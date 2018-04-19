This package is deprecated and no longer supported.
Use html-reporter plugin and
gemini gui command instead.
To be able to use
GUI on a project you must have gemini installed locally in the project.
Install html-reporter plugin.
Add html-reporter plugin to your gemini config file.
Now you can use
GUI by running
gemini gui in the project root:
To see available options of
gemini gui command, run in the project root:
./node_modules/.bin/gemini gui --help
GUI for gemini utility.
Install globally with
npm:
npm i -g gemini-gui
To be able to use
GUI on a project you must have
gemini installed
locally in this project.
GUI will not work with
gemini below
2.0.0.
Run in the project root:
gemini-gui ./path/to/your/tests
Web browser with
GUI loaded will be opened automatically.
--config,
-c - specify config file to use.
--port,
-p - specify port to run
GUI backend on.
--hostname - specify hostname to run
GUI backend on.
--root-url,
-r - use specified URL, instead of
rootUrl setting from config file.
--grid-url - use specified URL, instead of
gridUrl setting from config file.
--screenshots-dir,
-s - use specified directory, instead of
screenshotsDir setting
from config.
--grep,
-g - find suites by name. Note that if some suite files specified search will be done
only in that files.
--debug - enable debug mode (verbose logging).
--auto-run,
-a - run gemini immediately (without pressing
run button).
--set,
-s - run set specified in config.
--no-open,
-O - not to open a browser window after starting the server.
--reuse - filepath to gemini tests results directory OR url to tar.gz archive to reuse
You can also override config file options with environment variables. Use
gemini
documentation for details.