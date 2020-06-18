Exposes stats about V8 GC after it has been executed.
Create a new instance of the module and subscribe to
stats-events from that:
var gc = (require('gc-stats'))();
gc.on('stats', function (stats) {
console.log('GC happened', stats);
});
This will print blobs like this whenever a GC happened:
GC happened {
startTime: 9426055813976,
endTime: 9426057735390,
pause: 1921414,
pauseMS: 1,
gctype: 1,
before: {
totalHeapSize: 11354112,
totalHeapExecutableSize: 3670016,
usedHeapSize: 7457184,
heapSizeLimit: 1501560832,
totalPhysicalSize: 9725880,
totalAvailableSize: 1488434544,
mallocedMemory: 8192,
peakMallocedMemory: 1186040
},
after: {
totalHeapSize: 12402688,
totalHeapExecutableSize: 3670016,
usedHeapSize: 6485792,
heapSizeLimit: 1501560832,
totalPhysicalSize: 10166144,
totalAvailableSize: 1489388528,
mallocedMemory: 8192,
peakMallocedMemory: 1186040
},
diff: {
totalHeapSize: 1048576,
totalHeapExecutableSize: 0,
usedHeapSize: -971392,
heapSizeLimit: 0,
totalPhysicalSize: 440264,
totalAvailableSize: 953984,
mallocedMemory: 0,
peakMallocedMemory: 0
}
}
npm install gc-stats
node-gcstats depends on C++ extensions which are compiled when the gc-stats module is installed. Compatibility information can be inspected via the Travis-CI build jobs.