Install

npm install --save gcode-parser

Usage

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var parser = require ( 'gcode-parser' ); parser.parseLine( 'G0 X0 Y0' ); parser.parseLine( 'G0 X0 Y0' , { flatten : true }); var file = 'example.nc' ; parser.parseFile(file, function ( err, results ) { console .log(results); }); results = parser.parseFileSync(file); var stream = fs.createReadStream(file, { encoding : 'utf8' }); parser.parseStream(stream, function ( err, results ) { console .log(results); }); var str = fs.readFileSync(file, 'utf8' ); parser.parseString(str, function ( err, results ) { console .log(results); }); results = parser.parseStringSync(file);

Advanced Usage

var _ = require ( 'lodash' ); var parser = require ( 'gcode-parser' ); parser.parseFile( 'example.nc' , function ( err, results ) { if (err) { console .error(err); return ; } var list = _(results) .map( 'words' ) .map( function ( words ) { return _.map(words, function ( word ) { return word[ 0 ] + word[ 1 ]; }).join( ' ' ); }) .value(); console .log(list); }) .on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); }) .on( 'end' , function ( results ) { console .log(results); })

Options

batchSize

Type: Number Default: 1000

The batch size.

flatten

Type: Boolean Default: false

True to flatten the array, false otherwise.

parser.parseLine( 'G0 X0 Y0' ); parser.parseLine( 'G0 X0 Y0' , { flatten : true });

noParseLine

Type: Boolean Default: false

True to not parse line, false otherwise.

parser.parseFile( '/path/to/file' , { noParseLine : true }, function ( err, results ) { });

G-code Interpreter

https://github.com/cncjs/gcode-interpreter

G-code Toolpath

https://github.com/cncjs/gcode-toolpath

G-code Toolpath Visualizer

Check out the source code at https://github.com/cncjs/cncjs/blob/master/src/web/widgets/Visualizer/GCodeVisualizer.js

License

MIT