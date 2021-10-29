node-gelf - Graylog2 client library for Node.js. Pro - because of code-quality (at 2015). GELF - The Graylog Extended Log Format.
"dependencies": {
"gelf-pro": "~1.3" // see the "releases" section
}
npm install gelf-pro (ALL node.js versions are supported [0.x to 18.x] :)
var log = require('gelf-pro');
To provide predictable behaviour, all adapters do NOT re-use the socket connection. There are multiple (1, 2) variants available which you can borrow from (and create a new adapter). See related section.
GELF UDP
GELF TCP (with
Null frame delimiter)
GELF TCP (with
Null frame delimiter and
Enable TLS)
(hint) withing more or less stable network (which is most likely) I would recommend using the "udp" adapter.
I would also recommend it for an average to high-loaded projects. For sensitive information "tcp-tls" adapter is recommended.
// simple
log.setConfig({adapterOptions: {host: 'my.glog-server.net'}});
// advanced
log.setConfig({
fields: {facility: "example", owner: "Tom (a cat)"}, // optional; default fields for all messages
filter: [], // optional; filters to discard a message
transform: [], // optional; transformers for a message
broadcast: [], // optional; listeners of a message
levels: {}, // optional; default: see the levels section below
aliases: {}, // optional; default: see the aliases section below
adapterName: 'udp', // optional; currently supported "udp", "tcp" and "tcp-tls"; default: udp
adapterOptions: { // this object is passed to the adapter.connect() method
// common
host: '127.0.0.1', // optional; default: 127.0.0.1
port: 12201, // optional; default: 12201
// ... and so on
// tcp adapter example
family: 4, // tcp only; optional; version of IP stack; default: 4
timeout: 1000, // tcp only; optional; default: 10000 (10 sec)
// udp adapter example
protocol: 'udp4', // udp only; optional; udp adapter: udp4, udp6; default: udp4
// tcp-tls adapter example
key: fs.readFileSync('client-key.pem'), // tcp-tls only; optional; only if using the client certificate authentication
cert: fs.readFileSync('client-cert.pem'), // tcp-tls only; optional; only if using the client certificate authentication
ca: [fs.readFileSync('server-cert.pem')] // tcp-tls only; optional; only for the self-signed certificate
}
});
log.setConfigmerges the data. Therefore, you can call it multiple times.
var extra = {tom: 'cat', jerry: 'mouse', others: {spike: 1, tyke: 1}};
log.info("Hello world", extra, function (err, bytesSent) {});
log.info("Hello world", function (err, bytesSent) {});
log.info("Hello world", extra);
log.info("Hello world");
log.error('Oooops.', new Error('An error message'));
// ^-- extra becomes: {short_message: 'Oooops.', _error_message: 'An error message', _error_stack: Error's stack}
log.error(new Error('An error message'));
// ^-- extra becomes: {short_message: 'An error message', full_message: Error's stack}
log.message(new Error('An error message'), 3); // same as previous
In case
extra is a plain object,
the library converts it to a readable format. Other values are converted to string.
The acceptable format of a key is:
^[\w-]$
log.info(
'a new msg goes here',
{me: {fname: 'k', lname: 'k', bdate: new Date(2000, 01, 01)}}
);
// ^-- extra becomes: {_me_fname: 'k', _me_lname: 'k', _me_bdate: 'Tue Feb 01 2000 00:00:00 GMT+0100 (CET)'}
Sometimes we have to discard a message which is not suitable for the current environment. It is
NOT possible to modify the data.
log.setConfig({
filter: [
function (message) { // rejects a "debug" message
return (message.level < 7);
}
]
});
transforming happens after
filtering. It is possible to modify the data.
log.setConfig({
transform: [
function (message) { // unwind an error
if (_.isError(message.error)) {
message.error = {message: message.error.message, stack: message.error.stack};
}
return message;
}
]
});
broadcasting happens after
transforming. It is
NOT possible to modify the data.
log.setConfig({
broadcast: [
function (message) { // broadcasting to console
console[message.level > 3 ? 'log' : 'error'](message.short_message, message);
}
]
});
Default:
{emergency: 0, alert: 1, critical: 2, error: 3, warning: 4, notice: 5, info: 6, debug: 7}
Example:
log.emergency(...),
log.critical(...), etc.
Custom example:
{alert: 0, notice: 1, ...}
You can force using custom adapter by setting the
adapter right after initialisation. The signature might be found here.
var log = require('gelf-pro');
var myFancyAdapter = require('...');
log.adapter = myFancyAdapter;
// (!) adapterName and adapterOptions will be ignored
Default:
{log: 'debug', warn: 'warning'}
Example:
log.log(...) -> log.debug(...),
log.warn(...) -> log.warning(...), etc.
Custom example:
{red: 'alert', yellow: 'notice', ...}
npm install
npm test
[sudo] docker build --no-cache -t node-gelf-pro .
[sudo] docker run -ti --rm -v "${PWD}:/opt/app" -w "/opt/app" node-gelf-pro