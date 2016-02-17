openbase logo
gbx

gbxremote

by Kristjan Broder Lund
0.2.1

JavaScript port of GbxRemote to communicate with ManiaPlanet / TrackMania servers with Node.js.

Readme

Node-GbxRemote

JavaScript (node.js) port of GbxRemote by Nadeo, which is built on Incutio XML-RPC Library.

Used to communicate with ManiaPlanet servers.

Note: The API may, or may not change!

Install

npm install gbxremote

To Use

Look in /examples/ for all examples.

The following examples expects that var gbxremote = require('gbxremote').

Connecting:

To connect to a server, use var client = gbxremote.createClient(port, [host]);

Examples of ways to connect to the server:

// Connect with port only
var client = gbxremote.createClient(5000);
client.on('connect', onConnect);

// Connect with port and hostname
var client = gbxremote.createClient(5000, 'localhost');
client.on('connect', onConnect);

// Connect with port and ip
var client = gbxremote.createClient(5000, '127.0.0.1');
client.on('connect', onConnect);

// Create client and connect explicitly
var client = new gbxremote.Client(5000, 'localhost');
client.connect().then(onConnect);

Querying:

Queries are sent to the server by calling client.query(method, [params]);
client.query returns a promise.

Queries before the connect event has been emitted will be queued and sent on connect!

See the full list of methods.

var client = gbxremote.createClient(5000);

client.on('connect', function() {

    // GetVersion does not take any params.
    client.query('GetVersion').then(function (res) {
        console.log('Server version:', res.join(', '));
    }).catch(function(err) {
        console.error('Error when querying server:', err);
    });
    
    // GetPlayerInfo takes 2 parameters, 1 optional.
    // GetPlayerInfo(string login, [int compatibility])
    client.query('GetPlayerInfo', ['minigod']).then(function (res) {
        console.log('Player info:');
        console.log(res);
    }).catch(function (err) {
        console.error('Error getting player info:', err);
    });
});

Disconnecting:

client.terminate();

Events:

Event: connect()

Emitted when connection to the server is successfull.
Ready to receive queries!

var client = gbxremote.createClient(5000);

client.on('connect', function() {
    console.log('Connection successfull! Lets do some queries!');
    client.query('EnableCallbacks', true);
});

If there is a problem connecting, the 'connect' event will not be emitted, the 'error' event will be emitted with the exception.

Event: error(err)

Emitted when:

  • Socket errors (host is not listening on that port, loose connection, etc.)
  • Handshake fails (host is listening on that port, but its not a ManiaPlanet (GbxRemote 2) server)
var client = gbxremote.createClient(5000);

client.on('error', function(err) {
    console.error('Connection failed: ' + err);
});

Event: callback(method, params)

After sending EnableCallbacks(true) to the server, it will send you callbacks when stuff happend on the server.
Eg:

  • ManiaPlanet.ServerStart
  • ManiaPlanet.ServerStop
  • ManiaPlanet.PlayerConnect
  • ManiaPlanet.PlayerChat

See the full list of callbacks

var client = gbxremote.createClient(5000);

client.on('connect', function() {
    client.query('SetApiVersion', ['2012-06-19']);
    client.query('EnableCallbacks', [true]);
});

client.on('callback', function(method, params) {
    console.log("Callback from server: %s - %d params", method, params.length);
    
    // This would be the typical place to have a switch statement. Please dont do that. Use the events, as shown below.
});

Event: \<method>(params)

Callbacks will also emit separate events for each method. It's hard to explain. Learn from example:

var client = gbxremote.createClient(5000);

client.on('connect', function() {
    // Before enabling callbacks, make sure you set the latest API.
    client.query('SetApiVersion', ['2012-06-19']);
    client.query('EnableCallbacks', [true]);
});

// ManiaPlanet.PlayerConnect(string Login, bool IsSpectator);
client.on('ManiaPlanet.PlayerConnect', function(params) {
    console.log('%s just joined as a %s', params[0], params[1] ? 'spectator' : 'player');
});

// ManiaPlanet.PlayerDisconnect(string Login); 
client.on('ManiaPlanet.PlayerDisconnect', function(params) {
    console.log('%s left the server', params[0]);
});

These events can basically take over the big switch statements that is normal in todays server controllers.

Event: close(had_error)

Emitted once the socket is fully closed. The argument had_error is a boolean which says if the socket was closed due to a transmission error.

var client = gbxremote.createClient(5000);

client.on('connect', function() {
    // Connected...
    
    // Do stuff?
    
    // Disconnect
    client.terminate();
});

client.on('close', function(had_error) {
    console.log('Connection to the server has been closed');
});

The License (MIT)

Released under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for the complete wording.

