Downloader for github.com/mozilla/geckodriver/releases

This puts geckodriver or geckodriver.exe into root of this module.

Install

npm install geckodriver

Usage

There are several ways to use this module:

Use the provided geckodriver from bin directory.

bin / geckodriver [args]

Use it by requiring:

require ( 'geckodriver' );

Use it by setting WebDriver capabilities:

profile.setPreference( 'marionette' , true ); // Add log level if needed: // profile.setPreference( 'marionette.logging' , 'TRACE' );

Use it globally:

npm install -g geckodriver geckodriver [args]

Note: This installs a geckodriver shell script that runs the executable, but on Windows, selenium-webdriver looks for geckodriver.exe . To use a global installation of this package with selenium-webdriver on Windows, copy or link geckodriver.exe to a location on your PATH (such as the NPM bin directory) after installing this package:

mklink % USERPROFILE %\ AppData \ Roaming \ npm \ geckodriver .exe % USERPROFILE %\ AppData \ Roaming \ npm \ node_modules \ geckodriver \ geckodriver .exe

Setting a CDN URL for binary download

To set an alternate CDN location for geckodriver binaries, set the GECKODRIVER_CDNURL like this:

GECKODRIVER_CDNURL =https://INTERNAL_CDN/geckodriver/download

Binaries on your CDN should be located in a subdirectory of the above base URL. For example, /vxx.xx.xx/*.tar.gz should be located under /geckodriver/download above.

Alternatively, you can add the same property to your .npmrc file.

Default location is set to https://github.com/mozilla/geckodriver/releases/download

Setting a PROXY URL

Use HTTPS_PROXY or HTTP_PROXY to set your proxy url.

Setting a specific version

Use GECKODRIVER_VERSION if you require a specific version of gecko driver for your browser version.

Using a cached download

Use GECKODRIVER_FILEPATH to point to a pre-downloaded geckodriver archive that should be extracted during installation.

Skipping geckodriver download

Use GECKODRIVER_SKIP_DOWNLOAD to skip the download of the geckodriver file.

Related Projects

Versions

[npm module version] - [geckodriver version]

3.x.x - geckodriver 0.30.0, refactored logic, dependency updates.

2.00.x - geckodriver 0.29.1, support changed to node v12+

1.22.x - geckodriver 0.29.0

1.21.x - geckodriver 0.28.0

1.20.x - geckodriver 0.27.0

1.19.x - geckodriver 0.26.0

1.18.x - geckodriver 0.26.0

1.17.x - geckodriver 0.25.0

1.16.x - geckodriver 0.24.0 and GECKODRIVER_VERSION env support

env support 1.15.x - geckodriver 0.24.0

1.14.x - geckodriver 0.23.0

1.13.x - geckodriver 0.22.0

1.12.x - geckodriver 0.21.0

1.11.x - geckodriver 0.20.0

1.10.x - geckodriver 0.19.1

1.9.x - geckodriver 0.19.0

1.8.x - geckodriver 0.18.0

1.7.x - geckodriver 0.17.0

1.6.x - geckodriver 0.16.1

1.5.x - geckodriver 0.15.0

1.4.x - geckodriver 0.14.0

1.3.x - geckodriver 0.13.0

1.2.x - geckodriver 0.11.1

1.1.x - geckodriver 0.10

Changelog