gaxios

An HTTP request client that provides an axios like interface over top of node-fetch .

Install

$ npm install gaxios

Example

const {request} = require ( 'gaxios' ); const res = await request({ url : 'https://www.googleapis.com/discovery/v1/apis/' });

Setting Defaults

Gaxios supports setting default properties both on the default instance, and on additional instances. This is often useful when making many requests to the same domain with the same base settings. For example:

const gaxios = require ( 'gaxios' ); gaxios.instance.defaults = { baseURL : 'https://example.com' headers : { Authorization : 'SOME_TOKEN' } } gaxios.request({ url : '/data' }).then(...);

Request Options

{ url : string, method : 'GET' , baseURL : 'https://example.com' ; headers: { 'some' : 'header' }, data : { some : 'data' }, maxContentLength : 2000 , maxRedirects : 100 , params : { querystring : 'parameters' }, paramsSerializer : ( params ) => { return qs.stringify(params); }, timeout : 1000 , adapter?: async (options, defaultAdapter) => { const res = await defaultAdapter(options); res.data = { ...res.data, extraProperty : 'your extra property' , }; return res; }; responseType: 'json' , agent : someHttpsAgent, validateStatus : ( status: number ) => true , fetchImplementation?: typeof fetch; retryConfig: { retry?: number; currentRetryAttempt?: number; httpMethodsToRetry?: string[]; statusCodesToRetry?: number[][]; onRetryAttempt?: ( err: GaxiosError ) => Promise < void > | void ; shouldRetry?: ( err: GaxiosError ) => Promise <boolean> | boolean; noResponseRetries?: number; retryDelay?: number; }, retry : boolean, signal?: AbortSignal }

License

Apache-2.0