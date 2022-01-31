Upload a file to Google Cloud Storage with built-in resumable behavior

$ npm install gcs-resumable-upload

const {upload} = require ( 'gcs-resumable-upload' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); fs.createReadStream( 'titanic.mov' ) .pipe(upload({ bucket : 'legally-owned-movies' , file : 'titanic.mov' })) .on( 'progress' , (progress) => { console .log( 'Progress event:' ) console .log( '\t bytes: ' , progress.bytesWritten); }) .on( 'finish' , () => { });

Or from the command line:

$ npm install -g gcs-resumable-upload $ cat titanic.mov | gcs-upload legally-owned-movies titanic.mov

If somewhere during the operation, you lose your connection to the internet or your tough-guy brother slammed your laptop shut when he saw what you were uploading, the next time you try to upload to that file, it will resume automatically from where you left off.

How it works

This module stores a file using ConfigStore that is written to when you first start an upload. It is aliased by the file name you are uploading to and holds the first 16kb chunk of data* as well as the unique resumable upload URI. (Resumable uploads are complicated)

If your upload was interrupted, next time you run the code, we ask the API how much data it has already, then simply dump all of the data coming through the pipe that it already has.

After the upload completes, the entry in the config file is removed. Done!

* The first 16kb chunk is stored to validate if you are sending the same data when you resume the upload. If not, a new resumable upload is started with the new data.

Authentication

Oh, right. This module uses google-auth-library and accepts all of the configuration that module does to strike up a connection as config.authConfig . See authConfig .

API

const {gcsResumableUpload} = require ( 'gcs-resumable-upload' ) const upload = gcsResumableUpload(config)

upload is an instance of Duplexify .

Methods

Type: Error

Invoked if the authorization failed or the request to start a resumable session failed.

Type: String

The resumable upload session URI.

This will remove the config data associated with the provided file.

Configuration

config

Type: object

Configuration object.

Type: GoogleAuth

Optional

If you want to re-use an auth client from google-auth-library, pass an instance here.

Type: object

Optional

See authConfig .

Type: string

Required

The name of the destination bucket.

Type: string

Optional

Where the gcs-resumable-upload configuration file should be stored on your system. This maps to the configstore option by the same name.

Type: object

Optional

For each API request we send, you may specify custom request options that we'll add onto the request. The request options follow the gaxios API: https://github.com/googleapis/gaxios#request-options.

For example, to set your own HTTP headers:

const stream = upload({ customRequestOptions : { headers : { 'X-My-Header' : 'My custom value' , }, }, })

Type: string

Required

The name of the destination file.

Type: number

Optional

This will cause the upload to fail if the current generation of the remote object does not match the one provided here.

Type: string|buffer

Optional

A customer-supplied encryption key.

Type: string

Optional

Resource name of the Cloud KMS key, of the form projects/my-project/locations/global/keyRings/my-kr/cryptoKeys/my-key , that will be used to encrypt the object. Overrides the object metadata's kms_key_name value, if any.

Type: object

Optional

Any metadata you wish to set on the object.

Set the length of the file being uploaded.

Set the content type of the incoming data.

Type: number

Optional

The starting byte of the upload stream, for resuming an interrupted upload.

Type: string

Optional

Set an Origin header when creating the resumable upload URI.

Type: string

Optional

Apply a predefined set of access controls to the created file.

Acceptable values are:

authenticatedRead - Object owner gets OWNER access, and allAuthenticatedUsers get READER access.

- Object owner gets access, and get access. bucketOwnerFullControl - Object owner gets OWNER access, and project team owners get OWNER access.

- Object owner gets access, and project team owners get access. bucketOwnerRead - Object owner gets OWNER access, and project team owners get READER access.

- Object owner gets access, and project team owners get access. private - Object owner gets OWNER access.

- Object owner gets access. projectPrivate - Object owner gets OWNER access, and project team members get access according to their roles.

- Object owner gets access, and project team members get access according to their roles. publicRead - Object owner gets OWNER access, and allUsers get READER access.

Type: boolean

Optional

Make the uploaded file private. (Alias for config.predefinedAcl = 'private' )

Type: boolean

Optional

Make the uploaded file public. (Alias for config.predefinedAcl = 'publicRead' )

Type: string

Optional

If you already have a resumable URI from a previously-created resumable upload, just pass it in here and we'll use that.

Type: string

Optional

If the bucket being accessed has requesterPays functionality enabled, this can be set to control which project is billed for the access of this file.

Type: object

Optional

Parameters used to control retrying operations.

interface RetryOptions { retryDelayMultiplier?: number; totalTimeout?: number; maxRetryDelay?: number; autoRetry?: boolean; maxRetries?: number; retryableErrorFn?: ( err: ApiError ) => boolean; }

Type: number

Optional

Base number used for exponential backoff. Default 2.

Type: number

Optional

Upper bound on the total amount of time to attempt retrying, in seconds. Default: 600.

Type: number

Optional

The maximum time to delay between retries, in seconds. Default: 64.

Type: boolean

Optional

Whether or not errors should be retried. Default: true.

Type: number

Optional

The maximum number of retries to attempt. Default: 5.

Type: function

Optional

Custom function returning a boolean indicating whether or not to retry an error.

Type: number

Optional

Enables Multiple chunk upload mode and sets each request size to this amount.

This only makes sense to use for larger files. The chunk size should be a multiple of 256 KiB (256 x 1024 bytes). Larger chunk sizes typically make uploads more efficient. We recommend using at least 8 MiB for the chunk size.

Review documentation for guidance and best practices.

Events

.on('error', function (err) {})

err

Type: Error

Invoked if the authorization failed, the request failed, or the file wasn't successfully uploaded.

.on('response', function (response) {})

resp

Type: Object

The response object from Gaxios.

metadata

Type: Object

The file's new metadata.

.on('progress', function (progress) {})

progress

Type: Object

Type: number

Type: number

Progress event provides upload stats like Transferred Bytes and content length.

.on('finish', function () {})

The file was uploaded successfully.

Static Methods

const {createURI} = require ( 'gcs-resumable-upload' )

Type: Error

Invoked if the authorization failed or the request to start a resumable session failed.

Type: String

The resumable upload session URI.