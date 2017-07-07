Geartrack 1.0 (No further updates to this version)
Geartrack 2.0 is under development, this version will no longer be mantained. Use the online version which will always be updated :)
API to track shippments from Gearbest & Aliexpress
Online version: https://geartrack.pt
This library scrapes the websites providers for shipping information.
Supported Methods
Gearbest supported ids
- Sky56:
- PQ Spain Priority Line (Spain Express)
- NL Netherlands Post surface mail
- LV Bpost International
- SY Malasya Pos
- GE, SB Switzerland Post Unregistered
- Correos Express
- Adicional
- Expresso24
- Correos.es
Aliexpress supported ids
- RF.....SG ids
- RQ.....MY ids
- R......SE ids
- R......CN ids
- R......NL ids
Ebay
Install
-
npm install geartrack --save
Using Docker to run tests
-
docker build -t geartrack .
-
docker run geartrack
API
const geartrack = require('geartrack')
geartrack.[tracker].getInfo(id, (err, TrakerInfo) => {
if(err) { return }
console.log(TrakerInfo.status)
})
You just need to replace [Tracker] for one of the following available trackers:
- correos
- correosOld
- sky
- expresso24
- singpost
- ctt
- cainiao
- correoses
- directlink
- trackchinapost
- postNL
- yanwen
- malaysiaPos
- cjah
- winit
- panasia
- parcelTracker
- dhl
- track24
geartrack.adicional.getInfo(id, postalcode, (err, TrakerInfo) => {
if(err) { return }
console.log(TrakerInfo.status)
})
Changelog
- 17/05/2017 - Added support for track24
- 17/05/2017 - Added support for DHL
- 16/05/2017 - Added support for Parcel Tracker
- 26/04/2017 - Added support for Panasia, replaces sky56 for PQ ids
- 19/04/2017 - Added support for ID.. through track.winit.com.cn
- 19/04/2017 - Added support for SB.. through pts.cjah.co
- 19/04/2017 - Added support for Malaysia POS through www.pos.com.my
- 05/04/2017 - Added support for ebay ids through yanwen.com.cn
- 01/04/2017 - Added support for R..NL Ali express ids through postNL
- 31/03/2017 - Added support for R..CN Ali express ids through track-chinapost
- 31/03/2017 - Added support for R..SE Ali express ids through DirectLink
- 30/03/2017 - Added support for correo.es
- 27/03/2017 - Formated all dates to ISO format
- 26/03/2017 - Added support for Singpost, CTT & Cainiao - Aliexpress
- 15/03/2017 - Added SB ids support
- 12/03/2017 - Added support for Switzerland Post Unregistered
- 01/01/2017 - Added replaced request with requestretry to retry failed requests
- 31/12/2016 - Added information about Malasya Pos (SYB..)
- 24/12/2016 - Added information about Expresso24.pt
- 17/12/2016 - Added Bpost International mail support
- 14/12/2016 - Added Netherlands Post surface mail support
License
MIT