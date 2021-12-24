Speedy, optimized background-images without the work!
gatsby-background-image &
gatsby-background-image-es5 are React components
which for background-images provide, what Gatsby's own
gatsby-image does for
the rest of your images and even more:
Testing explained in its own section. Art-Direction support built in.
It has all the advantages of gatsby-image,
including the "blur-up" technique or a "traced placeholder"
SVG to show a preview of the image while it loads,
plus being usable as a container (no more hacks with extra wrappers)
plus being able to work with multiple stacked background images
plus being able to style with Tailwind CSS and suchlike Frameworks
All the glamour (and speed) of
gatsby-image for your Background Images!
Of course styleable with
styled-components and the like!
Since
gatsby-background-image@0.6.0, this is a monorepo managed by
lerna, so have a look at the individual READMEs of
gatsby-background-image has an example repository to see its similarities
& differences to
gatsby-image side by side.
It's located at: gbitest To use it with
gatsby-background-image-es5 change the dependency there.
Everyone is more than welcome to contribute to this little package!
Docs, Reviews, Testing, Code - whatever you want to add, just go for it : ). So have a look at our CONTRIBUTING file and give it a go. Thanks in advance!
For anything you may think necessary tell me by opening an issue or a PR : )!