#geckoboard-push#
##Install##
npm install geckoboard-push
##Usage##
var Geckoboard = require('geckoboard-push');
var foo = new Geckoboard({api_key: 'geckoboard_api_key'});
###Options###
####Required####
####Optional#### (These options should never need to be changed)
push.geckoboard.com
443 for https
POST
'/v1/send/' + current_widget_key
##Methods##
Details of types can be found at geckoboards docs:
###Map###
var bar = foo.map('map_widget_key');
bar.send(items, function(err, response){
//callback with response from geckoboard
})
Items is an Array of Objects
[
{
city: {
city_name: "london",
country_code: "GB",
region_code: "P5",
},
size: 8, /*Optional. Default = 3 */
color: "d8f709", /*Optional. Hex color.*/
cssclass: "mycss" /*Optional. Allows for custom CSS on the geckoboard dashboard */
},
{
city: {
city_name: "San Francisco",
region_code: "CA",
country_code: "US"
}
},
{
latitude: "51.526263",
longitude: "-0.092429"
},
{
latitude: "-33.94336",
longitude: "18.896484"
},
{
host: "geckoboard.com"
},
{
ip: "178.125.193.227"
}
]
###Monitoring###
var bar = foo.monitoring('number_widget_key');
bar.send(status, downTime, responseTime, function(err, response){
//callback with response from geckoboard
});
status can have the values 'Up' and 'Down', downTime and responseTime are optional
###Number###
var bar = foo.number('number_widget_key');
bar.send(items, absolute, type, function(err, response){
//callback with response from geckoboard
});
Items is an Array of Objects
[
{
text : "Some Text",
value : 123
},
{
text : "Some more Text",
value : 238,
prefix: "£"
}
]
Absolute allows you to show numerical differences instead of Percentage based - defaults to
false, can be set to
true
Type allows you to reverse the colours - defaults to
standard, set to
reverse or
standard
###Text###
var bar = foo.text('text_widget_key');
bar.send(items, function(err, response){
//callback with response from geckoboard
});
Items is an Array of Objects
[
{text: "message c", type : 0},
{text : "message d", type : 2},
{text : "message e", type : 1}
]
Type has three different values:
0 - None (no corner icon)
1 - Alert (yellow corner icon)
2 - Info (grey corner icon)
There can be up to 10 of these Objects The text can be plain or styled HTML
###Bullet###
var bar = foo.bullet('bullet_widget_key');
bar.send(items, orientation, function(err, response){
//callback with response from geckoboard
});
Items is an Array of Objects
[
{
label: "Revenue 2011 YTD",
sublabel: "(U.S. $ in thousands)",
axis: {
point: [
0,
200,
400,
600,
800,
1000
]
},
range:[
{ color: "red",
start: 0,
end: 400
},
{
color: "amber",
start: 401,
end: 700
},
{
color: "green",
start: 701,
end: 1000
}
],
measure: {
current: {
start: 0,
end: 500
},
projected: {
start: 100,
end: 900
}
},
comparative: {
point: 600
}
}
]
Orientation is the orientation you'd like the bullet widgets, default is
horizontal, but can be changed to
vertical
###Rag Column###
var bar = foo.ragColumn('rag_column_widget_key');
bar.send(items, type, function(err, response){
//callback with response from geckoboard
})
Items is an array of Objects
[
{
value: 120,
text: "Red description"
},
{
value: 75,
text: "Amber description"
},
{
value: 5,
text: "Green description"
}
]
The type parameter accepts one value
reverse. If supplied then the order of the items will be reversed.
###Rag###
var bar = foo.rag('rag_widget_key');
bar.send(items, type, function(err, response){
//callback with response from geckoboard
})
Items is an array of Objects
[
{
value: 120,
text: "Red description"
},
{
value: 75,
text: "Amber description"
},
{
value: 5,
text: "Green description"
}
]
The type parameter accepts one value
reverse. If supplied then the order of the items will be reversed.
###Funnel###
var bar = foo.funnel('funnel_widget_key');
foo.send(items, type, percentage, function(err, response){
//callback with response from geckoboard
})
Items is an Array of Objects
[
{
value: "87809",
label: "Step1"
},
{
value: "70022",
label: "Step2"
},
{
value: "63232",
label: "Step 3"
},
{
value: "53232",
label: "Step 4"
},
{
value: "32123",
label: "Step 5"
},
{
value: "23232",
label: "Step 6"
},
{
value: "12232",
label: "Step 7"
},
{
value: "2323",
label: "Step 8"
}
]
Type allows you to reverse the colours - defaults to
standard, set to
reverse or
standard
Percentage allows you to show or hide % - defaults to
show, set to
show or
hide
###Pie###
var bar = foo.pie('pie_widget_key');
bar.send(items, function(err, response){
//callback with response from geckoboard
})
Items is an Array of Objects
[
{
value: "100",
label: "May",
colour: "FFFF10AA"
},
{
value: "160",
label: "June",
colour: "FFAA0AAA"
},
{
value: "300",
label: "July",
colour: "FF5505AA"
},
{
value: "140",
label: "August",
colour: "FF0000AA"
}
]
The last 2 digits in the hex colour attribute are entirely optional and represent the desired transparency.
###Gecko Meter###
var bar = foo.geckoMeter('gecko_meter_widget_key');
bar.send(value, min, max, type, function(err, response){
//callback with response from geckoboard
})
Value is the Value of the meter Min is an Object
{
text : "Min value",
value : "10"
}
Max is an Object
{
text: "Max value",
value: "30"
}
Type allows you to reverse the colours - defaults to
standard, set to
reverse or
standard
###Line###
var bar = foo.line('line_widget_key');
bar.send(items, settings, function(err, response){
//callback with response from geckoboard
})
Items is an Array of values
[
{
"label": {
"name": "Label1",
"color": "#d4e1aa"
},
"title": {
"text": "Important information 1",
"highlight": true
},
"description": "A small description"
},
{
"title": {
"text": "Important information 2",
"highlight": true
}
}
]
Settings is an Object which contains x and y axis detail and colour detail in hex format
{
"axisx": [
"Jun",
"Jul",
"Aug"
],
"axisy": [
"Min",
"Max"
],
"colour": "ff9900"
}
###LineV2###
var linev2 = foo.linev2('linev2_widget_key');
linev2.send(data, function(err, response){
//callback with response from geckoboard
})
data is an object as definined by the Geckoboard API
{
"y_axis": {
"format": "currency",
"unit": "USD"
},
"series": [
{
"name": "GBP -> USD",
"data": [
1.62529,
1.56991,
1.50420,
1.52265,
1.55356,
1.51930,
1.52148,
1.51173,
1.55170,
1.61966,
1.59255,
1.63762
]
}
]
}
###List###
var bar = foo.list('list_widget_key');
bar.send(items, function(err, response){
//callback with response from geckoboard
})
Items is an Array of values as defined by the Geckoboard API
[
{
"title": {
"text": "Chrome"
},
"label": {
"name": "New!",
"color": "#ff2015"
},
"description": "40327 visits"
},
{
"title": {
"text": "Safari"
},
"description": "11577 visits"
},
{
"title": {
"text": "Firefox"
},
"description": "10296 visits"
},
{
"title": {
"text": "Internet Explorer"
},
"description": "3587 visits"
},
{
"title": {
"text": "Opera"
},
"description": "499 visits"
}
]
###Highchart###
var bar = foo.highchart('highchart_widget_key');
bar.send(highchart, function(err, response){
//callback with response from geckoboard
})
highchart is a Highchart configuration object - see: http://www.geckoboard.com/developers/custom-widgets/widget-types/highcharts/
{
chart: {
renderTo: 'container'
},
credits: {
enabled: false
},
series: {
your_stuff
}
}
##Examples##
var Geckoboard = require('geckoboard-push');
var gecko = new Geckoboard({api_key: 'geckoboard_api_key'});
var map = gecko.map('map_widget_key');
map.send([
{
latitude: 1.00000,
longitude: 1.0000,
size: 10
}
], function(err, response){
console.log('map', response);
})
var number = gecko.number('number_widget_key');
number.send([
{ text : "Visitors",value : 300},
{ text : "",value : 280}
], true, 'reverse', function(err, response){
console.log('number', response);
});
var text = gecko.text('text_widget_key');
text.send([
{text: "message c", type : 0},
{text : "message d", type : 2},
{text : "message e", type : 1}
], function(err, response){
console.log('text', response);
});
var bullet = gecko.bullet('bullet_widget_key');
bullet.send([{
label: "Revenue 2011 YTD",
sublabel: "(U.S. $ in thousands)",
axis: {
point: [
0,
200,
400,
600,
800,
1000
]
},
range:[
{ color: "red",
start: 0,
end: 400
},
{
color: "amber",
start: 401,
end: 700
},
{
color: "green",
start: 701,
end: 1000
}
],
measure: {
current: {
start: 0,
end: 500
},
projected: {
start: 100,
end: 900
}
},
comparative: {
point: 600
}
}, {
label: "Revenue 2012 YTD",
sublabel: "(££££ in thousands)",
axis: {
point: [
0,
200,
400,
600,
800,
1000
]
},
range:[
{ color: "red",
start: 0,
end: 400
},
{
color: "amber",
start: 401,
end: 700
},
{
color: "green",
start: 701,
end: 1000
