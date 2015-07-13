Get a list of globally available Google Compute Engine images
$ npm install gce-images
const {GCEImages} = require('gce-images');
// Create a client (see below for more about authorization)
const images = new GCEImages();
images.getAll((err, images) => {
/*
images = {
centos: {
[
{
kind: 'compute#image',
selfLink: 'https://compute.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/centos-cloud/global/images/centos-6-v20150710',
id: '2223645373384728207',
creationTimestamp: '2015-07-13T13:32:32.483-07:00',
name: 'centos-6-v20150710',
description: 'CentOS, CentOS, 6.6, x86_64 built on 2015-07-10',
sourceType: 'RAW',
rawDisk: [Object],
status: 'READY',
archiveSizeBytes: '1133229966',
diskSizeGb: '10'
},
// ...
},
coreos: {
// ...
},
debian: {
// ...
},
redhat: {
// ...
},
opensuse: {
// ...
},
suse: {
// ...
},
ubuntu: {
// ...
}
};
*/
});
images.getLatest('ubuntu', (err, image) => {
/*
image = {
kind: 'compute#image',
selfLink: 'https://compute.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/ubuntu-os-cloud/global/images/ubuntu-1504-vivid-v20150616a',
id: '6610082300127119636',
creationTimestamp: '2015-06-17T02:03:55.825-07:00',
name: 'ubuntu-1504-vivid-v20150616a',
description: 'Canonical, Ubuntu, 15.04, amd64 vivid image built on 2015-06-16',
sourceType: 'RAW',
rawDisk: { source: '', containerType: 'TAR' },
status: 'READY',
archiveSizeBytes: '806558757',
diskSizeGb: '10',
licenses: [
'https://compute.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/ubuntu-os-cloud/global/licenses/ubuntu-1504-vivid'
]
}
*/
});
images.getLatest('your-project-id-or-name/ubuntu', (err, image) => {
/*
image = {
kind: 'compute#image',
selfLink: 'https://compute.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/your-project-id-or-name/global/images/ubuntu-1504-vivid-v20150616a',
id: '6610082300127119636',
creationTimestamp: '2015-06-17T02:03:55.825-07:00',
name: 'ubuntu-1504-vivid-v20150616a',
description: 'Canonical, Ubuntu, 15.04, amd64 vivid image built on 2015-06-16',
sourceType: 'RAW',
rawDisk: { source: '', containerType: 'TAR' },
status: 'READY',
archiveSizeBytes: '806558757',
diskSizeGb: '10',
licenses: [
'https://compute.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/ubuntu-os-cloud/global/licenses/ubuntu-1504-vivid'
]
}
*/
});
images.getLatest('ubuntu-1404', (err, image) => {
/*
image = {
kind: 'compute#image',
selfLink: 'https://compute.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/ubuntu-os-cloud/global/images/ubuntu-1410-utopic-v20150625',
id: '7075003915689987469',
creationTimestamp: '2015-07-09T10:46:10.424-07:00',
name: 'ubuntu-1410-utopic-v20150625',
description: 'Canonical, Ubuntu, 14.10, amd64 utopic image built on 2015-06-25',
sourceType: 'RAW',
rawDisk: { source: '', containerType: 'TAR' },
status: 'READY',
archiveSizeBytes: '752874399',
diskSizeGb: '10',
licenses: [
'https://compute.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/ubuntu-os-cloud/global/licenses/ubuntu-1410-utopic'
]
}
*/
});
images.OS_URLS; // also available on require('gce-images').OS_URLS;
/*
{
centos: 'https://compute.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/centos-cloud/global/images',
'container-vm': 'https://compute.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/cos-cloud/global/images',
coreos: 'https://compute.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/coreos-cloud/global/images',
debian: 'https://compute.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/debian-cloud/global/images',
redhat: 'https://compute.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/rhel-cloud/global/images',
opensuse: 'https://compute.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/opensuse-cloud/global/images',
suse: 'https://compute.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/suse-cloud/global/images',
ubuntu: 'https://compute.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/ubuntu-os-cloud/global/images',
windows: 'https://compute.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/windows-cloud/global/images'
}
*/
This module uses google-auth-library to get the required access token. If you don't meet the requirements for automatic authentication, you will need to provide the same configuration object detailed in that readme.
const {GCEImages} = require('gce-images');
const images = new GCEImages({ keyFile: '/Users/stephen/dev/key.json' });
images.getAll((err, images) => {});
images.getLatest('ubuntu', (err, image) => {});
centos (also
centos-cloud)
container-vm (also
google-containers)
coreos (also
coreos-cloud)
debian (also
debian-cloud)
redhat (also
rhel,
rhel-cloud)
opensuse (also
opensuse-cloud)
suse (also
suse-cloud)
ubuntu (also
ubuntu-cloud,
ubuntu-os-cloud)
windows (also
windows-cloud)
All accepted names may be suffixed with a version, e.g.
ubuntu-1404.
Object
A map of OS names to their Google APIs public image URL.
Object
See the above section on Authorization. This object is only necessary if automatic authentication is not available in your environment. See the google-auto-auth documentation for the accepted properties.
GoogleAuthConfig
If you want to re-use an auth client from google-auto-auth, pass an instance here.
String or
Object
If a string, it is expanded to:
options = { osNames: [**string input**] }.
If not provided, the default
options detailed below are used.
String[]
All operating systems you wish to receive image metadata for. See Accepted OS names.
Boolean
false
Include deprecated image metadata in results.
Error
An error that occurred during an API request or if no results match the provided OS name or version.
Object or
Array
With
getAll:
If only a single OS is being looked up, you will receive an array of all image metadata objects for that OS.
If multiple OS names were given, you will receive an object keyed by the OS name. Each key will reference an array of metadata objects for that OS.
With
getLatest:
If only a single OS is being looked up, you will receive its metadata object back.
If multiple OS names were given, you will receive an object keyed by the OS name. Each key will reference a metadata object.