gelf-stream

by Michael Hart
1.1.1 (see all)

A node.js stream to send JS objects to a Graylog2 server (in GELF format)

Documentation
9.4K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gelf-stream

Build Status

A node.js stream to send JS objects to a Graylog2 server (in GELF format).

Also provides a stream that can be used directly in Bunyan and provides a number of sane mappings.

Example

var split = require('split'),
    bunyan = require('bunyan'),
    gelfStream = require('gelf-stream')

// gelf-stream comes with Bunyan support

var stream = gelfStream.forBunyan('localhost')

var log = bunyan.createLogger({name: 'foo', streams: [{type: 'raw', stream: stream}]})

log.info('Testing Bunyan') // will be sent to the Graylog2 server on localhost

log.error(new Error('Oh noes!')) // will extract file/line numbers too

stream.end() // Bunyan doesn't currently end the stream when the program has finished

// Or you can use it to stream any sort of object/string

process.stdin
  .pipe(split()) // split into lines
  .pipe(gelfStream.create('localhost', {defaults: {level: 6}}))

process.stdin.resume()

API

gelfStream.create([host], [port], [options])

gelfStream.forBunyan([host], [port], [options])

Installation

With npm do:

npm install gelf-stream

