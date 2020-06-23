A node.js stream to send JS objects to a Graylog2 server (in GELF format).
Also provides a stream that can be used directly in Bunyan and provides a number of sane mappings.
var split = require('split'),
bunyan = require('bunyan'),
gelfStream = require('gelf-stream')
// gelf-stream comes with Bunyan support
var stream = gelfStream.forBunyan('localhost')
var log = bunyan.createLogger({name: 'foo', streams: [{type: 'raw', stream: stream}]})
log.info('Testing Bunyan') // will be sent to the Graylog2 server on localhost
log.error(new Error('Oh noes!')) // will extract file/line numbers too
stream.end() // Bunyan doesn't currently end the stream when the program has finished
// Or you can use it to stream any sort of object/string
process.stdin
.pipe(split()) // split into lines
.pipe(gelfStream.create('localhost', {defaults: {level: 6}}))
process.stdin.resume()
With npm do:
npm install gelf-stream