openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gemini-gui

by gemini-testing
6.0.1 (see all)

GUI for gemini

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8

GitHub Stars

69

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

19

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Gemini GUI

Build Status

WARNING

This package is deprecated and no longer supported. Use html-reporter plugin and gemini gui command instead.

How to migrate

To be able to use GUI on a project you must have gemini installed locally in the project.

  1. Install html-reporter plugin.

  2. Add html-reporter plugin to your gemini config file.

  3. Now you can use GUI by running gemini gui in the project root:

  4. To see available options of gemini gui command, run in the project root:

    ./node_modules/.bin/gemini gui --help

What is Gemini GUI?

GUI for gemini utility.

screenshot

Installation

Install globally with npm:

npm i -g gemini-gui

Running

To be able to use GUI on a project you must have gemini installed locally in this project. GUI will not work with gemini below 2.0.0.

Run in the project root:

gemini-gui ./path/to/your/tests

Web browser with GUI loaded will be opened automatically.

Options

  • --config, -c - specify config file to use.
  • --port, -p - specify port to run GUI backend on.
  • --hostname - specify hostname to run GUI backend on.
  • --root-url, -r - use specified URL, instead of rootUrl setting from config file.
  • --grid-url - use specified URL, instead of gridUrl setting from config file.
  • --screenshots-dir, -s - use specified directory, instead of screenshotsDir setting from config.
  • --grep, -g - find suites by name. Note that if some suite files specified search will be done only in that files.
  • --debug - enable debug mode (verbose logging).
  • --auto-run, -a - run gemini immediately (without pressing run button).
  • --set, -s - run set specified in config.
  • --no-open, -O - not to open a browser window after starting the server.
  • --reuse - filepath to gemini tests results directory OR url to tar.gz archive to reuse

You can also override config file options with environment variables. Use gemini documentation for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial