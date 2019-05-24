npm install --save gcode-parser
var fs = require('fs');
var parser = require('gcode-parser');
// parseLine
parser.parseLine('G0 X0 Y0');
// => { line: 'G0 X0 Y0', words: [ [ 'G', 0 ], [ 'X', 0 ], [ 'Y', 0 ] ] }
// parseLine (flatten mode)
parser.parseLine('G0 X0 Y0', { flatten: true });
// => { line: 'G0 X0 Y0', words: [ 'G0', 'X0', 'Y0' ] }
// parseFile
var file = 'example.nc';
parser.parseFile(file, function(err, results) {
console.log(results);
});
// Synchronous version of parseFile.
results = parser.parseFileSync(file);
// parseStream
var stream = fs.createReadStream(file, { encoding: 'utf8' });
parser.parseStream(stream, function(err, results) {
console.log(results);
});
// parseString
var str = fs.readFileSync(file, 'utf8');
parser.parseString(str, function(err, results) {
console.log(results);
});
// Synchronous version of parseString.
results = parser.parseStringSync(file);
var _ = require('lodash');
var parser = require('gcode-parser');
parser.parseFile('example.nc', function(err, results) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
return;
}
// Compose G-code
var list = _(results)
.map('words')
.map(function(words) {
return _.map(words, function(word) {
return word[0] + word[1];
}).join(' ');
})
.value();
console.log(list);
})
.on('data', function(data) {
console.log(data);
})
.on('end', function(results) {
console.log(results);
})
Type:
Number
Default:
1000
The batch size.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
True to flatten the array, false otherwise.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
True to not parse line, false otherwise.
parser.parseFile('/path/to/file', { noParseLine: true }, function(err, results) {
});
https://github.com/cncjs/gcode-interpreter
https://github.com/cncjs/gcode-toolpath
Check out the source code at https://github.com/cncjs/cncjs/blob/master/src/web/widgets/Visualizer/GCodeVisualizer.js
MIT