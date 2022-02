With the Fabric-UI constantly changing, I'm no longer focused on extending this library and am more focused on the Bootstrap versions of the library. I recommend looking at the fabric-ui documentation for fabric-ui examples.

SharePoint React Library

This library extends the Office Fluent-UI React library, to help create Office 365 components in SharePoint 2013/Online (Classic) environments. Reference the React library for information on this library, or SharePoint REST Framework for a full overview of the framework.