Opinionated angular input masks. Provides ready to use masks with little (br/inscricao-estadual) to no configuration (number, cnpj, etc).

Compatibility

angular-input-masks@~2: angular@^1.3 (however is only tested with lastest 1.x version) and ECMAScript 5 compliant browsers (however CI only tests chrome and firefox).

angular-input-masks@~1: angular@~1.2

Installation

npm install --save angular-input-masks

Configuration

Without browserify:

Import the angular-input-masks-standalone.min.js script in your page. For example:

< script src = "angular-input-masks-standalone.min.js" > </ script >

Obs: for npm the build scripts are available inside releases folder.

Include the module name ui.utils.masks in your angular app. For example:

angular. module ( 'app' , [ 'ui.utils.masks' ]);

With browserify:

angular. module ( 'demo' , [require( 'angular-input-masks' )]);

Internationalization

Some masks are internationalized, so you need to include the proper angular-locale in your app(see: https://docs.angularjs.org/guide/i18n).

How to use

Number mask Example :

< input type = "text" name = "field" ng-model = "number" ui-number-mask >

Define the number of decimals (default is 2):

< input type = "text" name = "field" ng-model = "number" ui-number-mask = "3" >

More examples

See more usage examples in the Demo page

Other build options

If you are using npm (without browserify):

angular-input-masks-dependencies.js: provides all external dependencies (string-mask, br-validations, momentjs)

angular-input-masks-br.js: provides only global and BR directives, and does not include external dependencies (string-mask, br-validations, momentjs)

angular-input-masks-us.js: provides only global and US directives, and does not include external dependencies (string-mask, br-validations, momentjs)

angular-input-masks-fr.js: provides only global and FR directives, and does not include external dependencies (string-mask, br-validations, momentjs)

angular-input-masks.js: provides all directives, and does not include external dependencies (string-mask, br-validations, momentjs)

If you are using npm with browserify:

require('angular-input-masks') : provides all directives

: provides all directives require('angular-input-masks/br') : only global and BR directives

: only global and BR directives require('angular-input-masks/us') : only global and US directives

: only global and US directives require('angular-input-masks/fr') : only global and FR directives

Filters

Looking for related filters? Take a look at angular-br-filters

Build

npm install npm run build

Tests

Unit:

Uses Karma + Jasmine

Files: src/**/*.test.js

npm run test :unit

e2e:

Uses Protractor + Jasmine

Files: src/**/*.spec.js

npm run test :e2e

To run both tests: