gaze

A globbing fs.watch wrapper built from the best parts of other fine watch libs.

Compatible with Node.js >= 4.x, Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Usage

Install the module with: npm install gaze or place into your package.json and run npm install .

const gaze = require ( 'gaze' ); gaze( '**/*.js' , (err, watcher) => { const watched = watcher.watched(); watcher.on( 'changed' , filepath => { console .log(filepath + ' was changed' ); }); watcher.on( 'added' , filepath => { console .log(filepath + ' was added' ); }); watcher.on( 'deleted' , filepath => { console .log(filepath + ' was deleted' ); }); watcher.on( 'all' , (event, filepath) => { console .log(filepath + ' was ' + event); }); const files = watcher.relative(); }); gaze([ 'stylesheets/*.css' , 'images/**/*.png' ], () => { watcher.add([ 'js/*.js' ]); });

Alternate Interface

const {Gaze} = require ( 'gaze' ); const gaze = new Gaze( '**/*' ); gaze.on( 'ready' , watcher => { }); gaze.on( 'all' , (event, filepath) => { });

Errors

gaze( '**/*' , (error, watcher) => { if (error) { } }); const gaze = new Gaze(); gaze.on( 'error' , error => { }); gaze.add( '**/*' );

Minimatch / Glob

See isaacs's minimatch for more information on glob patterns.

Documentation

patterns { String | Array } File patterns to be matched

{ | } File patterns to be matched options { Object }

{ } callback { Function } err { Error | null } watcher { Object } Instance of the Gaze watcher

{ }

Create a Gaze object by instancing the gaze.Gaze class.

const Gaze = require ( 'gaze' ).Gaze; const gaze = new Gaze(pattern, options, callback);

Properties

options The options object passed in. interval {integer} Interval to pass to fs.watchFile debounceDelay {integer} Delay for events called in succession for the same file/event in milliseconds mode {string} Force the watch mode. Either 'auto' (default), 'watch' (force native events), or 'poll' (force stat polling). cwd {string} The current working directory to base file patterns from. Default is process.cwd() .

The options object passed in.

Events

ready(watcher) When files have been globbed and watching has begun.

When files have been globbed and watching has begun. all(event, filepath) When an added , changed , renamed , or deleted event occurs.

When an , , , or event occurs. added(filepath) When a file has been added to a watch directory.

When a file has been added to a watch directory. changed(filepath) When a file has been changed.

When a file has been changed. deleted(filepath) When a file has been deleted.

When a file has been deleted. renamed(newPath, oldPath) When a file has been renamed.

When a file has been renamed. end() When the watcher is closed and watches have been removed.

When the watcher is closed and watches have been removed. error(err) When an error occurs.

When an error occurs. nomatch When no files have been matched.

Methods

emit(event, [...]) Wrapper for EventEmitter.emit . added | changed | renamed | deleted events will also trigger the all event.

Wrapper for . | | | events will also trigger the event. close() Unwatch all files and reset the watch instance.

Unwatch all files and reset the watch instance. add(patterns, callback) Adds file(s) patterns to be watched.

Adds file(s) to be watched. remove(filepath) Removes a file or directory from being watched. Does not recurse directories.

Removes a file or directory from being watched. Does not recurse directories. watched() Returns the currently watched files.

Returns the currently watched files. relative([dir, unixify]) Returns the currently watched files with relative paths. dir {string} Only return relative files for this directory. unixify {boolean} Return paths with / instead of \\ if on Windows.

Returns the currently watched files with relative paths.

Similar Projects

Other great watch libraries to try are:

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History

1.1.3 - Fix for Node 10 support (@aredridel). Officially dropping support for Node < 4.

1.1.2 - Prevent more ENOENT errors from escaping (@alexgorbatchev).

errors from escaping (@alexgorbatchev). 1.1.1 - Prevent fs.watch errors from escaping error handler (@rosen-vladimirov). Fix _addToWatched without path.sep (@wyicwx).

errors from escaping error handler (@rosen-vladimirov). Fix without (@wyicwx). 1.1.0 - Update to globule@1.0.0 with minimatch >= 3.0.0 .

with . 1.0.0 - Revert back to 0.5.2. Drop support for Node.js v0.8. Fix for maxListeners . Update globule to 0.2.0 .

