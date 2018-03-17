openbase logo
gemini-api

by Matt Jesuele
2.0.4 (see all)

Node.js client for the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange API

Readme

gemini-api

Gemini cryptocurrency exchange API wrapper for Node.js

Installation

yarn add gemini-api

Usage

Clients for both the REST API and streaming WebSocket API are included. Private endpoints as indicated in the API docs require authentication with an API key and secret key.

Example usage:

import GeminiAPI from 'gemini-api';

const restClient = new GeminiAPI({ key, secret, sandbox: false });
const websocketClient =
  new GeminiAPI.WebsocketClient({ key, secret, sandbox: false });

restClient.getOrderBook('btcusd', { limit_asks: 10, limit_bids: 10 })
  .then(console.log)
  .catch(console.error);

websocketClient.openMarketSocket('btcusd', () => {
  websocketClient.addMarketMessageListener(data =>
    doSomethingCool(data)
  );
});

// The methods are bound properly, so feel free to destructure them:
const { getTicker } = restClient;
getTicker('btcusd')
  .then(data =>
    console.log(`Last trade: $${data.last} / BTC`)
  )

API

REST

All methods return promises.

  • getAllSymbols()
  • getTicker(symbol)
  • getOrderBook(symbol, params = {})
  • getTradeHistory(symbol, params = {})
  • getCurrentAuction(symbol)
  • getAuctionHistory(symbol, params = {})
  • newOrder(params = {})
  • cancelOrder({ order_id })
  • cancelAllSessionOrders()
  • cancelAllActiveOrders()
  • getMyOrderStatus({ order_id })
  • getMyActiveOrders()
  • getMyPastTrades(params = {})
  • getMyTradeVolume()
  • getMyAvailableBalances()
  • newAddress(currency)

WebSocket

  • openMarketSocket(symbol, onOpen)
  • openOrderSocket(onOpen)
  • addMarketMessageListener(listener)
  • addOrderMessageListener(listener)
  • removeMarketMessageListener(listener)
  • removeOrderMessageListener(listener)
  • addMarketListener(event, listener)
  • addOrderListener(event, listener)
  • removeMarketListener(event, listener)
  • removeOrderListener(event, listener)

To Do

  • Improved documentation
  • More robust error handling

Feedback and pull requests welcome!

