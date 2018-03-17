Gemini cryptocurrency exchange API wrapper for Node.js
yarn add gemini-api
Clients for both the REST API and streaming WebSocket API are included. Private endpoints as indicated in the API docs require authentication with an API key and secret key.
import GeminiAPI from 'gemini-api';
const restClient = new GeminiAPI({ key, secret, sandbox: false });
const websocketClient =
new GeminiAPI.WebsocketClient({ key, secret, sandbox: false });
restClient.getOrderBook('btcusd', { limit_asks: 10, limit_bids: 10 })
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
websocketClient.openMarketSocket('btcusd', () => {
websocketClient.addMarketMessageListener(data =>
doSomethingCool(data)
);
});
// The methods are bound properly, so feel free to destructure them:
const { getTicker } = restClient;
getTicker('btcusd')
.then(data =>
console.log(`Last trade: $${data.last} / BTC`)
)
All methods return promises.
Feedback and pull requests welcome!