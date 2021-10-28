Read and write raster and vector geospatial datasets straight from Node.js with this native GDAL binding. GDAL 2.4.4 (GEOS 3.4.2, PROJ 4.8.0) comes bundled, so node-gdal will work straight out of the box. To get started, browse the API Documentation or examples.
$ npm install gdal --save
To link against shared libgdal, install using:
# requires libgdal-dev (debian: sudo apt-get install libgdal-dev)
$ npm install gdal --build-from-source --shared_gdal
var gdal = require("gdal");
var dataset = gdal.open("sample.tif");
console.log("number of bands: " + dataset.bands.count());
console.log("width: " + dataset.rasterSize.x);
console.log("height: " + dataset.rasterSize.y);
console.log("geotransform: " + dataset.geoTransform);
console.log("srs: " + (dataset.srs ? dataset.srs.toWKT() : 'null'));
var gdal = require("gdal");
var dataset = gdal.open("sample.shp");
var layer = dataset.layers.get(0);
console.log("number of features: " + layer.features.count());
console.log("fields: " + layer.fields.getNames());
console.log("extent: " + JSON.stringify(layer.extent));
console.log("srs: " + (layer.srs ? layer.srs.toWKT() : 'null'));
AAIGrid,
ACE2,
ADRG,
AIG,
AVCBin,
AVCE00,
AeronavFAA,
AirSAR,
BLX,
BMP,
BNA,
BT,
BYN,
CEOS,
COASP,
COSAR,
CPG,
CSV,
CTG,
CTable2,
DERIVED,
DGN,
DIMAP,
DIPEx,
DOQ1,
DOQ2,
DTED,
DXF,
E00GRID,
ECRGTOC,
EDIGEO,
EHdr,
EIR,
ELAS,
ENVI,
ERS,
ESAT,
ESRI Shapefile,
ESRIJSON,
FAST,
FIT,
FujiBAS,
GFF,
GML,
GPSBabel,
GPSTrackMaker,
GPX,
GRASSASCIIGrid,
GRIB,
GS7BG,
GSAG,
GSBG,
GSC,
GTX,
GTiff,
GenBin,
GeoJSONSeq,
GeoJSON,
GeoRSS,
Geoconcept,
HF2,
HFA,
HTF,
IDA,
ILWIS,
INGR,
IRIS,
ISCE,
ISIS2,
ISIS3,
Idrisi,
JAXAPALSAR,
JDEM,
JPEG,
KMLSUPEROVERLAY,
KML,
KRO,
L1B,
LAN,
LCP,
LOSLAS,
Leveller,
MAP,
MEM,
MFF2,
MFF,
MVT,
MapInfo File,
Memory,
NDF,
NGSGEOID,
NITF,
NTv1,
NTv2,
NULL,
NWT_GRC,
NWT_GRD,
OGR_GMT,
OGR_PDS,
OGR_SDTS,
OGR_VRT,
OpenAir,
OpenFileGDB,
PAux,
PCIDSK,
PDS4,
PDS,
PGDUMP,
PNG,
PNM,
REC,
RMF,
ROI_PAC,
RPFTOC,
RRASTER,
RS2,
RST,
R,
S57,
SAGA,
SAR_CEOS,
SDTS,
SEGUKOOA,
SEGY,
SGI,
SIGDEM,
SNODAS,
SRP,
SRTMHGT,
SUA,
SVG,
SXF,
TIL,
TSX,
Terragen,
TopoJSON,
UK .NTF,
USGSDEM,
VICAR,
VRT,
WAsP,
XPM,
XPlane,
XYZ,
ZMap
This binding is a collaboration between Natural Atlas and Mapbox. Its contributors are Brandon Reavis, Brian Reavis, Dane Springmeyer, Zac McCormick, and others.
Before submitting pull requests, please update the tests and make sure they all pass.
$ make test # test against bundled gdal
$ make test-shared # test against shared gdal
For an alternate fork that's more bleeding-edge at the moment, check out gdal-next and evaluate which project works best for your needs. The module-alias package can be useful if gdal is deep in your dependency tree and you don't want to update references everywhere.
Copyright © 2015–2021 Natural Atlas, Inc. & Contributors
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at: http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.