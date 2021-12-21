node-geckodriver
Downloader for github.com/mozilla/geckodriver/releases
This puts
geckodriver or
geckodriver.exe into root of this module.
Install
npm install geckodriver
Usage
There are several ways to use this module:
Use the provided
geckodriver from
bin directory.
bin/geckodriver [args]
Use it by requiring:
require('geckodriver');
Use it by setting WebDriver capabilities:
profile.setPreference('marionette', true);
// Add log level if needed:
// profile.setPreference('marionette.logging', 'TRACE');
Use it globally:
npm install -g geckodriver
geckodriver [args]
Note: This installs a
geckodriver shell script that runs the executable, but on Windows, selenium-webdriver looks for
geckodriver.exe. To use a global installation of this package with selenium-webdriver on Windows, copy or link
geckodriver.exe to a location on your PATH (such as the NPM bin directory) after installing this package:
mklink %USERPROFILE%\AppData\Roaming\npm\geckodriver.exe %USERPROFILE%\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\geckodriver\geckodriver.exe
Setting a CDN URL for binary download
To set an alternate CDN location for geckodriver binaries, set the
GECKODRIVER_CDNURL like this:
GECKODRIVER_CDNURL=https://INTERNAL_CDN/geckodriver/download
Binaries on your CDN should be located in a subdirectory of the above base URL. For example,
/vxx.xx.xx/*.tar.gz should be located under
/geckodriver/download above.
Alternatively, you can add the same property to your
.npmrc file.
Default location is set to https://github.com/mozilla/geckodriver/releases/download
Setting a PROXY URL
Use
HTTPS_PROXY or
HTTP_PROXY to set your proxy url.
Setting a specific version
Use
GECKODRIVER_VERSION if you require a specific version of gecko driver for your browser version.
Using a cached download
Use
GECKODRIVER_FILEPATH to point to a pre-downloaded geckodriver archive that should be extracted during installation.
Skipping geckodriver download
Use
GECKODRIVER_SKIP_DOWNLOAD to skip the download of the geckodriver file.
Versions
- [npm module version] - [geckodriver version]
- 3.x.x - geckodriver 0.30.0, refactored logic, dependency updates.
- 2.00.x - geckodriver 0.29.1, support changed to node v12+
- 1.22.x - geckodriver 0.29.0
- 1.21.x - geckodriver 0.28.0
- 1.20.x - geckodriver 0.27.0
- 1.19.x - geckodriver 0.26.0
- 1.18.x - geckodriver 0.26.0
- 1.17.x - geckodriver 0.25.0
- 1.16.x - geckodriver 0.24.0 and
GECKODRIVER_VERSION env support
- 1.15.x - geckodriver 0.24.0
- 1.14.x - geckodriver 0.23.0
- 1.13.x - geckodriver 0.22.0
- 1.12.x - geckodriver 0.21.0
- 1.11.x - geckodriver 0.20.0
- 1.10.x - geckodriver 0.19.1
- 1.9.x - geckodriver 0.19.0
- 1.8.x - geckodriver 0.18.0
- 1.7.x - geckodriver 0.17.0
- 1.6.x - geckodriver 0.16.1
- 1.5.x - geckodriver 0.15.0
- 1.4.x - geckodriver 0.14.0
- 1.3.x - geckodriver 0.13.0
- 1.2.x - geckodriver 0.11.1
- 1.1.x - geckodriver 0.10
Changelog
- 2.0.1 - fixed proxy download behaviour.
- 1.20.0 - geckodriver 27. Requires node 8 and higher. Support
HTTPS_PROXY env and npm_config_geckodriver_version variables.
- 1.19.0 - geckodriver 26. Dependency updates.
- 1.18.0 - geckodriver 26.
- 1.17.0 - geckodriver 25.
- 1.16.2 - fix issue with 'tar' dependency.
- 1.16.1 - added support for
GECKODRIVER_FILEPATH env variable.
- 1.16.0 - added support for
GECKODRIVER_VERSION env variable. Set it to
'0.24.0' to fetch that version.
- 1.15.1 - fix for the new
.npmignore pattern matching
- 1.15.0 - geckodriver 0.24.0
- 1.14.0 - geckodriver 0.23.0
- 1.13.0 - geckodriver 0.22.0
- 1.12.2 - add proxy settings
- 1.12.1 - adm-zip security fix
- 1.12.0 - geckodriver 0.21.0
- 1.11.0 - geckodriver 0.20.0
- 1.10.0 - geckodriver 0.19.1, switch tar package, enable Win32 builds again, process.env.npm_config_geckodriver_cdnurl support
- 1.9.0 - updated to geckodriver 0.19.0 32-bit windows support removed.
- 1.8.1 - added geckodriver.exe bin for Windows
- 1.8.0 - updated to geckodriver 0.18.0
- 1.7.1 - 'GECKODRIVER_CDNURL' support added.
- 1.7.0 - updated to geckodriver 0.17.0 32-bit linux support added.
- 1.6.1 - updated to geckodriver 0.16.1
- 1.6.0 - updated to geckodriver 0.16.0. 32-bit linux support removed.
- 1.5.0 - updated to geckodriver 0.15.0.
- 1.4.0 - updated to geckodriver 0.14.0.
- 1.3.0 - updated to geckodriver 0.13.0.
- 1.2.1 - added support for Linux 32-bit.
- 1.2.0 - updated to geckodriver 0.11.1.
- 1.1.3 - adds Windows support, fixes Windows tests.
- 1.1.2 - fixed
require by pointing
package.json main property to the
lib file.
- 1.1.0 - programmatic usage, added
bin support.
- 1.0.0 - init release