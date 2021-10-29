gelf pro

node-gelf - Graylog2 client library for Node.js. Pro - because of code-quality (at 2015). GELF - The Graylog Extended Log Format.

Installation

"dependencies" : { "gelf-pro" : "~1.3" }

npm install gelf-pro (ALL node.js versions are supported [0.x to 18.x] :)

Initialization

var log = require ( 'gelf-pro' );

Adapters

To provide predictable behaviour, all adapters do NOT re-use the socket connection. There are multiple (1, 2) variants available which you can borrow from (and create a new adapter). See related section.

UDP (with deflation and chunking) Input: GELF UDP

TCP Input: GELF TCP (with Null frame delimiter )

TCP via TLS(SSL) Input: GELF TCP (with Null frame delimiter and Enable TLS )



(hint) withing more or less stable network (which is most likely) I would recommend using the "udp" adapter.

I would also recommend it for an average to high-loaded projects. For sensitive information "tcp-tls" adapter is recommended.

Configuration

log.setConfig({ adapterOptions : { host : 'my.glog-server.net' }}); log.setConfig({ fields : { facility : "example" , owner : "Tom (a cat)" }, filter : [], transform : [], broadcast : [], levels : {}, aliases : {}, adapterName : 'udp' , adapterOptions : { host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 12201 , family : 4 , timeout : 1000 , protocol : 'udp4' , key : fs.readFileSync( 'client-key.pem' ), cert : fs.readFileSync( 'client-cert.pem' ), ca : [fs.readFileSync( 'server-cert.pem' )] } });

log.setConfig merges the data. Therefore, you can call it multiple times.

Basic functionality

var extra = { tom : 'cat' , jerry : 'mouse' , others : { spike : 1 , tyke : 1 }}; log.info( "Hello world" , extra, function ( err, bytesSent ) {}); log.info( "Hello world" , function ( err, bytesSent ) {}); log.info( "Hello world" , extra); log.info( "Hello world" ); log.error( 'Oooops.' , new Error ( 'An error message' )); log.error( new Error ( 'An error message' )); log.message( new Error ( 'An error message' ), 3 );

Extra

In case extra is a plain object, the library converts it to a readable format. Other values are converted to string. The acceptable format of a key is: ^[\w-]$

log.info( 'a new msg goes here' , { me : { fname : 'k' , lname : 'k' , bdate : new Date ( 2000 , 01 , 01 )}} );

Filtering

Sometimes we have to discard a message which is not suitable for the current environment. It is NOT possible to modify the data.

log.setConfig({ filter : [ function ( message ) { return (message.level < 7 ); } ] });

Transforming

transforming happens after filtering . It is possible to modify the data.

log.setConfig({ transform : [ function ( message ) { if (_.isError(message.error)) { message.error = { message : message.error.message, stack : message.error.stack}; } return message; } ] });

Broadcasting

broadcasting happens after transforming . It is NOT possible to modify the data.

log.setConfig({ broadcast : [ function ( message ) { console [message.level > 3 ? 'log' : 'error' ](message.short_message, message); } ] });

Default:

{emergency: 0, alert: 1, critical: 2, error: 3, warning: 4, notice: 5, info: 6, debug: 7}

Example: log.emergency(...) , log.critical(...) , etc.

Custom example: {alert: 0, notice: 1, ...}

Third party adapters

You can force using custom adapter by setting the adapter right after initialisation. The signature might be found here.

var log = require ( 'gelf-pro' ); var myFancyAdapter = require ( '...' ); log.adapter = myFancyAdapter;

Aliases

Default: {log: 'debug', warn: 'warning'}

Example: log.log(...) -> log.debug(...) , log.warn(...) -> log.warning(...) , etc.

Custom example: {red: 'alert', yellow: 'notice', ...}

Tests

Cli

npm install npm test

Docker

[sudo] docker build --no-cache -t node-gelf-pro . [sudo] docker run -ti --rm -v " ${PWD} :/opt/app" -w "/opt/app" node-gelf-pro

Contributors

License

MIT