JavaScript (node.js) port of GbxRemote by Nadeo, which is built on Incutio XML-RPC Library.
Used to communicate with ManiaPlanet servers.
Note: The API may, or may not change!
npm install gbxremote
Look in /examples/ for all examples.
The following examples expects that
var gbxremote = require('gbxremote').
To connect to a server, use
var client = gbxremote.createClient(port, [host]);
Examples of ways to connect to the server:
// Connect with port only
var client = gbxremote.createClient(5000);
client.on('connect', onConnect);
// Connect with port and hostname
var client = gbxremote.createClient(5000, 'localhost');
client.on('connect', onConnect);
// Connect with port and ip
var client = gbxremote.createClient(5000, '127.0.0.1');
client.on('connect', onConnect);
// Create client and connect explicitly
var client = new gbxremote.Client(5000, 'localhost');
client.connect().then(onConnect);
Queries are sent to the server by calling
client.query(method, [params]);
client.query returns a promise.
Queries before the connect event has been emitted will be queued and sent on connect!
var client = gbxremote.createClient(5000);
client.on('connect', function() {
// GetVersion does not take any params.
client.query('GetVersion').then(function (res) {
console.log('Server version:', res.join(', '));
}).catch(function(err) {
console.error('Error when querying server:', err);
});
// GetPlayerInfo takes 2 parameters, 1 optional.
// GetPlayerInfo(string login, [int compatibility])
client.query('GetPlayerInfo', ['minigod']).then(function (res) {
console.log('Player info:');
console.log(res);
}).catch(function (err) {
console.error('Error getting player info:', err);
});
});
client.terminate();
Emitted when connection to the server is successfull.
Ready to receive queries!
var client = gbxremote.createClient(5000);
client.on('connect', function() {
console.log('Connection successfull! Lets do some queries!');
client.query('EnableCallbacks', true);
});
If there is a problem connecting, the 'connect' event will not be emitted, the 'error' event will be emitted with the exception.
Emitted when:
var client = gbxremote.createClient(5000);
client.on('error', function(err) {
console.error('Connection failed: ' + err);
});
After sending
EnableCallbacks(true) to the server, it will send you callbacks when stuff happend on the server.
Eg:
ManiaPlanet.ServerStart
ManiaPlanet.ServerStop
ManiaPlanet.PlayerConnect
ManiaPlanet.PlayerChat
See the full list of callbacks
var client = gbxremote.createClient(5000);
client.on('connect', function() {
client.query('SetApiVersion', ['2012-06-19']);
client.query('EnableCallbacks', [true]);
});
client.on('callback', function(method, params) {
console.log("Callback from server: %s - %d params", method, params.length);
// This would be the typical place to have a switch statement. Please dont do that. Use the events, as shown below.
});
Callbacks will also emit separate events for each method. It's hard to explain. Learn from example:
var client = gbxremote.createClient(5000);
client.on('connect', function() {
// Before enabling callbacks, make sure you set the latest API.
client.query('SetApiVersion', ['2012-06-19']);
client.query('EnableCallbacks', [true]);
});
// ManiaPlanet.PlayerConnect(string Login, bool IsSpectator);
client.on('ManiaPlanet.PlayerConnect', function(params) {
console.log('%s just joined as a %s', params[0], params[1] ? 'spectator' : 'player');
});
// ManiaPlanet.PlayerDisconnect(string Login);
client.on('ManiaPlanet.PlayerDisconnect', function(params) {
console.log('%s left the server', params[0]);
});
These events can basically take over the big switch statements that is normal in todays server controllers.
Emitted once the socket is fully closed. The argument had_error is a boolean which says if the socket was closed due to a transmission error.
var client = gbxremote.createClient(5000);
client.on('connect', function() {
// Connected...
// Do stuff?
// Disconnect
client.terminate();
});
client.on('close', function(had_error) {
console.log('Connection to the server has been closed');
});
Released under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for the complete wording.