini-scrollbar>/gemini-scrollbar.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="<path-to-gemini-scrollbar>/index.js"></script>
|name
|type
|default
|description
|element *
|HTMLElement
null
|The element to apply scrollbars
|autoshow
|Boolean
false
|Show scrollbars upon hovering
|createElements
|Boolean
true
|Create and append the require HTMLElements at runtime.
|forceGemini
|Boolean
false
|Force Gemini scrollbars even if native overlay-scrollbars are available. Useful for development.
|onResize
|Function
null
|Hook by which clients can be notified of resize events.
|minThumbSize
|Number
(px)
20
|Sets the minimum size of the thumbs.
*
required
|name
|description
|create
|Bind the events, create the required elements and display the scrollbars.
|update
|Recalculate the viewbox and scrollbar dimensions.
|destroy
|Unbind the events and remove the custom scrollbar elements.
|name
|description
|getViewElement
|Returns the scrollable element
You can change the styles of the scrollbars using CSS. e.g:
/* override gemini-scrollbar default styles */
/* vertical scrollbar track */
.gm-scrollbar.-vertical {
background-color: #f0f0f0
}
/* horizontal scrollbar track */
.gm-scrollbar.-horizontal {
background-color: transparent;
}
/* scrollbar thumb */
.gm-scrollbar .thumb {
background-color: rebeccapurple;
}
.gm-scrollbar .thumb:hover {
background-color: fuchsia;
}
native overlay-scrollbar: We check the scrollbar size using this approach by David Walsh. If the scrollbar size is zero (which means the scrollbars are “over the content”) then we do nothing but add the
gm-prevented class selector to the element, which contains the non-standard
-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch; declaration for web devices to use momentum-based scrolling. No event binding, element creation... nothing, in this case, we leave the OS/browser do its job. Why? you already have nice looking scrollbars for free.
::-webkit-scrollbar: If you plan to use gemini-scrollbar on your application I highly recommend you removing any Webkit scrollbar styles you may have, why? using the
-webkit- prefixed pseudo-elements will cause Webkit turning off its built-in scrollbar rendering, interfering with our scrollbar-size-check. You can read a bit more about this issue on this commit.
create method: The custom scrollbars will not render until you call the
create method on the instance. i.e:
myScrollbar.create();
required height: To avoid unexpected results, it is recommended that you specify the
height property with a value to the element you applying the custom scrollbars (or to its parent).
body tag: If you want to apply custom scrollbars to
body, make sure to declare a
height value either to the
:root pseudo-class or to the
html element. e.g:
html {
height: 100%;
/* or */
height: 100vh;
overflow: hidden;
}
createElements option: The
createElements option specify wheater or not gemini-scrollbar should create and append the require HTMLElements at runtime. Its default value is
true. Passing this option as
false will assume that you to have added the required markup with the specific CSS class selectors on them for it to work. i.e:
<!-- (createElements: false) example markup -->
<div class="something-scrollable">
<div class="gm-scrollbar -vertical">
<div class="thumb"></div>
</div>
<div class="gm-scrollbar -horizontal">
<div class="thumb"></div>
</div>
<div class="gm-scroll-view">
All your content goes here.
</div>
</div>
This way you can be sure the library will not touch/change your nodes structure. You can read more about the reason of this option on this commit.
MIT © Noel Delgado