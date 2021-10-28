Read and write raster and vector geospatial datasets straight from Node.js with this native GDAL binding. GDAL 2.4.4 (GEOS 3.4.2, PROJ 4.8.0) comes bundled, so node-gdal will work straight out of the box. To get started, browse the API Documentation or examples.

$ npm install gdal --save

To link against shared libgdal, install using:

$ npm install gdal --build-from-source --shared_gdal

Sample Usage

Raster

var gdal = require ( "gdal" ); var dataset = gdal.open( "sample.tif" ); console .log( "number of bands: " + dataset.bands.count()); console .log( "width: " + dataset.rasterSize.x); console .log( "height: " + dataset.rasterSize.y); console .log( "geotransform: " + dataset.geoTransform); console .log( "srs: " + (dataset.srs ? dataset.srs.toWKT() : 'null' ));

Vector

var gdal = require ( "gdal" ); var dataset = gdal.open( "sample.shp" ); var layer = dataset.layers.get( 0 ); console .log( "number of features: " + layer.features.count()); console .log( "fields: " + layer.fields.getNames()); console .log( "extent: " + JSON .stringify(layer.extent)); console .log( "srs: " + (layer.srs ? layer.srs.toWKT() : 'null' ));

Notes

This binding is not async, so it will block node's event loop. Be very careful (or avoid) using it in server code. We recommended using tools like worker-farm to push expensive operations to a seperate process.

Bundled Drivers

AAIGrid , ACE2 , ADRG , AIG , AVCBin , AVCE00 , AeronavFAA , AirSAR , BLX , BMP , BNA , BT , BYN , CEOS , COASP , COSAR , CPG , CSV , CTG , CTable2 , DERIVED , DGN , DIMAP , DIPEx , DOQ1 , DOQ2 , DTED , DXF , E00GRID , ECRGTOC , EDIGEO , EHdr , EIR , ELAS , ENVI , ERS , ESAT , ESRI Shapefile , ESRIJSON , FAST , FIT , FujiBAS , GFF , GML , GPSBabel , GPSTrackMaker , GPX , GRASSASCIIGrid , GRIB , GS7BG , GSAG , GSBG , GSC , GTX , GTiff , GenBin , GeoJSONSeq , GeoJSON , GeoRSS , Geoconcept , HF2 , HFA , HTF , IDA , ILWIS , INGR , IRIS , ISCE , ISIS2 , ISIS3 , Idrisi , JAXAPALSAR , JDEM , JPEG , KMLSUPEROVERLAY , KML , KRO , L1B , LAN , LCP , LOSLAS , Leveller , MAP , MEM , MFF2 , MFF , MVT , MapInfo File , Memory , NDF , NGSGEOID , NITF , NTv1 , NTv2 , NULL , NWT_GRC , NWT_GRD , OGR_GMT , OGR_PDS , OGR_SDTS , OGR_VRT , OpenAir , OpenFileGDB , PAux , PCIDSK , PDS4 , PDS , PGDUMP , PNG , PNM , REC , RMF , ROI_PAC , RPFTOC , RRASTER , RS2 , RST , R , S57 , SAGA , SAR_CEOS , SDTS , SEGUKOOA , SEGY , SGI , SIGDEM , SNODAS , SRP , SRTMHGT , SUA , SVG , SXF , TIL , TSX , Terragen , TopoJSON , UK .NTF , USGSDEM , VICAR , VRT , WAsP , XPM , XPlane , XYZ , ZMap

Contributors

This binding is a collaboration between Natural Atlas and Mapbox. Its contributors are Brandon Reavis, Brian Reavis, Dane Springmeyer, Zac McCormick, and others.

Before submitting pull requests, please update the tests and make sure they all pass.

$ make test $ make test -shared

Alternate Fork

For an alternate fork that's more bleeding-edge at the moment, check out gdal-next and evaluate which project works best for your needs. The module-alias package can be useful if gdal is deep in your dependency tree and you don't want to update references everywhere.

License

Copyright © 2015–2021 Natural Atlas, Inc. & Contributors

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at: http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.