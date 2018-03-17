Gemini cryptocurrency exchange API wrapper for Node.js

Installation

yarn add gemini-api

Usage

Clients for both the REST API and streaming WebSocket API are included. Private endpoints as indicated in the API docs require authentication with an API key and secret key.

Example usage:

import GeminiAPI from 'gemini-api' ; const restClient = new GeminiAPI({ key, secret, sandbox : false }); const websocketClient = new GeminiAPI.WebsocketClient({ key, secret, sandbox : false }); restClient.getOrderBook( 'btcusd' , { limit_asks : 10 , limit_bids : 10 }) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error); websocketClient.openMarketSocket( 'btcusd' , () => { websocketClient.addMarketMessageListener( data => doSomethingCool(data) ); }); const { getTicker } = restClient; getTicker( 'btcusd' ) .then( data => console .log( `Last trade: $ ${data.last} / BTC` ) )

API

REST

All methods return promises.

getAllSymbols()

getTicker(symbol)

getOrderBook(symbol, params = {})

getTradeHistory(symbol, params = {})

getCurrentAuction(symbol)

getAuctionHistory(symbol, params = {})

newOrder(params = {})

cancelOrder({ order_id })

cancelAllSessionOrders()

cancelAllActiveOrders()

getMyOrderStatus({ order_id })

getMyActiveOrders()

getMyPastTrades(params = {})

getMyTradeVolume()

getMyAvailableBalances()

newAddress(currency)

WebSocket

openMarketSocket(symbol, onOpen)

openOrderSocket(onOpen)

addMarketMessageListener(listener)

addOrderMessageListener(listener)

removeMarketMessageListener(listener)

removeOrderMessageListener(listener)

addMarketListener(event, listener)

addOrderListener(event, listener)

removeMarketListener(event, listener)

removeOrderListener(event, listener)

To Do

Improved documentation

More robust error handling

Feedback and pull requests welcome!