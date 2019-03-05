A primitive way to know when an object got garbage collected. It works by creating an object holding onto a numeric identifier. On de-construction that identifer is put into a list which can be consumed to learn whether an object was been gc'ed or not.
const {GCSignal, consumeSignals} = require('gc-signals');
new GCSignal(1);
new GCSignal(2);
new GCSignal(3);
// gc happens...
consumeSignals() // [1,2,3];
export interface GCSignal {
}
/**
* Create a new GC signal. When being garbage collected the passed
* value is stored for later consumption.
*/
export declare const GCSignal: {
new (id: number): GCSignal;
};
/**
* Consume ids of garbage collected signals.
*/
export declare function consumeSignals(): number[];
/**
* Get called when any call to `consumeSignals` yielded in a result.
*/
export declare function onDidGarbageCollectSignals(callback: (ids: number[]) => any): {
dispose(): void;
};
/**
* Utility method to store a weak reference of an object
* along with an identifier. The id will be used to track
* garbage collection of the object.
*/
export declare function trackGarbageCollection(obj: any, id: number): number;