gn

gdal-next

by Brandon Reavis
2.8.0

Node.js bindings for GDAL (Geospatial Data Abstraction Library) [Fork]

Documentation
Categories

Readme

Fork Notes

This project is a fork of https://github.com/naturalatlas/node-gdal that:

  • Updates native dependencies (GDAL/PROJ/GEOS) to latest versions
  • Updates the build system/JS/prebuilds for newer versions of node
  • Adds support for more formats
    • GPKG, sqlite, OSM, MBTiles, MVT
  • Adds additional features
  • Adds async support for raster data + opening/parsing files
  • Adds support for vsimem files using buffers
  • Fixes loads of bugs, performance issues, and more

See the ROADMAP for more info about the future of this fork. All thanks and credit goes to the original maintainers!

Breaking Changes

  • With PROJ 6+, the order of coordinates for EPSG geographic coordinate reference systems is latitude first, longitude second. If you don't want to make large code changes, you can replace code like gdal.SpatialReference.fromEPSG(4326) with gdal.SpatialReference.fromProj4('+init=epsg:4326')

node-gdal-next

NPM version Installs Build Status

Read and write raster and vector geospatial datasets straight from Node.js with this native GDAL binding. To get started, browse the API Documentation or examples.

$ npm install gdal-next --save

By default all dependencies are the latest versions and bundled out of the box, but if you would like to link against a pre-installed gdal you can use these flags when installing:

# requires libgdal-dev (debian: sudo apt-get install libgdal-dev)
$ npm install gdal-next --build-from-source --shared_gdal

Sample Usage

Raster

const gdal = require("gdal-next")
const dataset = gdal.open("sample.tif")

console.log("number of bands: " + dataset.bands.count())
console.log("width: " + dataset.rasterSize.x)
console.log("height: " + dataset.rasterSize.y)
console.log("geotransform: " + dataset.geoTransform)
console.log("srs: " + (dataset.srs ? dataset.srs.toWKT() : 'null'))

Vector

const gdal = require("gdal-next")
const dataset = gdal.open("sample.shp")
const layer = dataset.layers.get(0)

console.log("number of features: " + layer.features.count())
console.log("fields: " + layer.fields.getNames())
console.log("extent: " + JSON.stringify(layer.extent))
console.log("srs: " + (layer.srs ? layer.srs.toWKT() : 'null'))

Notes

  • Currently only raster operations are async, everything else will block Node's event loop. The module is not worker-thread compatible so we recommend using worker-farm to push expensive operations to a seperate process.

Bundled Drivers

AAIGrid, ACE2, ADRG, AIG, AVCBin, AVCE00, AeronavFAA, AirSAR, BLX, BMP, BNA, BT, CEOS, COASP, COSAR, CPG, CSV, CTG, CTable2, DGN, DIMAP, DIPEx, DOQ1, DOQ2, DTED, DXF, E00GRID, ECRGTOC, EDIGEO, EHdr, EIR, ELAS, ENVI, ERS, ESAT, ESRI Shapefile, MapInfo File, MBTiles, FAST, FIT, FujiBAS, GFF, GML, GPSBabel, GPSTrackMaker, GPX, GRASSASCIIGrid, GS7BG, GSAG, GSBG, GSC, GTX, GTiff, GenBin, GeoJSON, GeoRSS, Geoconcept, GPKG, HF2, HFA, HTF, IDA, ILWIS, INGR, IRIS, ISIS2, ISIS3, Idrisi, JAXAPALSAR, JDEM, JPEG, KMLSUPEROVERLAY, KML, KRO, L1B, LAN, LCP, LOSLAS, Leveller, MAP, MEM, MFF2, MFF, Memory, MVT, NDF, NGSGEOID, NITF, NTv2, NWT_GRC, NWT_GRD, OGR_GMT, OGR_PDS, OGR_SDTS, OGR_VRT, OSM, OpenAir, OpenFileGDB, PAux, PCIDSK, PDS, PGDUMP, PNG, PNM, REC, RMF, ROI_PAC, RPFTOC, RS2, RST, R, S57, SAGA, SAR_CEOS, SDTS, SEGUKOOA, SEGY, SGI, SNODAS, SQLite, SRP, SRTMHGT, SUA, SVG, SXF, TIL, TSX, Terragen, UK .NTF, USGSDEM, VICAR, VRT, WAsP, XPM, XPlane, XYZ, ZMap

Contributors

This binding is a collaboration between Natural Atlas and Mapbox. Its contributors are Brandon Reavis, Brian Reavis, Dane Springmeyer, Zac McCormick, and others.

Before submitting pull requests, please update the tests and make sure they all pass.

$ make test # test against bundled gdal
$ make test-shared # test against shared gdal

License

Copyright © 2015–2017 Natural Atlas, Inc. & Contributors

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at: http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

