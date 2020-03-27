GDAL JS
An Emscripten port of GDAL 2.1.
Installation
npm install gdal-js
Usage
Caution! It is strongly recommended to run this code inside of a web worker.
To see complete examples for how to do this, checkout the
examples directory.
From simplest to most complex, these are:
-
inspect_geotiff
-
map_extent
-
thumbnail
-
thumbnail_map
-
tile_tiff
If you want to use GDAL from within a Node application, you are probably looking
for https://www.npmjs.com/package/gdal.
This library exports the following GDAL functions:
- CSLCount
- GDALSetCacheMax
- GDALAllRegister
- GDALOpen
- GDALOpenEx
- GDALClose
- GDALGetDriverByName
- GDALCreate
- GDALCreateCopy
- GDALGetRasterXSize
- GDALGetRasterYSize
- GDALGetRasterCount
- GDALGetRasterDataType
- GDALGetRasterBand
- GDALGetRasterStatistics
- GDALGetRasterMinimum
- GDALGetRasterMaximum
- GDALGetRasterNoDataValue
- GDALGetProjectionRef
- GDALSetProjection
- GDALGetGeoTransform
- GDALSetGeoTransform
- OSRNewSpatialReference
- OSRDestroySpatialReference
- OSRImportFromEPSG
- OCTNewCoordinateTransformation
- OCTDestroyCoordinateTransformation
- OCTTransform
- GDALCreateGenImgProjTransformer
- GDALDestroyGenImgProjTransformer
- GDALGenImgProjTransform
- GDALDestroyGenImgProjTransformer
- GDALSuggestedWarpOutput
- GDALTranslate
- GDALTranslateOptionsNew
- GDALTranslateOptionsFree
- GDALWarpAppOptionsNew
- GDALWarpAppOptionsSetProgress
- GDALWarpAppOptionsFree
- GDALWarp
- GDALBuildVRTOptionsNew
- GDALBuildVRTOptionsFree
- GDALBuildVRT
- GDALReprojectImage
- CPLError
- CPLSetErrorHandler
- CPLQuietErrorHandler
- CPLErrorReset
- CPLGetLastErrorMsg
- CPLGetLastErrorNo
- CPLGetLastErrorType
- GDALRasterize
- GDALRasterizeOptionsNew
- GDALRasterizeOptionsFree
- GDALDEMProcessing
- GDALDEMProcessingOptionsNew
- GDALDEMProcessingOptionsFree
For documentation of these functions' behavior, please see the
GDAL documentation
In order to limit build size, GDAL is currently built with support for GeoTIFFs and PNGs only.
Developing
- Install Docker
- Run
./scripts/setup, which will build the Docker container.
- Run
./scripts/make gdal. The make script just calls
make from inside the Docker container.
-
./scripts/make clean works as expected.
- To package up a release, run
./scripts/make VERSION=<number> release