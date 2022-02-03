Get the metadata from a Google Cloud Platform environment
npm install gcp-metadata
const gcpMetadata = require('gcp-metadata');
async function quickstart() {
// check to see if this code can access a metadata server
const isAvailable = await gcpMetadata.isAvailable();
console.log(`Is available: ${isAvailable}`);
// Instance and Project level metadata will only be available if
// running inside of a Google Cloud compute environment such as
// Cloud Functions, App Engine, Kubernetes Engine, or Compute Engine.
// To learn more about the differences between instance and project
// level metadata, see:
// https://cloud.google.com/compute/docs/storing-retrieving-metadata#project-instance-metadata
if (isAvailable) {
// grab all top level metadata from the service
const instanceMetadata = await gcpMetadata.instance();
console.log('Instance metadata:');
console.log(instanceMetadata);
// get all project level metadata
const projectMetadata = await gcpMetadata.project();
console.log('Project metadata:');
console.log(projectMetadata);
}
}
quickstart();
const isAvailable = await gcpMetadata.isAvailable();
const data = await gcpMetadata.instance();
console.log(data); // ... All metadata properties
const data = await gcpMetadata.instance('hostname');
console.log(data); // ...Instance hostname
const projectId = await gcpMetadata.project('project-id');
console.log(projectId); // ...Project ID of the running instance
const data = await gcpMetadata.instance('service-accounts/default/email');
console.log(data); // ...Email address of the Compute identity service account
const data = await gcpMetadata.instance({
property: 'tags',
params: { alt: 'text' }
});
console.log(data) // ...Tags as newline-delimited list
await gcpMetadata.instance({
headers: { 'no-trace': '1' }
}); // ...Request is untraced
In some cases number valued properties returned by the Metadata Service may be
too large to be representable as JavaScript numbers. In such cases we return
those values as
BigNumber objects (from the bignumber.js library). Numbers
that fit within the JavaScript number range will be returned as normal number
values.
const id = await gcpMetadata.instance('id');
console.log(id) // ... BigNumber { s: 1, e: 18, c: [ 45200, 31799277581759 ] }
console.log(id.toString()) // ... 4520031799277581759
For example:
export GCE_METADATA_HOST = '169.254.169.254'
Samples are in the
samples/ directory. Each sample's
README.md has instructions for running its sample.
The GCP Metadata Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.
Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.
Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:
Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and
can be installed through npm dist-tags.
The dist-tags follow the naming convention
legacy-(version).
For example,
npm install gcp-metadata@legacy-8 installs client libraries
for versions compatible with Node.js 8.
This library follows Semantic Versioning.
This library is considered to be General Availability (GA). This means it is stable; the code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against GA libraries are addressed with the highest priority.
More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages
Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.
