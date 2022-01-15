Gearman Client and Worker

full implementation of worker and client

lean abstraction over raw gearman protocol

lots of unit tests

fast

small

fully interoperable with gearman clients and workers written in other languages

lacks elegant high level abstractions for doing work. A bit more boilerplate to write

only supports 1 server connection per client/worker

usage

examples

create a client, create 1 job, and handle it's completion

const gearman = require ( 'gearman' ) let client = gearman( "localhost" , 4730 , { timeout : 3000 }) client.on( 'timeout' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Timeout occurred' ) client.close() }) client.on( 'WORK_COMPLETE' , function ( job ) { console .log( 'job completed, result:' , job.payload.toString()) client.close() }) client.connect( function ( ) { client.submitJob( 'upper' , 'Hello, World!' ) })

create a worker, register a function, and handle jobs