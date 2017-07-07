openbase logo
geartrack

by hdnpt
2.8.10

Track packages from multiple providers. Supports Gearbest, Aliexpress, Ebay, Geekbuying, DHL, CTT and more.

Documentation
8

GitHub Stars

48

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Geartrack 1.0 (No further updates to this version)

NPM

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/hdnpt/geartrack Travis David Known Vulnerabilities GitHub release license Website

Geartrack 2.0 is under development, this version will no longer be mantained. Use the online version which will always be updated :)

API to track shippments from Gearbest & Aliexpress

Online version: https://geartrack.pt

This library scrapes the websites providers for shipping information.

Supported Methods

Gearbest supported ids

  • Sky56:
    • PQ Spain Priority Line (Spain Express)
    • NL Netherlands Post surface mail
    • LV Bpost International
    • SY Malasya Pos
    • GE, SB Switzerland Post Unregistered
  • Correos Express
  • Adicional
  • Expresso24
  • Correos.es

Aliexpress supported ids

- RF.....SG ids
- RQ.....MY ids
- R......SE ids
- R......CN ids
- R......NL ids

Ebay

  • Winit

Install

  • npm install geartrack --save

Using Docker to run tests

  • docker build -t geartrack .
  • docker run geartrack

API

const geartrack = require('geartrack')

// Get [Traker] info
// with exception of "adicional" tracker, all the trackers work like bellow:
geartrack.[tracker].getInfo(id, (err, TrakerInfo) => {
    if(err) { return  }
    
    console.log(TrakerInfo.status) // see TrakerInfo entity for more fields
})

You just need to replace [Tracker] for one of the following available trackers:
- correos
- correosOld
- sky
- expresso24
- singpost
- ctt
- cainiao
- correoses
- directlink
- trackchinapost
- postNL
- yanwen
- malaysiaPos
- cjah
- winit
- panasia
- parcelTracker
- dhl
- track24

// Get adicional info
geartrack.adicional.getInfo(id, postalcode, (err, TrakerInfo) => {
    if(err) { return  }

    console.log(TrakerInfo.status) // see TrakerInfo entity for more fields
})

Changelog

  • 17/05/2017 - Added support for track24
  • 17/05/2017 - Added support for DHL
  • 16/05/2017 - Added support for Parcel Tracker
  • 26/04/2017 - Added support for Panasia, replaces sky56 for PQ ids
  • 19/04/2017 - Added support for ID.. through track.winit.com.cn
  • 19/04/2017 - Added support for SB.. through pts.cjah.co
  • 19/04/2017 - Added support for Malaysia POS through www.pos.com.my
  • 05/04/2017 - Added support for ebay ids through yanwen.com.cn
  • 01/04/2017 - Added support for R..NL Ali express ids through postNL
  • 31/03/2017 - Added support for R..CN Ali express ids through track-chinapost
  • 31/03/2017 - Added support for R..SE Ali express ids through DirectLink
  • 30/03/2017 - Added support for correo.es
  • 27/03/2017 - Formated all dates to ISO format
  • 26/03/2017 - Added support for Singpost, CTT & Cainiao - Aliexpress
  • 15/03/2017 - Added SB ids support
  • 12/03/2017 - Added support for Switzerland Post Unregistered
  • 01/01/2017 - Added replaced request with requestretry to retry failed requests
  • 31/12/2016 - Added information about Malasya Pos (SYB..)
  • 24/12/2016 - Added information about Expresso24.pt
  • 17/12/2016 - Added Bpost International mail support
  • 14/12/2016 - Added Netherlands Post surface mail support

License

MIT

