Chunked, pausable, recoverable uploading to Google Cloud Storage directly from the browser.
gcs-browser-upload
localStorage once succesfully uploaded
gcs-browser-upload. The file will be validated against the stored chunk checksums to work out if the file is the same and where to resume from.
gcs-browser-upload will continue uploading from where it left off.
pause method can be called to delay uploading the remaining chunks. The current chunk will be finished.
unpause can then be used to continue uploading the remaining chunks.
There is a full example available at
example/example-client.
import Upload from 'gcs-browser-upload'
let input = document.getElementById('fileInput')
let pause = document.getElementById('pause')
let unpause = document.getElementById('unpause')
let upload = null
input.addEventListener('change', async () => {
upload = new Upload({
id: 'foo',
url: 'https://www.googleapis.com/..../....',
file: input.files[0],
onChunkUpload: (info) => {
console.log('Chunk uploaded', info)
}
})
try {
await upload.start()
console.log('Upload complete!')
} catch (e) {
console.log('Upload failed!', e)
} finally {
upload = null
}
})
pause.addEventListener('click', () => {
if (upload) {
upload.pause()
}
})
unpause.addEventListener('click', () => {
if (upload) {
upload.unpause()
}
})
{
id: null, // required - a unique ID for the upload
url: null, // required - GCS resumable URL
file: null, // required - instance of File
chunkSize: 262144, // optional - chunk size must be a multiple of 262144
storage: window.localStorage, // optional - storage mechanism used to persist chunk meta data
contentType: 'text/plain', // optional - content type of the file being uploaded
onChunkUpload: () => {} // optional - a function that will be called with progress information
}
This library requires
regeneratorRuntime to be available globally - it is written in ES7 and makes use of async/await, which gets compiled into generators. You can find out about regenerator-runtime here.
Various errors are thrown if something goes wrong during uploading. See src/errors.js for the different types. These are exported as a property on the
Upload class.
make bootstrap // install dependencies
make test // run tests
make test-watch // continuously run tests
This project was created by the Engineering team at Qubit. As we use open source libraries, we make our projects public where possible.
We’re currently looking to grow our team, so if you’re a JavaScript engineer and keen on ES2016 React+Redux applications and Node micro services, why not get in touch? Work with like minded engineers in an environment that has fantastic perks, including an annual ski trip, yoga, a competitive foosball league, and copious amounts of yogurt.
Find more details on our Engineering site. Don’t have an up to date CV? Just link us your Github profile! Better yet, send us a pull request that improves this project.