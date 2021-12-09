openbase logo
by apiaryio
10.0.4 (see all)

Validator of HTTP messages (JavaScript implementation)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.6K

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

npm version Known Vulnerabilities


Gavel logo

Gavel

Gavel tells you whether an actual HTTP message is valid against an expected HTTP message.

Install

npm install gavel

Usage

CLI

# (Optional) Record HTTP messages
curl -s --trace - http://httpbin.org/ip | curl-trace-parser > expected
curl -s --trace - http://httpbin.org/ip | curl-trace-parser > actual

# Perform the validation
cat actual | gavel expected

Gavel CLI is not supported on Windows. Example above uses curl-trace-parser.

NodeJS

const gavel = require('gavel');

// Define HTTP messages
const expected = {
  statusCode: 200,
  headers: {
    'Content-Type': 'application/json'
  }
};

const actual = {
  statusCode: 404,
  headers: {
    'Content-Type': 'application/json'
  }
};

// Perform the validation
const result = gavel.validate(expected, actual);

The code above would return the following validation result:

{
  valid: false,
  fields: {
    statusCode: {
      valid: false,
      kind: 'text',
      values: {
        expected: '200',
        actual: '404'
      },
      errors: [
        {
          message: `Expected status code '200', but got '404'.`
        }
      ]
    },
    headers: {
      valid: true,
      kind: 'json',
      values: {
        expected: {
          'Content-Type': 'application/json'
        },
        actual: {
          'Content-Type': 'application/json'
        }
      },
      errors: []
    }
  }
}

Usage with JSON Schema

When a parsable JSON body is expected without an explicit schema the default schema is inferred.

You can describe the body expectations using JSON Schema by providing a valid schema to the bodySchema property of the expected HTTP message:

const gavel = require('gavel');

const expected = {
  bodySchema: {
    type: 'object',
    properties: {
      fruits: {
        type: 'array',
        items: {
          type: 'string'
        }
      }
    }
  }
};

const actual = {
  body: JSON.stringify({
    fruits: ['apple', 'banana', 2]
  })
};

const result = gavel.validate(expected, actual);

The validation result against the given JSON Schema will look as follows:

{
  valid: false,
  fields: {
    body: {
      valid: false,
      kind: 'json',
      values: {
        actual: "{\"fruits\":[\"apple\",\"banana\",2]}"
      },
      errors: [
        {
          message: `At '/fruits/2' Invalid type: number (expected string)`,
          location: {
            pointer: '/fruits/2'
          }
        }
      ]
    }
  }
}

Supported JSON Schema versions

Examples

Take a look at the Gherkin specification, which describes on examples how validation of each field behaves:

Type definitions

Gavel ships with TypeScript type definitions. Please refer to the definitions file for more details.

API

  • validate(expected: HttpMessage, actual: HttpMessage): ValidationResult

License

MIT

