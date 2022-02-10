Node.js idiomatic client libraries for Google Cloud Platform services.
Libraries are available on GitHub and npm for developing Node.js applications that interact with individual Google Cloud services:
|Repo
|Release Level
|Version
|Access Approval
|API Gateway
|Apigee Connect API
|Asset Inventory
|AutoML
|Bigtable
|Billing
|Billing Budgets
|Build
|Certificate Authority Service
|Channel API
|Composer
|Data Catalog
|Data Loss Prevention
|Database Migration Service
|Dataproc
|Datastore
|Datastore Session
|Dialogflow API
|Dialogflow CX API
|DNS
|Document AI
|Essential Contacts API
|Eventarc
|Filestore
|Firestore
|Firestore Session
|Functions
|Game Servers
|GKE Hub
|Google BigQuery
|Google BigQuery Connection
|Google BigQuery Data Transfer Service
|Google BigQuery Reservation
|Google BigQuery Storage
|Google Compute Engine
|Google Container Analysis
|Grafeas
|IAM Policy Troubleshooter API
|Identity-Aware Proxy
|Internet of Things (IoT) Core
|Key Management Service
|Kubernetes Engine Cluster Manager API
|Logging
|Logging for Bunyan
|Logging for Winston
|Managed Service for Microsoft Active Directory
|Memorystore for Memcached
|Monitoring Dashboards
|Natural Language
|Network Management API
|Organization Policy
|OS Config API
|OS Login
|Profiler
|Pub/Sub
|reCAPTCHA Enterprise
|Recommender
|Redis
|Resource Settings API
|Retail API
|Scheduler
|Secret Manager
|Security Command Center
|Service Directory
|Service Usage
|Shell
|Spanner
|Speech
|Stackdriver Monitoring
|Storage
|Storage Transfer Service
|Talent Solution
|Tasks
|Text-to-Speech
|TPU
|Transcoder API
|Translation
|Vertex AI
|Video Intelligence
|Virtual Private Cloud
|Vision API
|Web Risk API
|Web Security Scanner
|Workflows
|Access Context Manager
|AI Platform Notebooks
|App Engine Admin API
|Area120 Tables API
|Artifact Registry
|Assured Workloads for Government
|Binary Authorization
|Contact Center AI Insights API
|Data Fusion
|Data Labeling
|Data QnA
|Dataflow
|Dataproc Metastore
|Datastream
|Deploy
|Domains
|Error Reporting
|GKE Connect Gateway
|Google Analytics Admin
|Google Analytics Data
|IAM Service Account Credentials API
|IDS
|Life Sciences
|Media Translation
|Migrate for Compute Engine
|Network Connectivity Center
|Network Security API
|Phishing Protection
|Private Catalog
|Resource Manager API
|Service Control API
|Service Management API
|Stackdriver Debugger
|Trace
If the service is not listed above, google-api-nodejs-client interfaces with additional Google Cloud APIs using a legacy REST interface.
When building Node.js applications, preference should be given to the libraries listed in the table.
Before you can interact with a given Google Cloud Service, you must enable its API.
Links are available for enabling APIs in the table at the beginning of this document, and in each libraries README.md.
To use Application Default Credentials, You first need to download a set of JSON credentials for your project. Go to APIs & Auth > Credentials in the Google Developers Console and select Service account from the Add credentials dropdown.
This file is your only copy of these credentials. It should never be committed with your source code, and should be stored securely.
Once downloaded, store the path to this file in the
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS environment variable.
Other authentication methods are outlined in the README for google-auth-library-nodejs, which is the authentication library used by all Google Cloud Node.js clients.
Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js.
Client libraries targetting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and
can be installed via npm dist-tags.
The dist-tags follow the naming convention
legacy-(version).
Legacy Node.js versions are supported as a best effort:
legacy-8: install client libraries from this dist-tag for versions
compatible with Node.js 8.
Our libraries follow Semantic Versioning.
Please note it is currently under active development. Any release versioned
0.x.y is subject to backwards-incompatible changes at any time.
Stable: Libraries defined at the Stable quality level are stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against Stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.
Preview: Libraries defined at the preview quality level are still a work-in-progress and are more likely to get backwards-incompatible updates.
Contributions to this library are always welcome and highly encouraged.
See CONTRIBUTING for more information on how to get started.
Apache 2.0 - See LICENSE for more information.