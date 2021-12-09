Gavel

Gavel tells you whether an actual HTTP message is valid against an expected HTTP message.

Install

npm install gavel

Usage

CLI

curl -s --trace - http://httpbin.org/ip | curl-trace-parser > expected curl -s --trace - http://httpbin.org/ip | curl-trace-parser > actual cat actual | gavel expected

Gavel CLI is not supported on Windows. Example above uses curl-trace-parser .

NodeJS

const gavel = require ( 'gavel' ); const expected = { statusCode : 200 , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } }; const actual = { statusCode : 404 , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } }; const result = gavel.validate(expected, actual);

The code above would return the following validation result :

{ valid : false , fields : { statusCode : { valid : false , kind : 'text' , values : { expected : '200' , actual : '404' }, errors : [ { message : `Expected status code '200', but got '404'.` } ] }, headers : { valid : true , kind : 'json' , values : { expected : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' }, actual : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } }, errors : [] } } }

Usage with JSON Schema

When a parsable JSON body is expected without an explicit schema the default schema is inferred.

You can describe the body expectations using JSON Schema by providing a valid schema to the bodySchema property of the expected HTTP message:

const gavel = require ( 'gavel' ); const expected = { bodySchema : { type : 'object' , properties : { fruits : { type : 'array' , items : { type : 'string' } } } } }; const actual = { body : JSON .stringify({ fruits : [ 'apple' , 'banana' , 2 ] }) }; const result = gavel.validate(expected, actual);

The validation result against the given JSON Schema will look as follows:

{ valid : false , fields : { body : { valid : false , kind : 'json' , values : { actual : "{\"fruits\":[\"apple\",\"banana\",2]}" }, errors : [ { message : `At '/fruits/2' Invalid type: number (expected string)` , location : { pointer : '/fruits/2' } } ] } } }

Supported JSON Schema versions

Examples

Take a look at the Gherkin specification, which describes on examples how validation of each field behaves:

Type definitions

Gavel ships with TypeScript type definitions. Please refer to the definitions file for more details.

API

validate(expected: HttpMessage, actual: HttpMessage): ValidationResult

License

MIT