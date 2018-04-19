Gemini GUI

WARNING

This package is deprecated and no longer supported. Use html-reporter plugin and gemini gui command instead.

How to migrate

To be able to use GUI on a project you must have gemini installed locally in the project.

Install html-reporter plugin. Add html-reporter plugin to your gemini config file. Now you can use GUI by running gemini gui in the project root: To see available options of gemini gui command, run in the project root: ./node_modules/.bin/gemini gui -- help

What is Gemini GUI?

GUI for gemini utility.

Installation

Install globally with npm :

npm i -g gemini-gui

Running

To be able to use GUI on a project you must have gemini installed locally in this project. GUI will not work with gemini below 2.0.0 .

Run in the project root:

gemini-gui ./path/to/your/tests

Web browser with GUI loaded will be opened automatically.

Options

--config , -c - specify config file to use.

, - specify config file to use. --port , -p - specify port to run GUI backend on.

, - specify port to run backend on. --hostname - specify hostname to run GUI backend on.

- specify hostname to run backend on. --root-url , -r - use specified URL, instead of rootUrl setting from config file.

, - use specified URL, instead of setting from config file. --grid-url - use specified URL, instead of gridUrl setting from config file.

- use specified URL, instead of setting from config file. --screenshots-dir , -s - use specified directory, instead of screenshotsDir setting from config.

, - use specified directory, instead of setting from config. --grep , -g - find suites by name. Note that if some suite files specified search will be done only in that files.

, - find suites by name. Note that if some suite files specified search will be done only in that files. --debug - enable debug mode (verbose logging).

- enable debug mode (verbose logging). --auto-run , -a - run gemini immediately (without pressing run button).

, - run gemini immediately (without pressing button). --set , -s - run set specified in config.

, - run set specified in config. --no-open , -O - not to open a browser window after starting the server.

, - not to open a browser window after starting the server. --reuse - filepath to gemini tests results directory OR url to tar.gz archive to reuse