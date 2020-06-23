A node.js stream to send JS objects to a Graylog2 server (in GELF format).

Also provides a stream that can be used directly in Bunyan and provides a number of sane mappings.

Example

var split = require ( 'split' ), bunyan = require ( 'bunyan' ), gelfStream = require ( 'gelf-stream' ) var stream = gelfStream.forBunyan( 'localhost' ) var log = bunyan.createLogger({ name : 'foo' , streams : [{ type : 'raw' , stream : stream}]}) log.info( 'Testing Bunyan' ) log.error( new Error ( 'Oh noes!' )) stream.end() process.stdin .pipe(split()) .pipe(gelfStream.create( 'localhost' , { defaults : { level : 6 }})) process.stdin.resume()

API

Installation

With npm do: