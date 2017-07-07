Geartrack 2.0 is under development, this version will no longer be mantained. Use the online version which will always be updated :)

API to track shippments from Gearbest & Aliexpress

Online version: https://geartrack.pt

This library scrapes the websites providers for shipping information.

Supported Methods

Gearbest supported ids

Sky56: PQ Spain Priority Line (Spain Express) NL Netherlands Post surface mail LV Bpost International SY Malasya Pos GE, SB Switzerland Post Unregistered

Correos Express

Adicional

Expresso24

Correos.es

Aliexpress supported ids

- RF.....SG ids - RQ.....MY ids - R......SE ids - R......CN ids - R......NL ids

Ebay

Winit

Install

npm install geartrack --save

Using Docker to run tests

docker build -t geartrack .

docker run geartrack

API

const geartrack = require ( 'geartrack' ) geartrack.[tracker].getInfo(id, (err, TrakerInfo) => { if (err) { return } console .log(TrakerInfo.status) }) You just need to replace [Tracker] for one of the following available trackers: - correos - correosOld - sky - expresso24 - singpost - ctt - cainiao - correoses - directlink - trackchinapost - postNL - yanwen - malaysiaPos - cjah - winit - panasia - parcelTracker - dhl - track24 geartrack.adicional.getInfo(id, postalcode, (err, TrakerInfo) => { if (err) { return } console .log(TrakerInfo.status) })

Changelog

17/05/2017 - Added support for track24

17/05/2017 - Added support for DHL

16/05/2017 - Added support for Parcel Tracker

26/04/2017 - Added support for Panasia, replaces sky56 for PQ ids

19/04/2017 - Added support for ID.. through track.winit.com.cn

19/04/2017 - Added support for SB.. through pts.cjah.co

19/04/2017 - Added support for Malaysia POS through www.pos.com.my

05/04/2017 - Added support for ebay ids through yanwen.com.cn

01/04/2017 - Added support for R..NL Ali express ids through postNL

31/03/2017 - Added support for R..CN Ali express ids through track-chinapost

31/03/2017 - Added support for R..SE Ali express ids through DirectLink

30/03/2017 - Added support for correo.es

27/03/2017 - Formated all dates to ISO format

26/03/2017 - Added support for Singpost, CTT & Cainiao - Aliexpress

15/03/2017 - Added SB ids support

12/03/2017 - Added support for Switzerland Post Unregistered

01/01/2017 - Added replaced request with requestretry to retry failed requests

31/12/2016 - Added information about Malasya Pos (SYB..)

24/12/2016 - Added information about Expresso24.pt

17/12/2016 - Added Bpost International mail support

14/12/2016 - Added Netherlands Post surface mail support

License

MIT