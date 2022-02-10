English | 中文版

React Suite is a set of react component libraries for enterprise system products. It is a well-thought-out and developer-friendly UI framework.

UI Design

React Suite Design Prototype and specification, click to view.

Supported Platforms

Browser

React Suite supports the latest, stable releases of all major browsers and platforms. IE<=10 is no longer supported since React Suite 5.0. React Suite is designed and implemented for use on modern desktop browsers rather than mobile browsers.

IE Edge Firefox Chrome Safari >=11 >=14 >= 45 >= 49 >= 10

Server

React Suite supports server side rendering. Support Next.js to build applications.

Supported development environment

Supports React 16 +

Supports TypeScript

Supports Electron

Supports Reason

Installation

React Suite is available as an npm package.

npm i rsuite --save

or if you prefer Yarn

yarn add rsuite

Usage

Here's a simple example

import { Button } from 'rsuite' ; import 'rsuite/styles/index.less' ; ReactDOM.render( < Button > Button </ Button > , mountNode);

Live preview on CodeSandbox

Documentation

You can go through full documentation or start with following sections

Previous major versions

The previous major version 4.x will no longer receive new features, and it is recommended to upgrade to the latest 5.x releases. Bug fixes for 4.x are still being supported for a period of time, and security fixes are supported until 6.x is in progress.

Documentations for previous major versions

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

Contribution

Make sure you've read the guidelines before you start contributing.

License

React Suite is MIT licensed. Copyright (c) 2016-present, HYPERS.