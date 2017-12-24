Install

npm install --save gcode-toolpath

Usage

const Toolpath = require ( 'gcode-toolpath' ); const toolpaths = []; const toolpath = new Toolpath({ position : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 0 }, modal : { motion : 'G0' , wcs : 'G54' , plane : 'G17' , units : 'G21' , distance : 'G90' , feedrate : 'G94' , program : 'M0' , spindle : 'M5' , coolant : 'M9' , tool : 0 }, addLine : ( modal, v1, v2 ) => { const motion = modal.motion; const tool = modal.tool; toolpaths.push({ motion : motion, tool : tool, v1 : v1, v2 : v2 }); }, addArcCurve : ( modal, v1, v2, v0 ) => { const motion = modal.motion; const tool = modal.tool; toolpaths.push({ motion : motion, tool : tool, v1 : v1, v2 : v2, v0 : v0 }); } }); toolpath.setPosition({ x : 100 , y : 10 }); toolpath.setPosition( 10 , 20 , 30 ); toolpath.setModal({ tool : 1 }); const file = 'example.nc' ; toolpath.loadFromFile(file, function ( err, data ) { }); const stream = fs.createReadStream(file, { encoding : 'utf8' }); toolpath.loadFromStream(stream, function ( err, data ) { }); const str = fs.readFileSync(file, 'utf8' ); toolpath.loadFromString(str, function ( err, data ) { });

Examples

Run this example with babel-node:

import Toolpath from 'gcode-toolpath' ; const GCODE = [ 'N1 T2 G17 G20 G90 G94 G54' , 'N2 G0 Z0.25' , 'N3 X-0.5 Y0.' , 'N4 Z0.1' , 'N5 G01 Z0. F5.' , 'N6 G02 X0. Y0.5 I0.5 J0. F2.5' , 'N7 X0.5 Y0. I0. J-0.5' , 'N8 X0. Y-0.5 I-0.5 J0.' , 'N9 X-0.5 Y0. I0. J0.5' , 'N10 G01 Z0.1 F5.' , 'N11 G00 X0. Y0. Z0.25' ].join( '

' ); const toolpaths = []; const toolpath = new Toolpath({ addLine : ( modal, v1, v2 ) => { const motion = modal.motion; const tool = modal.tool; toolpaths.push({ motion : motion, tool : tool, v1 : v1, v2 : v2 }); }, addArcCurve : ( modal, v1, v2, v0 ) => { const motion = modal.motion; const tool = modal.tool; toolpaths.push({ motion : motion, tool : tool, v1 : v1, v2 : v2, v0 : v0 }); } }); toolpath .loadFromString(GCODE, (err, results) => { console .log(toolpaths); }) .on( 'data' , (data) => { }) .on( 'end' , (results) => { });

and you will see the output as below:

[ { motion : 'G0' , tool : 2 , v1 : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 0 }, v2 : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 6.35 } }, { motion : 'G0' , tool : 2 , v1 : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 6.35 }, v2 : { x : -12.7 , y : 0 , z : 6.35 } }, { motion : 'G0' , tool : 2 , v1 : { x : -12.7 , y : 0 , z : 6.35 }, v2 : { x : -12.7 , y : 0 , z : 2.54 } }, { motion : 'G1' , tool : 2 , v1 : { x : -12.7 , y : 0 , z : 2.54 }, v2 : { x : -12.7 , y : 0 , z : 0 } }, { motion : 'G2' , tool : 2 , v1 : { x : -12.7 , y : 0 , z : 0 }, v2 : { x : 0 , y : 12.7 , z : 0 }, v0 : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 0 } }, { motion : 'G2' , tool : 2 , v1 : { x : 0 , y : 12.7 , z : 0 }, v2 : { x : 12.7 , y : 0 , z : 0 }, v0 : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 0 } }, { motion : 'G2' , tool : 2 , v1 : { x : 12.7 , y : 0 , z : 0 }, v2 : { x : 0 , y : -12.7 , z : 0 }, v0 : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 0 } }, { motion : 'G2' , tool : 2 , v1 : { x : 0 , y : -12.7 , z : 0 }, v2 : { x : -12.7 , y : 0 , z : 0 }, v0 : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 0 } }, { motion : 'G1' , tool : 2 , v1 : { x : -12.7 , y : 0 , z : 0 }, v2 : { x : -12.7 , y : 0 , z : 2.54 } }, { motion : 'G0' , tool : 2 , v1 : { x : -12.7 , y : 0 , z : 2.54 }, v2 : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 6.35 } } ]

G-code Toolpath Visualizer

Check out the source code at https://github.com/cncjs/cnc/blob/master/src/web/widgets/Visualizer/GCodeVisualizer.js

License

MIT