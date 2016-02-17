JavaScript (node.js) port of GbxRemote by Nadeo, which is built on Incutio XML-RPC Library.

Used to communicate with ManiaPlanet servers.

Note: The API may, or may not change!

Install

npm install gbxremote

To Use

Look in /examples/ for all examples.

The following examples expects that var gbxremote = require('gbxremote') .

To connect to a server, use var client = gbxremote.createClient(port, [host]);

Examples of ways to connect to the server:

var client = gbxremote.createClient( 5000 ); client.on( 'connect' , onConnect); var client = gbxremote.createClient( 5000 , 'localhost' ); client.on( 'connect' , onConnect); var client = gbxremote.createClient( 5000 , '127.0.0.1' ); client.on( 'connect' , onConnect); var client = new gbxremote.Client( 5000 , 'localhost' ); client.connect().then(onConnect);

Queries are sent to the server by calling client.query(method, [params]);

client.query returns a promise.

Queries before the connect event has been emitted will be queued and sent on connect!

See the full list of methods.

var client = gbxremote.createClient( 5000 ); client.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { client.query( 'GetVersion' ).then( function ( res ) { console .log( 'Server version:' , res.join( ', ' )); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .error( 'Error when querying server:' , err); }); client.query( 'GetPlayerInfo' , [ 'minigod' ]).then( function ( res ) { console .log( 'Player info:' ); console .log(res); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .error( 'Error getting player info:' , err); }); });

client.terminate();

Emitted when connection to the server is successfull.

Ready to receive queries!

var client = gbxremote.createClient( 5000 ); client.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Connection successfull! Lets do some queries!' ); client.query( 'EnableCallbacks' , true ); });

If there is a problem connecting, the 'connect' event will not be emitted, the 'error' event will be emitted with the exception.

Emitted when:

Socket errors (host is not listening on that port, loose connection, etc.)

Handshake fails (host is listening on that port, but its not a ManiaPlanet (GbxRemote 2) server)

var client = gbxremote.createClient( 5000 ); client.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .error( 'Connection failed: ' + err); });

After sending EnableCallbacks(true) to the server, it will send you callbacks when stuff happend on the server.

Eg:

ManiaPlanet.ServerStart

ManiaPlanet.ServerStop

ManiaPlanet.PlayerConnect

ManiaPlanet.PlayerChat

See the full list of callbacks

var client = gbxremote.createClient( 5000 ); client.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { client.query( 'SetApiVersion' , [ '2012-06-19' ]); client.query( 'EnableCallbacks' , [ true ]); }); client.on( 'callback' , function ( method, params ) { console .log( "Callback from server: %s - %d params" , method, params.length); });

Callbacks will also emit separate events for each method. It's hard to explain. Learn from example:

var client = gbxremote.createClient( 5000 ); client.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { client.query( 'SetApiVersion' , [ '2012-06-19' ]); client.query( 'EnableCallbacks' , [ true ]); }); client.on( 'ManiaPlanet.PlayerConnect' , function ( params ) { console .log( '%s just joined as a %s' , params[ 0 ], params[ 1 ] ? 'spectator' : 'player' ); }); client.on( 'ManiaPlanet.PlayerDisconnect' , function ( params ) { console .log( '%s left the server' , params[ 0 ]); });

These events can basically take over the big switch statements that is normal in todays server controllers.

Emitted once the socket is fully closed. The argument had_error is a boolean which says if the socket was closed due to a transmission error.

var client = gbxremote.createClient( 5000 ); client.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { client.terminate(); }); client.on( 'close' , function ( had_error ) { console .log( 'Connection to the server has been closed' ); });

The License (MIT)

Released under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for the complete wording.