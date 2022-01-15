Gearman Client and Worker
pros:
- full implementation of worker and client
- lean abstraction over raw gearman protocol
- lots of unit tests
- fast
- small
- fully interoperable with gearman clients and workers written in other languages
cons:
- lacks elegant high level abstractions for doing work. A bit more boilerplate to write
- only supports 1 server connection per client/worker
usage
examples
create a client, create 1 job, and handle it's completion
const gearman = require('gearman')
let client = gearman("localhost", 4730 , {timeout: 3000})
client.on('timeout', function() {
console.log('Timeout occurred')
client.close()
})
client.on('WORK_COMPLETE', function(job) {
console.log('job completed, result:', job.payload.toString())
client.close()
})
client.connect(function() {
client.submitJob('upper', 'Hello, World!')
})
create a worker, register a function, and handle jobs
const gearman = require('gearman')
let worker = gearman('127.0.0.1', 4730)
worker.on('JOB_ASSIGN', function(job) {
console.log(job.func_name + ' job assigned to this worker')
let result = job.payload.toString().toUpperCase()
worker.sendWorkComplete(job.handle, result)
worker.preSleep()
});
worker.on('NOOP', function() { worker.grabJob() })
worker.connect(function(){
worker.addFunction('upper')
worker.preSleep()
});