openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gj

gdal-js

by Derek Dohler
2.0.0 (see all)

This is an Emscripten port of GDAL, an open source X/MIT licensed translator library for raster and vector geospatial data formats.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

232

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

89

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

GDAL JS

An Emscripten port of GDAL 2.1.

Installation

npm install gdal-js

Usage

Caution! It is strongly recommended to run this code inside of a web worker. To see complete examples for how to do this, checkout the examples directory. From simplest to most complex, these are:

  1. inspect_geotiff
  2. map_extent
  3. thumbnail
  4. thumbnail_map
  5. tile_tiff

If you want to use GDAL from within a Node application, you are probably looking for https://www.npmjs.com/package/gdal.

This library exports the following GDAL functions:

  • CSLCount
  • GDALSetCacheMax
  • GDALAllRegister
  • GDALOpen
  • GDALOpenEx
  • GDALClose
  • GDALGetDriverByName
  • GDALCreate
  • GDALCreateCopy
  • GDALGetRasterXSize
  • GDALGetRasterYSize
  • GDALGetRasterCount
  • GDALGetRasterDataType
  • GDALGetRasterBand
  • GDALGetRasterStatistics
  • GDALGetRasterMinimum
  • GDALGetRasterMaximum
  • GDALGetRasterNoDataValue
  • GDALGetProjectionRef
  • GDALSetProjection
  • GDALGetGeoTransform
  • GDALSetGeoTransform
  • OSRNewSpatialReference
  • OSRDestroySpatialReference
  • OSRImportFromEPSG
  • OCTNewCoordinateTransformation
  • OCTDestroyCoordinateTransformation
  • OCTTransform
  • GDALCreateGenImgProjTransformer
  • GDALDestroyGenImgProjTransformer
  • GDALGenImgProjTransform
  • GDALDestroyGenImgProjTransformer
  • GDALSuggestedWarpOutput
  • GDALTranslate
  • GDALTranslateOptionsNew
  • GDALTranslateOptionsFree
  • GDALWarpAppOptionsNew
  • GDALWarpAppOptionsSetProgress
  • GDALWarpAppOptionsFree
  • GDALWarp
  • GDALBuildVRTOptionsNew
  • GDALBuildVRTOptionsFree
  • GDALBuildVRT
  • GDALReprojectImage
  • CPLError
  • CPLSetErrorHandler
  • CPLQuietErrorHandler
  • CPLErrorReset
  • CPLGetLastErrorMsg
  • CPLGetLastErrorNo
  • CPLGetLastErrorType
  • GDALRasterize
  • GDALRasterizeOptionsNew
  • GDALRasterizeOptionsFree
  • GDALDEMProcessing
  • GDALDEMProcessingOptionsNew
  • GDALDEMProcessingOptionsFree

For documentation of these functions' behavior, please see the GDAL documentation

In order to limit build size, GDAL is currently built with support for GeoTIFFs and PNGs only.

Developing

  1. Install Docker
  2. Run ./scripts/setup, which will build the Docker container.
  3. Run ./scripts/make gdal. The make script just calls make from inside the Docker container.
  4. ./scripts/make clean works as expected.
  5. To package up a release, run ./scripts/make VERSION=<number> release

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial