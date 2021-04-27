This project is a fork of https://github.com/naturalatlas/node-gdal that:
See the ROADMAP for more info about the future of this fork. All thanks and credit goes to the original maintainers!
gdal.SpatialReference.fromEPSG(4326) with
gdal.SpatialReference.fromProj4('+init=epsg:4326')
Read and write raster and vector geospatial datasets straight from Node.js with this native GDAL binding. To get started, browse the API Documentation or examples.
$ npm install gdal-next --save
By default all dependencies are the latest versions and bundled out of the box, but if you would like to link against a pre-installed gdal you can use these flags when installing:
# requires libgdal-dev (debian: sudo apt-get install libgdal-dev)
$ npm install gdal-next --build-from-source --shared_gdal
const gdal = require("gdal-next")
const dataset = gdal.open("sample.tif")
console.log("number of bands: " + dataset.bands.count())
console.log("width: " + dataset.rasterSize.x)
console.log("height: " + dataset.rasterSize.y)
console.log("geotransform: " + dataset.geoTransform)
console.log("srs: " + (dataset.srs ? dataset.srs.toWKT() : 'null'))
const gdal = require("gdal-next")
const dataset = gdal.open("sample.shp")
const layer = dataset.layers.get(0)
console.log("number of features: " + layer.features.count())
console.log("fields: " + layer.fields.getNames())
console.log("extent: " + JSON.stringify(layer.extent))
console.log("srs: " + (layer.srs ? layer.srs.toWKT() : 'null'))
AAIGrid,
ACE2,
ADRG,
AIG,
AVCBin,
AVCE00,
AeronavFAA,
AirSAR,
BLX,
BMP,
BNA,
BT,
CEOS,
COASP,
COSAR,
CPG,
CSV,
CTG,
CTable2,
DGN,
DIMAP,
DIPEx,
DOQ1,
DOQ2,
DTED,
DXF,
E00GRID,
ECRGTOC,
EDIGEO,
EHdr,
EIR,
ELAS,
ENVI,
ERS,
ESAT,
ESRI Shapefile,
MapInfo File,
MBTiles,
FAST,
FIT,
FujiBAS,
GFF,
GML,
GPSBabel,
GPSTrackMaker,
GPX,
GRASSASCIIGrid,
GS7BG,
GSAG,
GSBG,
GSC,
GTX,
GTiff,
GenBin,
GeoJSON,
GeoRSS,
Geoconcept,
GPKG,
HF2,
HFA,
HTF,
IDA,
ILWIS,
INGR,
IRIS,
ISIS2,
ISIS3,
Idrisi,
JAXAPALSAR,
JDEM,
JPEG,
KMLSUPEROVERLAY,
KML,
KRO,
L1B,
LAN,
LCP,
LOSLAS,
Leveller,
MAP,
MEM,
MFF2,
MFF,
Memory,
MVT,
NDF,
NGSGEOID,
NITF,
NTv2,
NWT_GRC,
NWT_GRD,
OGR_GMT,
OGR_PDS,
OGR_SDTS,
OGR_VRT,
OSM,
OpenAir,
OpenFileGDB,
PAux,
PCIDSK,
PDS,
PGDUMP,
PNG,
PNM,
REC,
RMF,
ROI_PAC,
RPFTOC,
RS2,
RST,
R,
S57,
SAGA,
SAR_CEOS,
SDTS,
SEGUKOOA,
SEGY,
SGI,
SNODAS,
SQLite,
SRP,
SRTMHGT,
SUA,
SVG,
SXF,
TIL,
TSX,
Terragen,
UK .NTF,
USGSDEM,
VICAR,
VRT,
WAsP,
XPM,
XPlane,
XYZ,
ZMap
This binding is a collaboration between Natural Atlas and Mapbox. Its contributors are Brandon Reavis, Brian Reavis, Dane Springmeyer, Zac McCormick, and others.
Before submitting pull requests, please update the tests and make sure they all pass.
$ make test # test against bundled gdal
$ make test-shared # test against shared gdal
Copyright © 2015–2017 Natural Atlas, Inc. & Contributors
