A globbing
fs.watch wrapper built from the best parts of other fine watch libs.
Compatible with Node.js >= 4.x, Windows, macOS, and Linux.
Install the module with:
npm install gaze or place into your
package.json
and run
npm install.
const gaze = require('gaze');
// Watch all .js files/dirs in process.cwd()
gaze('**/*.js', (err, watcher) => {
// Files have all started watching
// Get all watched files
const watched = watcher.watched();
// On file changed
watcher.on('changed', filepath => {
console.log(filepath + ' was changed');
});
// On file added
watcher.on('added', filepath => {
console.log(filepath + ' was added');
});
// On file deleted
watcher.on('deleted', filepath => {
console.log(filepath + ' was deleted');
});
// On changed/added/deleted
watcher.on('all', (event, filepath) => {
console.log(filepath + ' was ' + event);
});
// Get watched files with relative paths
const files = watcher.relative();
});
// Also accepts an array of patterns
gaze(['stylesheets/*.css', 'images/**/*.png'], () => {
// Add more patterns later to be watched
watcher.add(['js/*.js']);
});
const {Gaze} = require('gaze');
const gaze = new Gaze('**/*');
// Files have all started watching
gaze.on('ready', watcher => { });
// A file has been added/changed/deleted has occurred
gaze.on('all', (event, filepath) => { });
gaze('**/*', (error, watcher) => {
if (error) {
// Handle error if it occurred while starting up
}
});
// Or with the alternative interface
const gaze = new Gaze();
gaze.on('error', error => {
// Handle error here
});
gaze.add('**/*');
See isaacs's
minimatch for more
information on glob patterns.
patterns {
String|
Array} File patterns to be matched
options {
Object}
callback {
Function}
err {
Error |
null}
watcher {
Object} Instance of the
Gaze watcher
gaze.Gaze
Create a
Gaze object by instancing the
gaze.Gaze class.
const Gaze = require('gaze').Gaze;
const gaze = new Gaze(pattern, options, callback);
options The options object passed in.
interval {integer} Interval to pass to
fs.watchFile
debounceDelay {integer} Delay for events called in succession for the same
file/event in milliseconds
mode {string} Force the watch mode. Either
'auto' (default),
'watch' (force native events), or
'poll' (force stat polling).
cwd {string} The current working directory to base file patterns from. Default is
process.cwd().
ready(watcher) When files have been globbed and watching has begun.
all(event, filepath) When an
added,
changed,
renamed, or
deleted event occurs.
added(filepath) When a file has been added to a watch directory.
changed(filepath) When a file has been changed.
deleted(filepath) When a file has been deleted.
renamed(newPath, oldPath) When a file has been renamed.
end() When the watcher is closed and watches have been removed.
error(err) When an error occurs.
nomatch When no files have been matched.
emit(event, [...]) Wrapper for
EventEmitter.emit.
added|
changed|
renamed|
deleted events will also trigger the
all event.
close() Unwatch all files and reset the watch instance.
add(patterns, callback) Adds file(s)
patterns to be watched.
remove(filepath) Removes a file or directory from being watched. Does not
recurse directories.
watched() Returns the currently watched files.
relative([dir, unixify]) Returns the currently watched files with relative paths.
dir {string} Only return relative files for this directory.
unixify {boolean} Return paths with
/ instead of
\\ if on Windows.
Other great watch libraries to try are:
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
ENOENT errors from escaping (@alexgorbatchev).
fs.watch errors from escaping error handler (@rosen-vladimirov). Fix
_addToWatched without
path.sep (@wyicwx).
globule@1.0.0 with
minimatch >= 3.0.0.
maxListeners. Update
globule to
0.2.0.
error from
readdir (@oconnore). Fix for
0 maxListeners. Use
graceful-fs to avoid
EMFILE errors in other places
fs is used. Better method to determine if
pathwatcher was built. Fix keeping process alive too much, only init
pathwatcher if a file is being watched. Set min required to Windows Vista when building on Windows (@pvolok).
watched(). Fix for erroneous
added events on folders. Ignore
msvs build error 4244.
pathwatcher) but can fall back to stat polling. Everything is async to avoid blocking, including
relative() and
watched(). Better error handling. Update to
globule@0.2.0. No longer watches
cwd by default. Added
mode option. Better
EMFILE message. Avoids
ENOENT errors with symlinks. All constructor arguments are optional.
ENOENT error with non-existent symlinks [BACKPORTED].
setImmediate (
process.nextTick for Node.js v0.8) to defer
ready/
nomatch events (@amasad).
nomatch event when no files are matching.
.remove() method to remove a single file in a directory (@kaelzhang). Fixing “
Cannot call method 'call' of undefined” (@krasimir). Track new file additions within folders (@brett-shwom).
watchDir not respecting close in race condition (@chrisirhc).
globule for file matching. Avoid Node.js v0.10
path.resolve/
join errors. Register new files when added to non-existent folder. Multiple instances can now poll the same files (@jpommerening).
path must be strings” errors (@groner). Fix incorrect
added events (@groner).
end before
removeAllListeners.
added events within subfolder patterns.
forceWatchMethod option removed, bug fixes and watch optimizations (@rgaskill).
add calls dont get watched (@samcday).
removeAllListeners on
close.
added events in current working dir.
path.sep. Add
forceWatchMethod option. Support
renamed events.
cwd option properly
too many open file” errors
Copyright (c) 2018 Kyle Robinson Young
Licensed under the MIT license.