. Update to . 0.6.4 - Catch and emit error from readdir (@oconnore). Fix for 0 maxListeners . Use graceful-fs to avoid EMFILE errors in other places fs is used. Better method to determine if pathwatcher was built. Fix keeping process alive too much, only init pathwatcher if a file is being watched. Set min required to Windows Vista when building on Windows (@pvolok).

from (@oconnore). Fix for . Use to avoid errors in other places is used. Better method to determine if was built. Fix keeping process alive too much, only init if a file is being watched. Set min required to Windows Vista when building on Windows (@pvolok). 0.6.3 - Add support for Node.js v0.11

0.6.2 - Fix argument error with watched() . Fix for erroneous added events on folders. Ignore msvs build error 4244.

. Fix for erroneous events on folders. Ignore build error 4244. 0.6.1 - Fix for absolute paths.

0.6.0 - Uses native OS events (fork of pathwatcher ) but can fall back to stat polling. Everything is async to avoid blocking, including relative() and watched() . Better error handling. Update to globule@0.2.0 . No longer watches cwd by default. Added mode option. Better EMFILE message. Avoids ENOENT errors with symlinks. All constructor arguments are optional.

) but can fall back to stat polling. Everything is async to avoid blocking, including and . Better error handling. Update to . No longer watches by default. Added option. Better message. Avoids errors with symlinks. All constructor arguments are optional. 0.5.2 - Fix for ENOENT error with non-existent symlinks [BACKPORTED].

error with non-existent symlinks [BACKPORTED]. 0.5.1 - Use setImmediate ( process.nextTick for Node.js v0.8) to defer ready / nomatch events (@amasad).

( for Node.js v0.8) to defer / events (@amasad). 0.5.0 - Process is now kept alive while watching files. Emits a nomatch event when no files are matching.

event when no files are matching. 0.4.3 - Track file additions in newly created folders (@brett-shwom).

0.4.2 - Fix .remove() method to remove a single file in a directory (@kaelzhang). Fixing “ Cannot call method 'call' of undefined ” (@krasimir). Track new file additions within folders (@brett-shwom).

method to remove a single file in a directory (@kaelzhang). Fixing “ ” (@krasimir). Track new file additions within folders (@brett-shwom). 0.4.1 - Fix watchDir not respecting close in race condition (@chrisirhc).

not respecting close in race condition (@chrisirhc). 0.4.0 - Drop support for Node.js v0.6. Use globule for file matching. Avoid Node.js v0.10 path.resolve / join errors. Register new files when added to non-existent folder. Multiple instances can now poll the same files (@jpommerening).

for file matching. Avoid Node.js v0.10 / errors. Register new files when added to non-existent folder. Multiple instances can now poll the same files (@jpommerening). 0.3.4 - Code clean up. Fix “ path must be strings ” errors (@groner). Fix incorrect added events (@groner).

” errors (@groner). Fix incorrect events (@groner). 0.3.3 - Fix for multiple patterns with negate.

0.3.2 - Emit end before removeAllListeners .

before . 0.3.1 - Fix added events within subfolder patterns.

events within subfolder patterns. 0.3.0 - Handle safewrite events, forceWatchMethod option removed, bug fixes and watch optimizations (@rgaskill).

option removed, bug fixes and watch optimizations (@rgaskill). 0.2.2 - Fix issue where subsequent add calls dont get watched (@samcday). removeAllListeners on close .

calls dont get watched (@samcday). on . 0.2.1 - Fix issue with invalid added events in current working dir.

events in current working dir. 0.2.0 - Support and mark folders with path.sep . Add forceWatchMethod option. Support renamed events.

. Add option. Support events. 0.1.6 - Recognize the cwd option properly

option properly 0.1.5 - Catch “ too many open file ” errors

” errors 0.1.4 - Really fix the race condition with 2 watches

0.1.3 - Fix race condition with 2 watches

0.1.2 - Read triggering changed event fix

0.1.1 - Minor fixes

0.1.0 - Initial release

License

Copyright (c) 2018 Kyle Robinson Young

Licensed under the MIT license.