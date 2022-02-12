Compiler Explorer is an interactive compiler exploration website. Edit code in C, C++, C#, F#, Rust, Go, D, Haskell, Swift, Pascal, ispc, Python, Java or in any of the other 30+ supported languages, and see how that code looks after being compiled in real time. Multiple compilers are supported for each language, many different tools and visualisations are available, and the UI layout is configurable (thanks to GoldenLayout).
Try out at godbolt.org, or run your own local instance.
Compiler Explorer follows a Code of Conduct which aims to foster an open and welcoming environment.
Compiler Explorer was started in 2012 to show how C++ constructs translated to assembly code. It started out as a
tmux session with
vi running in one pane and
watch gcc -S foo.cc -o - running in the other.
Since then, it has become a public website serving around 2,250,000 compilations per week.
You can financially support this project on Patreon, GitHub, Paypal, or by buying cool gear on the Compiler Explorer store.
There is now a FAQ section in the repository wiki. If your question is not present, please contact us as described below, so we can help you. If you find that the FAQ is lacking some important point, please free to contribute to it and/or ask us to clarify it.
There are a number of videos that showcase some features of Compiler Explorer:
A Road map is available which gives a little insight into the future plans for Compiler Explorer.
Compiler Explorer is written in Node.js.
Assuming you have a compatible version of
node installed, on Linux simply running
make ought to get you up and running with an Explorer running on port 10240
on your local machine: http://localhost:10240/. If this doesn't work for you, please contact
us, as we consider it important you can quickly and easily get running.
Currently, Compiler Explorer
requires
node 16 (LTS version) installed, either on the path or at
NODE_DIR
(an environment variable or
make parameter).
Running with
make EXTRA_ARGS='--language LANG' will allow you to load
LANG exclusively, where
LANG is one for the language ids/aliases defined
in
lib/languages.js. For example, to only run Compiler Explorer with C++ support, you'd run
make EXTRA_ARGS='--language c++'. The
Makefile will automatically install all the
third party libraries needed to run; using
npm to install server-side and
client side components.
For development, we suggest using
make dev to enable some useful features,
such as automatic reloading on file changes and shorter startup times.
You can also use
npm run dev to run if
make dev doesn't work on your machine.
Some languages need extra tools to demangle them, e.g.
rust,
d, or
haskell.
Such tools are kept separately in the
tools repo.
Configuring compiler explorer is achieved via configuration files in the
etc/config directory. Values are
key=value. Options in a
{type}.local.properties file (where
{type} is
c++ or similar) override anything in the
{type}.defaults.properties file. There is a
.gitignore file to ignore
*.local.* files, so these won't be checked
into git, and you won't find yourself fighting with updated versions when you
git pull. For more information see
Adding a Compiler.
Check CONTRIBUTING.md for detailed information about how you can contribute to Compiler Explorer, and the docs folder for specific details regarding various things you might want to do, such as how to add new compilers or languages to the site.
If you want to point it at your own GCC or similar binaries, either edit the
etc/config/LANG.defaults.properties or else make a new one with
the name
LANG.local.properties, substituting
LANG as needed.
*.local.properties files have the highest priority when loading properties.
When running in a corporate setting the URL shortening service can be replaced
by an internal one if the default storage driver isn't appropriate for your
environment. To do this, add a new module in
lib/shortener/myservice.js and
set the
urlShortenService variable in configuration. This module should
export a single function, see the tinyurl module
for an example.
There's a simple restful API that can be used to do compiles to asm and to list compilers.
You can find the API documentation here.
We run a Compiler Explorer Discord, which is a place to discuss using or developing
Compiler Explorer. We also have a presence on the cpplang Slack channel
#compiler_explorer and we have a public mailing list.
There's a development channel on the discord, and also a development mailing list.
Feel free to raise an issue on github or email Matt directly for more help.
Compiler Explorer is maintained by the awesome people listed in the AUTHORS file.
We would like to thank the contributors listed in the CONTRIBUTORS file, who have helped shape Compiler Explorer.
We would also like to specially thank these people for their contributions to Compiler Explorer:
A number of amazing sponsors, both individuals and companies, have helped fund and promote Compiler Explorer.