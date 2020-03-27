GDAL JS

An Emscripten port of GDAL 2.1.

Installation

npm install gdal-js

Usage

Caution! It is strongly recommended to run this code inside of a web worker. To see complete examples for how to do this, checkout the examples directory. From simplest to most complex, these are:

inspect_geotiff map_extent thumbnail thumbnail_map tile_tiff

If you want to use GDAL from within a Node application, you are probably looking for https://www.npmjs.com/package/gdal.

This library exports the following GDAL functions:

CSLCount

GDALSetCacheMax

GDALAllRegister

GDALOpen

GDALOpenEx

GDALClose

GDALGetDriverByName

GDALCreate

GDALCreateCopy

GDALGetRasterXSize

GDALGetRasterYSize

GDALGetRasterCount

GDALGetRasterDataType

GDALGetRasterBand

GDALGetRasterStatistics

GDALGetRasterMinimum

GDALGetRasterMaximum

GDALGetRasterNoDataValue

GDALGetProjectionRef

GDALSetProjection

GDALGetGeoTransform

GDALSetGeoTransform

OSRNewSpatialReference

OSRDestroySpatialReference

OSRImportFromEPSG

OCTNewCoordinateTransformation

OCTDestroyCoordinateTransformation

OCTTransform

GDALCreateGenImgProjTransformer

GDALDestroyGenImgProjTransformer

GDALGenImgProjTransform

GDALDestroyGenImgProjTransformer

GDALSuggestedWarpOutput

GDALTranslate

GDALTranslateOptionsNew

GDALTranslateOptionsFree

GDALWarpAppOptionsNew

GDALWarpAppOptionsSetProgress

GDALWarpAppOptionsFree

GDALWarp

GDALBuildVRTOptionsNew

GDALBuildVRTOptionsFree

GDALBuildVRT

GDALReprojectImage

CPLError

CPLSetErrorHandler

CPLQuietErrorHandler

CPLErrorReset

CPLGetLastErrorMsg

CPLGetLastErrorNo

CPLGetLastErrorType

GDALRasterize

GDALRasterizeOptionsNew

GDALRasterizeOptionsFree

GDALDEMProcessing

GDALDEMProcessingOptionsNew

GDALDEMProcessingOptionsFree

For documentation of these functions' behavior, please see the GDAL documentation

In order to limit build size, GDAL is currently built with support for GeoTIFFs and PNGs only.

Developing