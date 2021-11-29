gcx

An API and CLI for deploying and calling Google Cloud Functions in Node.js.

Installation

$ npm install gcx

Command Line

gcx is a convenient way to deploy and call Google Cloud Functions. To use as a command line application:

$ npm install --save-dev gcx

Then from your package.json , it's super easy to add a deploy script:

"scripts" : { "deploy" : "gcx deploy my-awesome-function" }

Deploy positional arguments

ID of the function or fully qualified identifier for the function. This positional must be specified if any of the other arguments in this group are specified.

Flags

User-provided description of a function.

The cloud region for the function. Defaults to us-central1 .

The runtime in which to run the function. Defaults to nodejs14.

nodejs10: Node.js 10

nodejs12: Node.js 12

nodejs14: Node.js 14

python37: Python 3.7

python38: Python 3.8

python39: Python 3.9

go111: Go 1.11

go113: Go 1.13

java11: Java 11

dotnet3: .NET Framework 3

ruby26: Ruby 2.6

If specified, then the function will be retried in case of a failure.

Limit on the amount of memory the function can use. Allowed values are: 128MB, 256MB, 512MB, 1024MB, and 2048MB. By default, a new function is limited to 256MB of memory. When deploying an update to an existing function, the function will keep its old memory limit unless you specify this flag.

Project Id of the GCP project.

The directory that contains the sources to be deployed. Defaults to the current working directory.

Google Cloud Storage bucket name. Every change in files in this bucket will trigger function execution.

Function will be assigned an endpoint, which you can view by using the describe command. Any HTTP request (of a supported type) to the endpoint will trigger function execution. Supported HTTP request types are: POST, PUT, GET, DELETE, and OPTIONS.

Name of Pub/Sub topic. Every message published in this topic will trigger function execution with message contents passed as input data.

Specifies which action should trigger the function. For a list of acceptable values, call gcloud functions event-types list .

Specifies which resource from --trigger-event is being observed. E.g. if --trigger-event is providers/cloud.storage/eventTypes/object.change , --trigger-resource must be a bucket name. For a list of expected resources, call gcloud functions event-types list .

The function execution timeout, e.g. 30s for 30 seconds. Defaults to original value for existing function or 60 seconds for new functions. Cannot be more than 540s.

By default when a Google Cloud Function is triggered, it executes a JavaScript function with the same name. Or, if it cannot find a function with the same name, it executes a function named function. You can use this flag to override the default behavior, by specifying the name of a JavaScript function that will be executed when the Google Cloud Function is triggered.

The VPC Network that this cloud function can connect to. It can be either the fully-qualified URI, or the short name of the network resource. If the short network name is used, the network must belong to the same project. Otherwise, it must belong to a project within the same organization. The format of this field is either projects/{project}/global/networks/{network} or {network} , where {project} is a project id where the network is defined, and {network} is the short name of the network.

The limit on the maximum number of function instances that may coexist at a given time. This feature is currently in alpha, available only for whitelisted users.

Examples

$ gcx deploy myhook --runtime nodejs14 --trigger-http $ gcx deploy myhook

API

You can also use this as a regular old API.

const {call, deploy} = require ( 'gcx' ); async function main ( ) { await deploy({ name : 'my-fn-name' , region : 'us-central1' ... }); const res = await call({ functionName : 'my-fn-name' , ... }); } main().catch( console .error);

Authentication

This library uses google-auth-library under the hood to provide authentication. That means you can authenticate a few ways.

Using a service account

One of the reasons this library exists is to provide a nodejs native deployment in environments where you don't want to have the Cloud SDK installed.

For this method, you'll need to create a service account, and download a key.

In the GCP Console, go to the Create service account key page. From the Service account drop-down list, select New service account. In the Service account name field, enter a name. From the Role drop-down list, select Project > Owner. Click Create. A JSON file that contains your key downloads to your computer.

$ export GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS= "./keys.json" $ gcx deploy YOUR_FUNCTION_NAME

Using application default credentials

If you plan on only using this from your machine, and you have the Google Cloud SDK installed, you can just use application default credentials like this:

$ gcloud auth login $ gcloud auth application-default login $ gcloud config set project 'YOUR-AWESOME-PROJECT' $ gcx deploy YOUR_FUNCTION_NAME

License

MIT