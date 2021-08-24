A cross-platform (tested on Linux, Windows, and OSX) profiler for the v8 garbage collector running inside Node.js. It will emit an event after every GC cycle providing you information about the duration and type of cycle.
npm install gc-profiler
Example:
var profiler = require('gc-profiler');
profiler.on('gc', function (info) {
console.log(info);
});
The
info object contains the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|date
|Date
|The approximate start time of the GC cycle. This uses the c++ time library internally, which only has one-second resolution.
|duration
|number
|The duration of the GC cycle in milliseconds.
|type
|string
|Either
Scavenge or
MarkSweepCompact depending on the type of GC cycle.
|forced
|boolean
|True for a forced cycle.
|flags
|number
|The raw GCCallbackFlags provided from v8.
The
profiler.GCCallbackFlags enumeration is provided to help decode the
flags property.
profiler.GCCallbackFlags = {
kNoGCCallbackFlags: 0,
kGCCallbackFlagCompacted: 1 << 0, // this flag is never set in v8 versions >= 3.6.5
kGCCallbackFlagConstructRetainedObjectInfos: 1 << 1,
kGCCallbackFlagForced: 1 << 2
};