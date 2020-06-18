GCStats

Exposes stats about V8 GC after it has been executed.

Usage

Create a new instance of the module and subscribe to stats -events from that:

var gc = ( require ( 'gc-stats' ))(); gc.on( 'stats' , function ( stats ) { console .log( 'GC happened' , stats); });

This will print blobs like this whenever a GC happened:

GC happened { startTime: 9426055813976 , endTime: 9426057735390 , pause: 1921414 , pauseMS: 1 , gctype: 1 , before: { totalHeapSize: 11354112 , totalHeapExecutableSize: 3670016 , usedHeapSize: 7457184 , heapSizeLimit: 1501560832 , totalPhysicalSize: 9725880 , totalAvailableSize: 1488434544 , mallocedMemory: 8192 , peakMallocedMemory: 1186040 }, after: { totalHeapSize: 12402688 , totalHeapExecutableSize: 3670016 , usedHeapSize: 6485792 , heapSizeLimit: 1501560832 , totalPhysicalSize: 10166144 , totalAvailableSize: 1489388528 , mallocedMemory: 8192 , peakMallocedMemory: 1186040 }, diff: { totalHeapSize: 1048576 , totalHeapExecutableSize: 0 , usedHeapSize: -971392 , heapSizeLimit: 0 , totalPhysicalSize: 440264 , totalAvailableSize: 953984 , mallocedMemory: 0 , peakMallocedMemory: 0 } }

Property insights

totalHeapSize: Number of bytes V8 has allocated for the heap. This can grow if usedHeap needs more.

usedHeapSize: Number of bytes in use by application data

total HeapExecutableSize: Number of bytes for compiled bytecode and JITed code

heapSizeLimit: The absolute limit the heap cannot exceed

totalPhysicalSize: Committed size (node 0.11+)

totalAvailableSize: Available heap size(node 4+)

startTime: Nanoseconds for start, using hrtime()

endTime: Nanoseconds for end, using hrtime()

pause: Nanoseconds from start to end of GC using hrtime()

pauseMS: pause expressed in milliseconds

mallocedMemory

peakMallocedMemory

numberOfNativeContexts

numberOfDetachedContexts

gctype can have the following values(v8 source): 1: Scavenge (minor GC) 2: Mark/Sweep/Compact (major GC) 4: Incremental marking 8: Weak/Phantom callback processing 15: All



Installation

npm install gc-stats

Node version support

node-gcstats depends on C++ extensions which are compiled when the gc-stats module is installed. Compatibility information can be inspected via the Travis-CI build jobs.