}
],
measure: {
current: {
start: 0,
end: 500
},
projected: {
start: 100,
end: 900
}
},
comparative: {
point: 600
}
}],'vertical', function(err, response){
console.log('bullet', response);
});
var ragColumn = gecko.ragColumn('rag_column_widget_key');
ragColumn.send([
{
value: 120,
text: "Red description"
},
{
value: 75,
text: "Amber description"
},
{
value: 5,
text: "Green description"
}
], 'reverse',function(err, response){
console.log('rag column', response);
})
var rag = gecko.rag('rag_widget_key');
rag.send([
{
value: 132,
text: "Red description"
},
{
value: '80',
text: "Amber description"
},
{
value: 3,
text: "Green description"
}
], 'standard', function(err, response){
console.log('RAG', response);
})
var funnel = gecko.funnel('funnel_widget_key');
funnel.send([
{
value: "87809",
label: "Step1"
},
{
value: "70022",
label: "Step2"
},
{
value: "63232",
label: "Step 3"
},
{
value: "53232",
label: "Step 4"
},
{
value: "32123",
label: "Step 5"
},
{
value: "23232",
label: "Step 6"
},
{
value: "12232",
label: "Step 7"
},
{
value: "2323",
label: "Step 8"
}
], 'standard','show', function(err, response){
console.log('Funnel', response);
})
var pie = gecko.pie('pie_widget_key');
pie.send([
{
value: "100",
label: "May",
colour: "FFFF10AA"
},
{
value: "160",
label: "June",
colour: "FFAA0AAA"
},
{
value: "300",
label: "July",
colour: "FF5505AA"
},
{
value: "140",
label: "August",
colour: "FF0000AA"
}
], function(err, response){
console.log('pie', response);
})
var geckometer = gecko.geckoMeter('gecko_meter_widget_key');
geckometer.send(
23,
{
text : "Min value",
value : "10"
},
{
text: "Max value",
value: "30"
},
'reverse',
function(err, response){
console.log('geckometer', response)
})
var line = gecko.line('line_widget_key');
line.send([
"12.3",
"2.3",
"10",
"15",
"15",
"13",
"12.1",
"9.8",
"12.3",
"2.3",
"10",
"15",
"15",
"13",
"12.1",
"9.8",
"11",
"16",
"15",
"13",
"10",
"7"
],
{
"axisx": [
"Jun",
"Jul",
"Aug"
],
"axisy": [
"Min",
"Max"
],
"colour": "ff9900"
}, function(err, response){
console.log('Line', response);
})
var highchart = gecko.highchart('line_widget_key');
highchart.send({
chart: { type: 'bar' },
title: { text: 'Unique visits by Country' },
subtitle: { text: 'Today' },
xAxis: {
categories: ['USA', 'Canada', 'France', 'Australia', 'Germany'],
title: { text: null }
},
yAxis: {
min: 0,
title: {
text: 'Visits',
align: 'high'
},
labels: { overflow: 'justify' }
},
tooltip: { valueSuffix: null },
plotOptions: {
bar: {
dataLabels: { enabled: true }
}
},
credits: { enabled: false },
series: [{
name: 'Visits',
data: [107, 31, 635, 203, 2]
}]
}, function(err, response){
console.log('Line', response);
})
###Leaderboard###
var bar = foo.leaderboard('leaderboard_widget_key');
bar.send(items, format, unit, function(err, response){
//callback with response from geckoboard
})
Items is an Array of values
[
{
"label": "Something gaining",
"value": 100,
"previous_rank": 3,
},
{
"label": "Something staying",
"value": 90
},
{
"label": "Something losing",
"value": 80,
"previous_rank": 1
}
]
###Bar###
var barChart = foo.barchart('bar_widget_key');
bar.send(data, function(err, response){
//callback with response from geckoboard
})
data is an object as definined by the Geckoboard API
{
"x_axis": {
"labels": [
"2000",
"2001",
"2002",
"2003",
"2004",
"2005"
]
},
"y_axis": {
"format": "currency",
"unit": "USD"
},
"series": [
{
"data": [
1000,
1500,
30600,
28800,
22300,
36900
]
}
]
}
Format allows you to optionally change the number format. Defaults to decimal.
Unit is a ISO 4217 currency code. Required when format is currency.
##NPM Maintainers##
The npm module for this library is maintained by:
##License##
geckoboard-push is licensed under the MIT license.