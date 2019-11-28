Chunked, pausable, recoverable uploading to Google Cloud Storage directly from the browser.

How does it work?

User selects a file File + a Google Cloud Storage resumable upload URL are given to gcs-browser-upload File is read in chunks A checksum of each chunk is stored in localStorage once succesfully uploaded If the page is closed and re-opened for some reason, the upload can be resumed by passing the same file and URL back to gcs-browser-upload . The file will be validated against the stored chunk checksums to work out if the file is the same and where to resume from. Once the resume index has been found, gcs-browser-upload will continue uploading from where it left off. At any time, the pause method can be called to delay uploading the remaining chunks. The current chunk will be finished. unpause can then be used to continue uploading the remaining chunks.

Example

There is a full example available at example/example-client .

import Upload from 'gcs-browser-upload' let input = document .getElementById( 'fileInput' ) let pause = document .getElementById( 'pause' ) let unpause = document .getElementById( 'unpause' ) let upload = null input.addEventListener( 'change' , async () => { upload = new Upload({ id : 'foo' , url : 'https://www.googleapis.com/..../....' , file : input.files[ 0 ], onChunkUpload : ( info ) => { console .log( 'Chunk uploaded' , info) } }) try { await upload.start() console .log( 'Upload complete!' ) } catch (e) { console .log( 'Upload failed!' , e) } finally { upload = null } }) pause.addEventListener( 'click' , () => { if (upload) { upload.pause() } }) unpause.addEventListener( 'click' , () => { if (upload) { upload.unpause() } })

Config

{ id : null , url : null , file : null , chunkSize : 262144 , storage : window .localStorage, contentType : 'text/plain' , onChunkUpload : () => {} }

Requirements

This library requires regeneratorRuntime to be available globally - it is written in ES7 and makes use of async/await, which gets compiled into generators. You can find out about regenerator-runtime here.

Handling errors

Various errors are thrown if something goes wrong during uploading. See src/errors.js for the different types. These are exported as a property on the Upload class.

Developing

make bootstrap make test make test-watch

