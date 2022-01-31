Upload a file to Google Cloud Storage with built-in resumable behavior
$ npm install gcs-resumable-upload
const {upload} = require('gcs-resumable-upload');
const fs = require('fs');
fs.createReadStream('titanic.mov')
.pipe(upload({ bucket: 'legally-owned-movies', file: 'titanic.mov' }))
.on('progress', (progress) => {
console.log('Progress event:')
console.log('\t bytes: ', progress.bytesWritten);
})
.on('finish', () => {
// Uploaded!
});
Or from the command line:
$ npm install -g gcs-resumable-upload
$ cat titanic.mov | gcs-upload legally-owned-movies titanic.mov
If somewhere during the operation, you lose your connection to the internet or your tough-guy brother slammed your laptop shut when he saw what you were uploading, the next time you try to upload to that file, it will resume automatically from where you left off.
This module stores a file using ConfigStore that is written to when you first start an upload. It is aliased by the file name you are uploading to and holds the first 16kb chunk of data* as well as the unique resumable upload URI. (Resumable uploads are complicated)
If your upload was interrupted, next time you run the code, we ask the API how much data it has already, then simply dump all of the data coming through the pipe that it already has.
After the upload completes, the entry in the config file is removed. Done!
* The first 16kb chunk is stored to validate if you are sending the same data when you resume the upload. If not, a new resumable upload is started with the new data.
Oh, right. This module uses google-auth-library and accepts all of the configuration that module does to strike up a connection as
config.authConfig. See
authConfig.
const {gcsResumableUpload} = require('gcs-resumable-upload')
const upload = gcsResumableUpload(config)
upload is an instance of
Duplexify.
Error
Invoked if the authorization failed or the request to start a resumable session failed.
String
The resumable upload session URI.
This will remove the config data associated with the provided file.
object
Configuration object.
GoogleAuth
If you want to re-use an auth client from google-auth-library, pass an instance here.
object
See
authConfig.
string
The name of the destination bucket.
string
Where the gcs-resumable-upload configuration file should be stored on your system. This maps to the configstore option by the same name.
object
For each API request we send, you may specify custom request options that we'll add onto the request. The request options follow the gaxios API: https://github.com/googleapis/gaxios#request-options.
For example, to set your own HTTP headers:
const stream = upload({
customRequestOptions: {
headers: {
'X-My-Header': 'My custom value',
},
},
})
string
The name of the destination file.
number
This will cause the upload to fail if the current generation of the remote object does not match the one provided here.
string|buffer
A customer-supplied encryption key.
string
Resource name of the Cloud KMS key, of the form
projects/my-project/locations/global/keyRings/my-kr/cryptoKeys/my-key, that will be used to encrypt the object. Overrides the object metadata's
kms_key_name value, if any.
object
Any metadata you wish to set on the object.
Set the length of the file being uploaded.
Set the content type of the incoming data.
number
The starting byte of the upload stream, for resuming an interrupted upload.
string
Set an Origin header when creating the resumable upload URI.
string
Apply a predefined set of access controls to the created file.
Acceptable values are:
authenticatedRead - Object owner gets
OWNER access, and
allAuthenticatedUsers get
READER access.
bucketOwnerFullControl - Object owner gets
OWNER access, and project team owners get
OWNER access.
bucketOwnerRead - Object owner gets
OWNER access, and project team owners get
READER access.
private - Object owner gets
OWNER access.
projectPrivate - Object owner gets
OWNER access, and project team members get access according to their roles.
publicRead - Object owner gets
OWNER access, and
allUsers get
READER access.
boolean
Make the uploaded file private. (Alias for
config.predefinedAcl = 'private')
boolean
Make the uploaded file public. (Alias for
config.predefinedAcl = 'publicRead')
string
If you already have a resumable URI from a previously-created resumable upload, just pass it in here and we'll use that.
string
If the bucket being accessed has
requesterPays functionality enabled, this can be set to control which project is billed for the access of this file.
object
Parameters used to control retrying operations.
interface RetryOptions {
retryDelayMultiplier?: number;
totalTimeout?: number;
maxRetryDelay?: number;
autoRetry?: boolean;
maxRetries?: number;
retryableErrorFn?: (err: ApiError) => boolean;
}
number
Base number used for exponential backoff. Default 2.
number
Upper bound on the total amount of time to attempt retrying, in seconds. Default: 600.
number
The maximum time to delay between retries, in seconds. Default: 64.
boolean
Whether or not errors should be retried. Default: true.
number
The maximum number of retries to attempt. Default: 5.
function
Custom function returning a boolean indicating whether or not to retry an error.
number
Enables Multiple chunk upload mode and sets each request size to this amount.
This only makes sense to use for larger files. The chunk size should be a multiple of 256 KiB (256 x 1024 bytes). Larger chunk sizes typically make uploads more efficient. We recommend using at least 8 MiB for the chunk size.
Review documentation for guidance and best practices.
Error
Invoked if the authorization failed, the request failed, or the file wasn't successfully uploaded.
Object
The response object from Gaxios.
Object
The file's new metadata.
Object
number
number
Progress event provides upload stats like Transferred Bytes and content length.
The file was uploaded successfully.
const {createURI} = require('gcs-resumable-upload')
Error
Invoked if the authorization failed or the request to start a resumable session failed.
String
The resumable upload session URI.