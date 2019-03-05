GC Signals

A primitive way to know when an object got garbage collected. It works by creating an object holding onto a numeric identifier. On de-construction that identifer is put into a list which can be consumed to learn whether an object was been gc'ed or not.

const {GCSignal, consumeSignals} = require ( 'gc-signals' ); new GCSignal( 1 ); new GCSignal( 2 ); new GCSignal( 3 ); consumeSignals()

API